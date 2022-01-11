BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland Blazer 72, Boyd Co. 54

Cooper 43, Lloyd Memorial 42

Dixie Heights 71, North Oldham 65

Lou. Fern Creek 91, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 88, OT

Lou. Male 90, Lou. Fairdale 45

Mason Co. 65, Campbell Co. 59

Mercer Co. 44, East Jessamine 42

Pike Co. Central 70, Magoffin Co. 56

Russell 65, Morgan Co. 43

Simon Kenton 60, Highlands 58

South Oldham 82, Central Hardin 76

All A Classic=

1st Region=

Murray 87, Community Christian (Independence) 52

2nd Region=

Caldwell Co. 91, Livingston Central 52

10th Region=

Bracken Co. 62, Bishop Brossart 45

11th Region=

Berea 69, Trinity Christian 48

16th Region=

Elliott Co. 81, Rose Hill Christian 28

Louisville Invitational Tournament=

Lou. Doss 70, Lou. Southern 54

Lou. DuPont Manual 76, Lou. Eastern 58

Lou. Jeffersontown 66, Lou. Western 59

Lou. Trinity 74, Lou. St. Xavier 60

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

