BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barr-Reeve 58, N. Knox 26
Bethesda Christian 45, Covington 42
Boonville 51, Pike Central 45
Chesterton 85, E. Chicago Central 50
Clinton Central 60, N. Vermillion 50
Cloverdale 48, S. Putnam 40
Culver Academy 62, Ft. Wayne Luers 37
E. Noble 78, Woodlan 38
Eastbrook 67, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 30
Eastern (Greene) 57, Wood Memorial 51
Eastside 74, Lakewood Park 30
Ev. Bosse 73, Ev. Memorial 65
Ev. North 66, Gibson Southern 49
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 50, DeKalb 48
Ft. Wayne Northrop 68, Leo 59
Ft. Wayne South 75, Churubusco 60
Goshen 69, S. Bend Clay 44
Hammond Central 62, Gary West 45
Indpls Pike 64, Indpls Perry Meridian 43
Lawrence Central 72, Indpls Attucks 67
Loogootee 50, S. Knox 42
Maconaquah 74, Tipton 66
Madison Shawe 72, Medora 30
Michigan City Marquette 56, Victory Christian Academy 22
Mishawaka 80, Niles Brandywine, Mich. 42
N. Miami 68, Lakeland Christian 66, OT
New Prairie 79, Oregon-Davis 63
NorthWood 72, Jimtown 50
Northeastern 54, Blackford 25
Owensboro, Ky. 67, Ev. Central 65
Pendleton Hts. 65, Guerin Catholic 60, OT
Peru 54, Tippecanoe Valley 46
Rensselaer 65, Hanover Central 46
S. Bend Riley 89, Northridge 64
S. Bend Trinity 44, Mishawaka Christian 9
S. Bend Washington 63, Andrean 31
Seton Catholic 70, Knightstown 31
Southwestern (Hanover) 67, Clarksville 44
Taylor 46, Alexandria 36
Terre Haute North 53, W. Vigo 29
Triton 59, Bethany Christian 52
Union (Dugger) 70, Seven Oaks Classical 22
Union Co. 41, Oldenburg 33
Valparaiso 71, Gary 21st Century 55
Washington Twp. 70, W. Central 59
Westview 81, Hamilton 12
Winamac 40, Culver 29
