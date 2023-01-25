BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arickaree High School 58, Peetz 49

Bethune 27, Deer Trail 15

Broomfield 66, Rocky Mountain 61

Centauri 55, Montezuma-Cortez 43

Crowley County 73, Hoehne 51

DSST: Green Valley Ranch 63, Manual 62

Denver East 83, Westminster 31

Denver Jewish Day School 73, Beth Eden Baptist 24

Denver Waldorf 52, Rocky Mountain 35

Dove Creek 88, Monticello, Utah 65

Ellicott 68, Banning Lewis Prep 59

Fairview 66, Mountain Range 63

Fort Collins 80, Monarch 60

Fort Morgan 77, Thompson Valley 74

Fossil Ridge 72, Prairie View 37

Frederick 62, Mountain View 39

Front Range Christian School 57, Union Colony Preparatory School 53

Granada 59, South Baca 37

Grand Junction Central 62, Grand Junction 38

Grand Valley 83, Olathe 39

Greeley Central 69, Centaurus 65

Greeley County, Kan. 62, Cheyenne Wells 38

Highland 75, Platte Valley 69

Highlands Ranch 79, Ponderosa 56

Horizon 54, Loveland 50

Idalia 69, Flagler 34

La Veta 53, John Mall 36

La Veta 54, Sangre De Cristo 40

Legacy 53, Boulder 42

Lewis-Palmer 73, Lutheran 67

Liberty Common 69, Wellington 22

Longmont 55, Silver Creek 46

Mountain Vista 68, Regis Jesuit 56

Northridge 77, Skyline High School 61

Potter-Dix, Neb. 71, Prairie 19

Poudre 73, Brighton 60

Rangeview 77, Far Northeast 51

Resurrection Christian 60, Valley 41

Rock Canyon 77, Legend 42

Rye 51, Buena Vista 38

Sierra Grande 53, John Mall 36

Skyview 52, Thornton 48

Thomas Jefferson 96, John F. Kennedy 66

ThunderRidge 70, Heritage 37

University 75, Eaton 67

Vail Christian 60, Clear Creek 34

Vista PEAK 57, Denver North 44

Wiley 69, Branson/Kim 46

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you