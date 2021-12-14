BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barr-Reeve 58, N. Knox 26

Bethesda Christian 45, Covington 42

Boonville 51, Pike Central 45

Chesterton 85, E. Chicago Central 50

Clinton Central 60, N. Vermillion 50

Cloverdale 48, S. Putnam 40

Culver Academy 62, Ft. Wayne Luers 37

E. Noble 78, Woodlan 38

Eastbrook 67, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 30

Eastern (Greene) 57, Wood Memorial 51

Eastside 74, Lakewood Park 30

Ev. Bosse 73, Ev. Memorial 65

Ev. North 66, Gibson Southern 49

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 50, DeKalb 48

Ft. Wayne Northrop 68, Leo 59

Ft. Wayne South 75, Churubusco 60

Goshen 69, S. Bend Clay 44

Hammond Central 62, Gary West 45

Indpls Pike 64, Indpls Perry Meridian 43

Lawrence Central 72, Indpls Attucks 67

Loogootee 50, S. Knox 42

Maconaquah 74, Tipton 66

Madison Shawe 72, Medora 30

Michigan City Marquette 56, Victory Christian Academy 22

Mishawaka 80, Niles Brandywine, Mich. 42

N. Miami 68, Lakeland Christian 66, OT

New Prairie 79, Oregon-Davis 63

NorthWood 72, Jimtown 50

Northeastern 54, Blackford 25

Owensboro, Ky. 67, Ev. Central 65

Pendleton Hts. 65, Guerin Catholic 60, OT

Peru 54, Tippecanoe Valley 46

Rensselaer 65, Hanover Central 46

S. Bend Riley 89, Northridge 64

S. Bend Trinity 44, Mishawaka Christian 9

S. Bend Washington 63, Andrean 31

Seton Catholic 70, Knightstown 31

Southwestern (Hanover) 67, Clarksville 44

Taylor 46, Alexandria 36

Terre Haute North 53, W. Vigo 29

Triton 59, Bethany Christian 52

Union (Dugger) 70, Seven Oaks Classical 22

Union Co. 41, Oldenburg 33

Valparaiso 71, Gary 21st Century 55

Washington Twp. 70, W. Central 59

Westview 81, Hamilton 12

Winamac 40, Culver 29

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

