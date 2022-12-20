BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance 39, Bayard 26
Alma 51, Medicine Valley 39
Amherst 71, Gothenburg 54
Ansley-Litchfield 59, Sandhills/Thedford 44
Ashland-Greenwood 52, Wahoo 49
Aurora 50, Norris 45
Bancroft-Rosalie 69, Pender 29
Bellevue West 77, Park Hill, Mo. 53
Bishop Neumann 59, Omaha Gross Catholic 55
Blair 57, Hastings 37
Boone Central 50, Kearney Catholic 30
Cedar Bluffs 28, Dorchester 26
Chadron 67, Torrington, Wyo. 59
Columbus Lakeview 58, Clarkson/Leigh 50
Columbus Scotus 47, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 35
Crete 64, Waverly 38
Doniphan-Trumbull 54, Sandy Creek 37
Douglas County West 56, West Point-Beemer 38
Dundy County-Stratton 62, Wauneta-Palisade 22
Elkhorn Mount Michael 74, Lincoln Lutheran 54
Elmwood-Murdock 58, Falls City 37
Fillmore Central 53, Hastings St. Cecilia 45, OT
Friend 71, Exeter/Milligan 47
Grand Island Central Catholic 38, Seward 29
Gregory, S.D. 58, North Central 44
Hampton 58, Meridian 46
Hershey 43, Broken Bow 34
Holdrege 51, Lexington 44
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 65, Fairbury 49
Humphrey St. Francis 60, Nebraska Christian 43
Johnson-Brock 59, Sterling 23
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 58, Bloomfield 49
Malcolm 61, Louisville 45
Milford 51, North Bend Central 42
Minden 57, Gibbon 13
Neligh-Oakdale 64, Twin River 51
Norfolk Catholic 56, Winnebago 46
North Platte St. Patrick's 51, Elm Creek 44
Northern Valley, Kan. 66, Arapahoe 45
O'Neill 74, Crofton 36
Ogallala 76, Scottsbluff 45
Omaha Nation 58, Oakland-Craig 55
Omaha Westside 54, Owasso, Okla. 42
Osceola 79, Nebraska Lutheran 69
Pawnee City 57, Weeping Water 40
Pierce 48, Lutheran High Northeast 30
Potter-Dix 61, Minatare 16
Riverside 64, Twin Loup 34
Shelton 67, Lawrence-Nelson 41
Southern Valley 51, Southwest 38
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 61, Franklin 42
Tri County 52, Falls City Sacred Heart 46
Wakefield 51, Hartington-Newcastle 22
Wayne 55, Guardian Angels 26
Wilber-Clatonia 49, Thayer Central 43
Winside 44, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 31
Wisner-Pilger 71, Stanton 51
Wynot 52, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 40
York 59, Adams Central 45
Yutan 65, Raymond Central 40
Harrison Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Crawford 34, Morrill 28
Third Place=
Hay Springs 60, Sioux County 23
Knight Holiday Classic=
Hartington Cedar Catholic 77, Archbishop Bergan 72
South Sioux City 73, Parkview Christian 59
Maxwell Booster Club Tournament=
Championship=
South Loup 50, Maxwell 26
Third Place=
Sandhills Valley 64, Brady 40
Metro Holiday Tournament=
Bellevue East 65, Omaha Benson 54
Omaha Burke 81, Buena Vista 32
Papillion-LaVista 72, Omaha South 42
Westview 79, Omaha Northwest 39
Paxton Pre-Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Paxton 50
Pleasanton Holiday Tournament=
Third Place=
Cambridge 53, Anselmo-Merna 28
Runza Holiday Classic=
Central City 49, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 33
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
