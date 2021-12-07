GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algonquin (Jacobs) 45, McHenry 36
Argo 64, Oak Forest 62, OT
Aurora (West Aurora) 43, Oswego 38
Barrington 73, Carmel 54
Belleville West 68, Collinsville 53
Benton 35, West Frankfort 23
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 53, Proviso East 40
Bluford Webber 53, Elverado 27
Bolingbrook 67, Stagg 36
Carlyle 40, Greenville 21
Carterville 59, DuQuoin 51
Chicago (Alcott) 31, Foreman 21
Chicago (Jones) 36, Westinghouse 35
Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 38, Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 20
Chicago-University 34, Willows 26
Clinton 46, Mt. Zion 42
Coal City 41, Morris 33
Crossroads Christian Academy 63, Schaumburg Christian 61
Crystal Lake Central 34, Burlington Central 29
Deerfield 82, Simeon 60
Dixon 65, Rockford Lutheran 41
Earlville 52, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 29
Evanston Township 51, Niles West 19
Fairbury Prairie Central 57, Reed-Custer 16
Fieldcrest 46, Putnam County 18
Freeport (Aquin) 48, Pearl City 31
Galena 49, Potosi/Cassville, Wis. 28
Geneseo 61, Rockridge 34
Glenbard South 43, West Chicago 39
Grayslake Central 29, Grayslake North 25
Hersey 69, Wheaton North 37
Highland Park 42, Niles North 36
Hillcrest 47, Reavis 41
Hope Academy 75, CICS-Northtown 7
Huntley 49, Cary-Grove 34
Joliet West 58, Plainfield East 43
Kankakee 59, Champaign Central 54
Kennedy 48, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 9
Lakes Community 67, Grant 53
Latin 63, Morgan Park Academy 30
Lena-Winslow 58, Durand 18
Libertyville 44, Lake Park 30
Lincoln Way Central 52, Lincoln-Way East 45
Lyons 56, Hinsdale Central 42
Marissa/Coulterville 36, Metro-East Lutheran 26
Minooka 51, Plainfield North 48
Morton 60, Dunlap 42
Mount Vernon 46, Centralia 34
Normal Community 54, Rock Island 48
Northside Prep 62, North Lawndale 33
Oak Lawn Richards 45, Bremen 30
Oswego East 50, Yorkville 46
Payton 53, Chicago (Lane) 49
Peoria (H.S.) 60, Richwoods 29
Peoria Notre Dame 46, Metamora 45
Peotone 52, Watseka (coop) 43
Plainfield Central 48, Plainfield South 42
Pope County 53, Century 48
Prospect 54, St. Viator 49
Providence 55, Chicago Resurrection 29
Raby 24, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 22
Rickover Naval 48, Douglass 2
Rock Falls 53, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 30
Rockford Guilford 55, Machesney Park Harlem 45
Round Lake 64, North Chicago 31
Sandburg 57, Bradley-Bourbonnais 38
Skokie (Ida Crown) 60, Chicago Our Lady of Tepeyac 23
Springfield 46, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 44
St. Francis 51, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 30
St. Laurence 55, De La Salle 43
Steinmetz 48, Chicago Sullivan 44
Walther Christian Academy 53, Josephinum 16
Washington 58, Normal West 39
West Carroll 45, Oregon 26
Wheaton Academy 45, Westmont 28
Whitney Young 81, Lincoln Park 16
Willowbrook 77, Leyden 20
Winnebago 41, Rolling Meadows 39
Lake Zurich Shootout=
Lake Zurich 49, Buffalo Grove 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mascoutah vs. Trenton Wesclin, ppd. to Dec 7th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/