BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 73, Riverside 67

Alleghany 62, Covington 48

Annandale 70, James Madison 64, OT

Archbishop Ryan, Pa. 65, Carmel 49

Archbishop Stepinac, N.Y. 54, John Marshall 50

Benedictine 66, Life Christian 59

Bishop O'Connell 81, St. James, S.C. 23

Blacksburg 76, William Byrd 65

Bluefield, W.Va. 56, Graham 40

Brooke Point 69, Briar Woods 67

Buffalo Gap 61, Manassas Park 57

Chilhowie 52, Grundy 40

Christ Chapel Academy 62, Gar-Field 37

Combine Academy, N.C. 69, Va. Episcopal 56

Cosby 39, Franklin County 26

Deep Run 55, Church Hill Academy 52

Eastern View 69, Kettle Run 51

Eden Morehead, N.C. 70, Martinsville 68

Falls Church 68, McLean 54

Fort Defiance 56, Monticello 32

Freedom (W) 73, Petersburg 71

GW-Danville 77, Dan River 53

Green Run 66, Tunstall 60

Hayfield 83, Loudoun County 54

Henrico 48, Douglas Freeman 47

Herndon 67, North Hagerstown, Md. 63

Honaker 49, Rye Cove 47

Hopewell 87, Monacan 49

King William 59, Colonial Heights 52

Lake Braddock 92, Unity Reed 83

Miller School 65, First Baptist, S.C. 49

Mount Vernon 92, Dunbar, D.C. 76

Nansemond River 75, Warwick 45

Narrows 64, Bland County 42

North Stokes, N.C. 53, Floyd County 52

North Surry, N.C. 90, Patrick County 44

Northside 100, Rockbridge County 37

Orange County 70, Page County 66

Parry McCluer 59, Riverheads 44

Ridgeview 68, Eastside 64

Seton School 57, John R. Lewis 39

South Lakes 87, Skyline 41

Stuarts Draft 45, Strasburg 25

Thomas Dale 59, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 43

Turner Ashby 51, R.E. Lee-Staunton 50, OT

Twin Springs 55, Tabernacle Baptist 50

Uniontown, Pa. 57, North Stafford 34

Veritas Collegiate Academy 77, Ridgeland-Hardeeville, S.C. 50

Virginia Academy 55, Steward School 53

Virginia High 54, Lebanon 43

West Springfield 78, Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 75

Western Albemarle 57, Stafford 40

Westover Christian 62, Carlisle 56

Woodbridge 61, Oakton 43

