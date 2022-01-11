BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland Blazer 72, Boyd Co. 54
Cooper 43, Lloyd Memorial 42
Dixie Heights 71, North Oldham 65
Lou. Fern Creek 91, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 88, OT
Lou. Male 90, Lou. Fairdale 45
Mason Co. 65, Campbell Co. 59
Mercer Co. 44, East Jessamine 42
Pike Co. Central 70, Magoffin Co. 56
Russell 65, Morgan Co. 43
Simon Kenton 60, Highlands 58
South Oldham 82, Central Hardin 76
All A Classic=
1st Region=
Murray 87, Community Christian (Independence) 52
2nd Region=
Caldwell Co. 91, Livingston Central 52
10th Region=
Bracken Co. 62, Bishop Brossart 45
11th Region=
Berea 69, Trinity Christian 48
16th Region=
Elliott Co. 81, Rose Hill Christian 28
Louisville Invitational Tournament=
Lou. Doss 70, Lou. Southern 54
Lou. DuPont Manual 76, Lou. Eastern 58
Lou. Jeffersontown 66, Lou. Western 59
Lou. Trinity 74, Lou. St. Xavier 60
