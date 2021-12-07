GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algonquin (Jacobs) 45, McHenry 36

Argo 64, Oak Forest 62, OT

Aurora (West Aurora) 43, Oswego 38

Barrington 73, Carmel 54

Belleville West 68, Collinsville 53

Benton 35, West Frankfort 23

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 53, Proviso East 40

Bluford Webber 53, Elverado 27

Bolingbrook 67, Stagg 36

Carlyle 40, Greenville 21

Carterville 59, DuQuoin 51

Chicago (Alcott) 31, Foreman 21

Chicago (Jones) 36, Westinghouse 35

Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 38, Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 20

Chicago-University 34, Willows 26

Clinton 46, Mt. Zion 42

Coal City 41, Morris 33

Crossroads Christian Academy 63, Schaumburg Christian 61

Crystal Lake Central 34, Burlington Central 29

Deerfield 82, Simeon 60

Dixon 65, Rockford Lutheran 41

Earlville 52, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 29

Evanston Township 51, Niles West 19

Fairbury Prairie Central 57, Reed-Custer 16

Fieldcrest 46, Putnam County 18

Freeport (Aquin) 48, Pearl City 31

Galena 49, Potosi/Cassville, Wis. 28

Geneseo 61, Rockridge 34

Glenbard South 43, West Chicago 39

Grayslake Central 29, Grayslake North 25

Hersey 69, Wheaton North 37

Highland Park 42, Niles North 36

Hillcrest 47, Reavis 41

Hope Academy 75, CICS-Northtown 7

Huntley 49, Cary-Grove 34

Joliet West 58, Plainfield East 43

Kankakee 59, Champaign Central 54

Kennedy 48, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 9

Lakes Community 67, Grant 53

Latin 63, Morgan Park Academy 30

Lena-Winslow 58, Durand 18

Libertyville 44, Lake Park 30

Lincoln Way Central 52, Lincoln-Way East 45

Lyons 56, Hinsdale Central 42

Marissa/Coulterville 36, Metro-East Lutheran 26

Minooka 51, Plainfield North 48

Morton 60, Dunlap 42

Mount Vernon 46, Centralia 34

Normal Community 54, Rock Island 48

Northside Prep 62, North Lawndale 33

Oak Lawn Richards 45, Bremen 30

Oswego East 50, Yorkville 46

Payton 53, Chicago (Lane) 49

Peoria (H.S.) 60, Richwoods 29

Peoria Notre Dame 46, Metamora 45

Peotone 52, Watseka (coop) 43

Plainfield Central 48, Plainfield South 42

Pope County 53, Century 48

Prospect 54, St. Viator 49

Providence 55, Chicago Resurrection 29

Raby 24, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 22

Rickover Naval 48, Douglass 2

Rock Falls 53, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 30

Rockford Guilford 55, Machesney Park Harlem 45

Round Lake 64, North Chicago 31

Sandburg 57, Bradley-Bourbonnais 38

Skokie (Ida Crown) 60, Chicago Our Lady of Tepeyac 23

Springfield 46, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 44

St. Francis 51, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 30

St. Laurence 55, De La Salle 43

Steinmetz 48, Chicago Sullivan 44

Walther Christian Academy 53, Josephinum 16

Washington 58, Normal West 39

West Carroll 45, Oregon 26

Wheaton Academy 45, Westmont 28

Whitney Young 81, Lincoln Park 16

Willowbrook 77, Leyden 20

Winnebago 41, Rolling Meadows 39

Lake Zurich Shootout=

Lake Zurich 49, Buffalo Grove 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mascoutah vs. Trenton Wesclin, ppd. to Dec 7th.

