BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance 39, Bayard 26

Alma 51, Medicine Valley 39

Amherst 71, Gothenburg 54

Ansley-Litchfield 59, Sandhills/Thedford 44

Ashland-Greenwood 52, Wahoo 49

Aurora 50, Norris 45

Bancroft-Rosalie 69, Pender 29

Bellevue West 77, Park Hill, Mo. 53

Bishop Neumann 59, Omaha Gross Catholic 55

Blair 57, Hastings 37

Boone Central 50, Kearney Catholic 30

Cedar Bluffs 28, Dorchester 26

Chadron 67, Torrington, Wyo. 59

Columbus Lakeview 58, Clarkson/Leigh 50

Columbus Scotus 47, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 35

Crete 64, Waverly 38

Doniphan-Trumbull 54, Sandy Creek 37

Douglas County West 56, West Point-Beemer 38

Dundy County-Stratton 62, Wauneta-Palisade 22

Elkhorn Mount Michael 74, Lincoln Lutheran 54

Elmwood-Murdock 58, Falls City 37

Fillmore Central 53, Hastings St. Cecilia 45, OT

Friend 71, Exeter/Milligan 47

Grand Island Central Catholic 38, Seward 29

Gregory, S.D. 58, North Central 44

Hampton 58, Meridian 46

Hershey 43, Broken Bow 34

Holdrege 51, Lexington 44

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 65, Fairbury 49

Humphrey St. Francis 60, Nebraska Christian 43

Johnson-Brock 59, Sterling 23

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 58, Bloomfield 49

Malcolm 61, Louisville 45

Milford 51, North Bend Central 42

Minden 57, Gibbon 13

Neligh-Oakdale 64, Twin River 51

Norfolk Catholic 56, Winnebago 46

North Platte St. Patrick's 51, Elm Creek 44

Northern Valley, Kan. 66, Arapahoe 45

O'Neill 74, Crofton 36

Ogallala 76, Scottsbluff 45

Omaha Nation 58, Oakland-Craig 55

Omaha Westside 54, Owasso, Okla. 42

Osceola 79, Nebraska Lutheran 69

Pawnee City 57, Weeping Water 40

Pierce 48, Lutheran High Northeast 30

Potter-Dix 61, Minatare 16

Riverside 64, Twin Loup 34

Shelton 67, Lawrence-Nelson 41

Southern Valley 51, Southwest 38

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 61, Franklin 42

Tri County 52, Falls City Sacred Heart 46

Wakefield 51, Hartington-Newcastle 22

Wayne 55, Guardian Angels 26

Wilber-Clatonia 49, Thayer Central 43

Winside 44, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 31

Wisner-Pilger 71, Stanton 51

Wynot 52, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 40

York 59, Adams Central 45

Yutan 65, Raymond Central 40

Harrison Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Crawford 34, Morrill 28

Third Place=

Hay Springs 60, Sioux County 23

Knight Holiday Classic=

Hartington Cedar Catholic 77, Archbishop Bergan 72

South Sioux City 73, Parkview Christian 59

Maxwell Booster Club Tournament=

Championship=

South Loup 50, Maxwell 26

Third Place=

Sandhills Valley 64, Brady 40

Metro Holiday Tournament=

Bellevue East 65, Omaha Benson 54

Omaha Burke 81, Buena Vista 32

Papillion-LaVista 72, Omaha South 42

Westview 79, Omaha Northwest 39

Paxton Pre-Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Paxton 50

Pleasanton Holiday Tournament=

Third Place=

Cambridge 53, Anselmo-Merna 28

Runza Holiday Classic=

Central City 49, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 33

