BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Airport 37, Southfield 34

Ann Arbor Greenhills 43, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 41

Ann Arbor Huron 58, Dexter 48

Ann Arbor Skyline 57, Saline 51

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 73, Auburn Hills Christian 23

Bad Axe 72, Saginaw Arts and Science 24

Baldwin 69, Manistee Catholic Central 48

Battle Creek Central 52, Stevensville Lakeshore 28

Battle Creek Pennfield 48, Eaton Rapids 45

Bay City John Glenn 63, Midland Bullock Creek 51

Beal City 54, McBain 29

Beaverton 44, Pinconning 35

Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 54, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 42

Big Rapids 67, Fremont 48

Birmingham Groves 64, Oxford 54

Birmingham Seaholm 46, Walled Lake Western 39

Breckenridge 50, St. Charles 49, OT

Brethren 58, Pentwater 54

Brighton 66, Farmington 45

Brown City 54, Kingston 47

Brownstown Woodhaven 73, Taylor 53

Burr Oak 51, Camden-Frontier 35

Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 50, Boyne Falls 48

Burton Atherton 84, Genesee 56

Burton Madison 72, Morrice 30

Byron Center 71, Coopersville 45

Cadillac 61, Midland 38

Caledonia 74, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 68

Calhoun Christian 0, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 0

Carrollton 58, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 48

Cass City 45, Millington 42

Cassopolis 66, Bangor 12

Center Line 79, Eastpointe East Detroit 56

Centreville 70, Decatur 28

Chesaning 70, Mount Morris 51

Clarkston 38, Lake Orion 35

Clinton 66, Brooklyn Columbia Central 49

Concord 59, Britton-Deerfield 43

Constantine 76, Holland Black River 62

Crivitz, Wis. 82, Kingsford 69

Croswell-Lexington 63, Detroit University Prep 55

Dearborn Advanced Technology 51, Westfield 50

Dearborn Edsel Ford 41, Gibraltar Carlson 35

Dearborn Fordson 58, Dearborn Divine Child 45

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 66, Garden City 22

Dearborn Heights Star International 62, Westland Universal 35

Detroit Cesar Chavez 53, Southfield Manoogian 10

Detroit Cristo Rey 44, Detroit Universal 42

Detroit Loyola 77, Notre Dame Prep 70

Detroit Old Redford 72, Troy Athens 31

Detroit Public Safety 79, Detroit East English 42

Detroit Renaissance 59, Harper Woods 53

Detroit U-D Jesuit 86, Westland John Glenn 43

Dundee 49, Blissfield 38

East Lansing 62, Lansing Everett 47

Eddies 62, Paw Paw 57

Evart 40, Manton 39

Flint Beecher 75, Burton Bentley 24

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 80, Williamston 44

Flint Hamady 87, Burton Genesee Christian 62

Flint Kearsley 67, Lapeer 56

Forest Hills Eastern 79, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 70

Frankfort 52, Manistee 47

Franklin LIVONIA MI 53, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 43

Freeland 50, Mount Pleasant 37

Gabriel Richard Catholic 56, Grosse Ile 43

Gladwin 51, Clare 50

Goodrich 75, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 68

Grand Haven 65, Dearborn 45

Grand Rapids Christian 63, Hudsonville 46

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 62, Greenville 50

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 77, Muskegon Catholic Central 41

Grand Rapids South Christian 78, Wyoming 60

Grand Rapids Wellspring 53, Grand River Prep 47

Grandville Calvin Christian 71, Wyoming Potter's House Christian 56

Grant 59, Holton 20

Grass Lake 65, Whitmore Lake 53

Hamilton 60, Zeeland East 49

Hamtramck 63, Canton 52

Hanover-Horton 58, Hillsdale Academy 45

Harrison 51, Farwell 42

Hartland 38, Haslett 31

Holland Christian 53, Holland 40

Holly 63, Auburn Hills Avondale 54

Hopkins 50, Kent City 42

Houghton Lake 55, Lake City 44

Howard City Tri-County 59, Leroy Pine River 32

Ida 52, Hillsdale 37

Ionia 61, Lake Odessa Lakewood 44

Ithaca 64, Stanton Central Montcalm 52

Jackson 82, Lansing Sexton 69

Kalamazoo Central 51, St. Joseph 43

Kalamazoo Hackett 83, Galesburg-Augusta 50

Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 70, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 34

Lansing Waverly 74, Lansing Eastern 51

Lawrence 52, Mendon 49

Lawton 48, Gobles 20

Lenawee Christian 89, Morenci 60

Lincoln Park 56, Allen Park 31

Litchfield 58, Battle Creek St. Philip 50

Lutheran Westland 65, Taylor Prep 56

Macomb Lutheran North 52, Detroit Country Day 28

Madison Heights 62, Hazel Park 38

Marion 56, Walkerville 34

Mason 73, Fenton 66

Mattawan 69, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 57

Mayville 50, Akron-Fairgrove 39

Mesick 67, Bear Lake 29

Michigan Center 64, Leslie 55

Midland Calvary Baptist 40, Kinde-North Huron 32

Midland Dow 81, Flint Powers 70

Milford 53, Salem 52

Montague 47, Fruitport 39

Montrose 76, Durand 31

Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 66, Merrill 25

Napoleon 76, Springport 28

Niles 49, Vicksburg 28

North Farmington 76, Detroit Catholic Central 38

Novi 47, South Lyon 33

Novi Christian 80, Livingston Christian 75

Okemos 61, DeWitt 28

Olivet 65, Battle Creek Harper Creek 58

Onekama 53, Traverse City Christian 52

Onsted 53, Hudson 35

Ortonville Brandon 54, Waterford Kettering 41

Otsego 53, Sturgis 42

Ovid-Elsie 52, New Lothrop 42

Parchment 73, Delton Kellogg 39

Petoskey 65, Sault Ste Marie 47

Pewamo-Westphalia 78, Dansville 36

Plainwell 57, Three Rivers 33

Portage Central 57, Richland Gull Lake 51

Portland St. Patrick 72, Saranac 44

Potterville 56, Bath 36

Rapid River 53, Bark River-Harris 52

Reading 66, Colon 45

River Rouge 67, Belleville 54

Rockford 67, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 40

Romeo 48, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 41

Romulus 87, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 64

Roseville 74, Fraser 35

Royal Oak Shrine 32, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 30

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 55, Birch Run 42

Saginaw Nouvel 50, Hemlock 47, OT

Saugatuck 74, Allegan 44

Schoolcraft 57, Marshall 53

Shepherd 42, Sanford-Meridian 25

South Lyon East 74, Livonia Churchill 35

Southfield Christian 53, Ferndale University 40

Sparta 81, Whitehall 68

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 63, Madison Heights Lamphere 41

St. Clair Shores South Lake 70, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 44

St. Ignace 65, Rudyard 60

St. Johns 52, Holt 48

Standish-Sterling Central 68, St. Louis 39

Sterling Heights Stevenson 52, Utica Ford 39

Stockbridge 73, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 60

Summerfield 57, Monroe Jefferson 40

Summit Academy North 60, Detroit Mumford 17

Tekonsha 53, Climax-Scotts 39

Three Oaks River Valley 55, Dowagiac Union 44

Tol. St. Francis, Ohio 53, Adrian 44

Troy 60, Rochester Adams 58

Utica 62, Utica Eisenhower 47

Vandercook Lake Jackson 75, Davinci Institute 26

Vestaburg 58, Ashley 17

Waldron 47, Athens 22

Walled Lake Northern 35, Howell 32

Warren De La Salle 62, Saginaw Heritage 52

Warren Michigan Collegiate 45, St. Mary's Prep 44

Warren Woods Tower 53, Warren Cousino HS 47

West Branch Ogemaw Heights 69, Grayling 62

Whittemore-Prescott 37, Fairview 35

Williamston 68, Lansing Catholic 37

Wyandotte Roosevelt 67, Southgate Anderson 45

Wyoming Godwin Heights 59, Grand Rapids West Catholic 55

Wyoming Lee 56, Belding 32

Wyoming Lee 56, Lansing Eastern 32

Yale 51, Marine City 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy vs. Mason County Eastern, ccd.

Black River Falls, Wis. vs. Menominee, ccd.

Detroit Southeastern vs. Detroit University Science, ppd.

Detroit Voyageur vs. Detroit HFA, ppd.

Jackson Lumen Christi vs. Homer, ccd.

New Buffalo vs. Eau Claire, ccd.

Pittsford vs. North Adams-Jerome, ppd.

Plymouth Christian vs. Marine City Cardinal Mooney, ccd.

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran vs. Marcellus Howardsville Christian, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you