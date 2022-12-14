BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Airport 37, Southfield 34
Ann Arbor Greenhills 43, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 41
Ann Arbor Huron 58, Dexter 48
Ann Arbor Skyline 57, Saline 51
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 73, Auburn Hills Christian 23
Bad Axe 72, Saginaw Arts and Science 24
Baldwin 69, Manistee Catholic Central 48
Battle Creek Central 52, Stevensville Lakeshore 28
Battle Creek Pennfield 48, Eaton Rapids 45
Bay City John Glenn 63, Midland Bullock Creek 51
Beal City 54, McBain 29
Beaverton 44, Pinconning 35
Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 54, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 42
Big Rapids 67, Fremont 48
Birmingham Groves 64, Oxford 54
Birmingham Seaholm 46, Walled Lake Western 39
Breckenridge 50, St. Charles 49, OT
Brethren 58, Pentwater 54
Brighton 66, Farmington 45
Brown City 54, Kingston 47
Brownstown Woodhaven 73, Taylor 53
Burr Oak 51, Camden-Frontier 35
Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 50, Boyne Falls 48
Burton Atherton 84, Genesee 56
Burton Madison 72, Morrice 30
Byron Center 71, Coopersville 45
Cadillac 61, Midland 38
Caledonia 74, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 68
Calhoun Christian 0, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 0
Carrollton 58, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 48
Cass City 45, Millington 42
Cassopolis 66, Bangor 12
Center Line 79, Eastpointe East Detroit 56
Centreville 70, Decatur 28
Chesaning 70, Mount Morris 51
Clarkston 38, Lake Orion 35
Clinton 66, Brooklyn Columbia Central 49
Concord 59, Britton-Deerfield 43
Constantine 76, Holland Black River 62
Crivitz, Wis. 82, Kingsford 69
Croswell-Lexington 63, Detroit University Prep 55
Dearborn Advanced Technology 51, Westfield 50
Dearborn Edsel Ford 41, Gibraltar Carlson 35
Dearborn Fordson 58, Dearborn Divine Child 45
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 66, Garden City 22
Dearborn Heights Star International 62, Westland Universal 35
Detroit Cesar Chavez 53, Southfield Manoogian 10
Detroit Cristo Rey 44, Detroit Universal 42
Detroit Loyola 77, Notre Dame Prep 70
Detroit Old Redford 72, Troy Athens 31
Detroit Public Safety 79, Detroit East English 42
Detroit Renaissance 59, Harper Woods 53
Detroit U-D Jesuit 86, Westland John Glenn 43
Dundee 49, Blissfield 38
East Lansing 62, Lansing Everett 47
Eddies 62, Paw Paw 57
Evart 40, Manton 39
Flint Beecher 75, Burton Bentley 24
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 80, Williamston 44
Flint Hamady 87, Burton Genesee Christian 62
Flint Kearsley 67, Lapeer 56
Forest Hills Eastern 79, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 70
Frankfort 52, Manistee 47
Franklin LIVONIA MI 53, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 43
Freeland 50, Mount Pleasant 37
Gabriel Richard Catholic 56, Grosse Ile 43
Gladwin 51, Clare 50
Goodrich 75, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 68
Grand Haven 65, Dearborn 45
Grand Rapids Christian 63, Hudsonville 46
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 62, Greenville 50
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 77, Muskegon Catholic Central 41
Grand Rapids South Christian 78, Wyoming 60
Grand Rapids Wellspring 53, Grand River Prep 47
Grandville Calvin Christian 71, Wyoming Potter's House Christian 56
Grant 59, Holton 20
Grass Lake 65, Whitmore Lake 53
Hamilton 60, Zeeland East 49
Hamtramck 63, Canton 52
Hanover-Horton 58, Hillsdale Academy 45
Harrison 51, Farwell 42
Hartland 38, Haslett 31
Holland Christian 53, Holland 40
Holly 63, Auburn Hills Avondale 54
Hopkins 50, Kent City 42
Houghton Lake 55, Lake City 44
Howard City Tri-County 59, Leroy Pine River 32
Ida 52, Hillsdale 37
Ionia 61, Lake Odessa Lakewood 44
Ithaca 64, Stanton Central Montcalm 52
Jackson 82, Lansing Sexton 69
Kalamazoo Central 51, St. Joseph 43
Kalamazoo Hackett 83, Galesburg-Augusta 50
Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 70, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 34
Lansing Waverly 74, Lansing Eastern 51
Lawrence 52, Mendon 49
Lawton 48, Gobles 20
Lenawee Christian 89, Morenci 60
Lincoln Park 56, Allen Park 31
Litchfield 58, Battle Creek St. Philip 50
Lutheran Westland 65, Taylor Prep 56
Macomb Lutheran North 52, Detroit Country Day 28
Madison Heights 62, Hazel Park 38
Marion 56, Walkerville 34
Mason 73, Fenton 66
Mattawan 69, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 57
Mayville 50, Akron-Fairgrove 39
Mesick 67, Bear Lake 29
Michigan Center 64, Leslie 55
Midland Calvary Baptist 40, Kinde-North Huron 32
Midland Dow 81, Flint Powers 70
Milford 53, Salem 52
Montague 47, Fruitport 39
Montrose 76, Durand 31
Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 66, Merrill 25
Napoleon 76, Springport 28
Niles 49, Vicksburg 28
North Farmington 76, Detroit Catholic Central 38
Novi 47, South Lyon 33
Novi Christian 80, Livingston Christian 75
Okemos 61, DeWitt 28
Olivet 65, Battle Creek Harper Creek 58
Onekama 53, Traverse City Christian 52
Onsted 53, Hudson 35
Ortonville Brandon 54, Waterford Kettering 41
Otsego 53, Sturgis 42
Ovid-Elsie 52, New Lothrop 42
Parchment 73, Delton Kellogg 39
Petoskey 65, Sault Ste Marie 47
Pewamo-Westphalia 78, Dansville 36
Plainwell 57, Three Rivers 33
Portage Central 57, Richland Gull Lake 51
Portland St. Patrick 72, Saranac 44
Potterville 56, Bath 36
Rapid River 53, Bark River-Harris 52
Reading 66, Colon 45
River Rouge 67, Belleville 54
Rockford 67, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 40
Romeo 48, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 41
Romulus 87, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 64
Roseville 74, Fraser 35
Royal Oak Shrine 32, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 30
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 55, Birch Run 42
Saginaw Nouvel 50, Hemlock 47, OT
Saugatuck 74, Allegan 44
Schoolcraft 57, Marshall 53
Shepherd 42, Sanford-Meridian 25
South Lyon East 74, Livonia Churchill 35
Southfield Christian 53, Ferndale University 40
Sparta 81, Whitehall 68
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 63, Madison Heights Lamphere 41
St. Clair Shores South Lake 70, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 44
St. Ignace 65, Rudyard 60
St. Johns 52, Holt 48
Standish-Sterling Central 68, St. Louis 39
Sterling Heights Stevenson 52, Utica Ford 39
Stockbridge 73, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 60
Summerfield 57, Monroe Jefferson 40
Summit Academy North 60, Detroit Mumford 17
Tekonsha 53, Climax-Scotts 39
Three Oaks River Valley 55, Dowagiac Union 44
Tol. St. Francis, Ohio 53, Adrian 44
Troy 60, Rochester Adams 58
Utica 62, Utica Eisenhower 47
Vandercook Lake Jackson 75, Davinci Institute 26
Vestaburg 58, Ashley 17
Waldron 47, Athens 22
Walled Lake Northern 35, Howell 32
Warren De La Salle 62, Saginaw Heritage 52
Warren Michigan Collegiate 45, St. Mary's Prep 44
Warren Woods Tower 53, Warren Cousino HS 47
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 69, Grayling 62
Whittemore-Prescott 37, Fairview 35
Williamston 68, Lansing Catholic 37
Wyandotte Roosevelt 67, Southgate Anderson 45
Wyoming Godwin Heights 59, Grand Rapids West Catholic 55
Wyoming Lee 56, Belding 32
Wyoming Lee 56, Lansing Eastern 32
Yale 51, Marine City 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy vs. Mason County Eastern, ccd.
Black River Falls, Wis. vs. Menominee, ccd.
Detroit Southeastern vs. Detroit University Science, ppd.
Detroit Voyageur vs. Detroit HFA, ppd.
Jackson Lumen Christi vs. Homer, ccd.
New Buffalo vs. Eau Claire, ccd.
Pittsford vs. North Adams-Jerome, ppd.
Plymouth Christian vs. Marine City Cardinal Mooney, ccd.
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran vs. Marcellus Howardsville Christian, ccd.
