BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arickaree High School 58, Peetz 49
Bethune 27, Deer Trail 15
Broomfield 66, Rocky Mountain 61
Centauri 55, Montezuma-Cortez 43
Crowley County 73, Hoehne 51
DSST: Green Valley Ranch 63, Manual 62
Denver East 83, Westminster 31
Denver Jewish Day School 73, Beth Eden Baptist 24
Denver Waldorf 52, Rocky Mountain 35
Dove Creek 88, Monticello, Utah 65
Ellicott 68, Banning Lewis Prep 59
Fairview 66, Mountain Range 63
Fort Collins 80, Monarch 60
Fort Morgan 77, Thompson Valley 74
Fossil Ridge 72, Prairie View 37
Frederick 62, Mountain View 39
Front Range Christian School 57, Union Colony Preparatory School 53
Granada 59, South Baca 37
Grand Junction Central 62, Grand Junction 38
Grand Valley 83, Olathe 39
Greeley Central 69, Centaurus 65
Greeley County, Kan. 62, Cheyenne Wells 38
Highland 75, Platte Valley 69
Highlands Ranch 79, Ponderosa 56
Horizon 54, Loveland 50
Idalia 69, Flagler 34
La Veta 53, John Mall 36
La Veta 54, Sangre De Cristo 40
Legacy 53, Boulder 42
Lewis-Palmer 73, Lutheran 67
Liberty Common 69, Wellington 22
Longmont 55, Silver Creek 46
Mountain Vista 68, Regis Jesuit 56
Northridge 77, Skyline High School 61
Potter-Dix, Neb. 71, Prairie 19
Poudre 73, Brighton 60
Rangeview 77, Far Northeast 51
Resurrection Christian 60, Valley 41
Rock Canyon 77, Legend 42
Rye 51, Buena Vista 38
Sierra Grande 53, John Mall 36
Skyview 52, Thornton 48
Thomas Jefferson 96, John F. Kennedy 66
ThunderRidge 70, Heritage 37
University 75, Eaton 67
Vail Christian 60, Clear Creek 34
Vista PEAK 57, Denver North 44
Wiley 69, Branson/Kim 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
