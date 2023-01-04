BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 56, Scranton 49

Annville-Cleona 52, Tulpehocken 41

Antietam 54, Palisades 26

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 87, Summit Academy 75

Archbishop Carroll 70, St. Joseph's Prep 68

Archbishop Ryan 85, Father Judge 80

Bayard Rustin High School 53, West Chester Henderson 52

Beaver Area 59, Central Valley 52

Belle Vernon 73, Southmoreland 56

Berks Catholic 70, Pottsville 35

Berlin-Brothersvalley 73, Penn Manor 38

Bethel Park 74, Ringgold 47

Blue Ridge 81, Lackawanna Trail 36

Brockway 56, Elk County Catholic 27

Burrell 68, Derry 57

Butler 53, Seneca Valley 49

Cambridge Springs 59, Eisenhower 47

Cambridge Springs 59, Eisenhower M/hs 47

Camp Hill Trinity 71, Camp Hill 48

Cardinal O'Hara 60, La Salle CHS 44

Carmichaels 54, Bethlehem Center 41

Central Bucks East 57, Council Rock South 47

Central Dauphin 72, Harrisburg 58

Central Martinsburg 55, Bellwood-Antis 37

Central Valley 63, Pine-Richland 36

Chambersburg 58, Central Dauphin East 56

Chartiers Valley 78, West Allegheny 46

Chartiers-Houston High School 67, Bentworth 44

Chester Charter 61, La Academia Charter 36

Clarion Area 38, Karns City 31

Clarion-Limestone 63, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 36

Clearfield 61, Tyrone 59

Coatesville 39, Springfield 36

Collegium Charter School 52, Jenkintown 42

Conneaut Area 62, Union City 58

Council Rock North 51, Central Bucks West 48

Cranberry 62, Forest Area 10

Cumberland Valley 60, Altoona 41

Donegal 49, Octorara 46

Eden Christian 61, Winchester Thurston 39

Elk Lake 51, Mountain View 39

Elwood City Riverside 50, New Brighton 41

Emmaus 55, Northampton 35

Erie Cathedral Prep 61, Erie 52

Erie First Christian Academy 72, Iroquois 43

Erie McDowell 71, General McLane 44

Everett 56, Claysburg-Kimmel 42

Farrell 77, Lakeview 31

Forest City 54, Susquehanna 40

Fort Cherry 73, Frazier 28

Franklin Regional 60, Penn-Trafford 48

Gateway 74, McKeesport 65

Girard 67, North East 46

Governor Mifflin 82, Blue Mountain 71

Greencastle Antrim 74, Big Spring 61

Greensburg Central Catholic 83, Leechburg 57

Greenwood 49, East Juniata 26

Halifax 66, Line Mountain 34

Hamburg 58, Schuylkill Haven 52

Hampton 73, Highlands 58

Hancock, Md. 67, HOPE for Hyndman 25

Harbor Creek 66, Corry 49

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 73, Boiling Springs 65

Hatboro-Horsham 54, New Hope-Solebury High School 20

Hollidaysburg 67, Bellefonte 43

Holy Ghost Prep 59, Bristol 41

Imhotep Charter 71, Constitution 46

Indiana 63, Greensburg Salem 48

Jefferson-Morgan 49, Mapletown 48

Juniata 51, Susquenita 45

Kennedy Catholic 75, George Jr. Republic 37

Keystone 69, North Clarion 50

Keystone Oaks 63, South Park 55

Kiski Area 72, Greater Latrobe 57

Knoch 63, Freeport 60

Lampeter-Strasburg 64, Lancaster Catholic 55

Lancaster Mennonite 75, Lancaster Country Day 53

Laurel Highlands 80, Elizabeth Forward 58

Lehighton 50, Catasauqua 45

Life Center Academy, N.J. 57, Solebury 54

Lincoln High School 71, Mohawk 67

Lincoln Leadership 73, Marian Catholic 69

Lincoln Park Charter 87, Pittsburgh North Catholic 71

Linville Hill 57, Brandywine Heights 53

Lower Moreland 56, Quakertown 38

Malvern Prep 61, Tower Hill, Del. 55

Manheim Central 70, Garden Spot 49

Maplewood 49, Youngsville 44

Meadville 55, Fort Leboeuf 54

Mechanicsburg 68, Hershey 55

Mercyhurst Prep 63, Northwestern 39

Methacton 58, Owen J Roberts 46

Mid Valley 43, Dunmore 32

Millersburg 68, Pequea Valley 54

Minersville 62, Salem Christian 19

Monessen 63, Geibel Catholic 44

Mount Lebanon 46, Baldwin 44

Mount Pleasant 43, Charleroi 40

Neshaminy 45, Central Bucks South 38

Neshannock 50, Beaver Falls 41

Neumann-Goretti 67, Bonner-Prendergast 51

New Castle 59, North Allegheny 49

North Hills 75, Mars 42

North Pocono 50, Delaware Valley 30

Northgate 59, Sewickley Academy 36

Northumberland Christian 56, Weatherly 18

Northwestern Lehigh 56, Kutztown 44

Norwin 46, Canon-McMillan 45

Oley Valley 60, Fleetwood 59

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 54, Sto-Rox 47

Overbrook 76, Chester 73

Paul Robeson 64, String Theory Schools 56

Penn Hills 49, Fox Chapel 37

Pennridge 53, Harry S. Truman 19

Pennsbury 66, North Penn 61

Philadelphia MC&S 73, Paul VI, N.J. 61

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 77, Archbishop Wood 56

Philadelphia West Catholic 69, Lansdale Catholic 35

Philipsburg-Osceola 62, Huntingdon 52

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 63, Pine-Richland 36

Pittston Area 48, Crestwood 47

Pleasant Valley 64, Allentown Dieruff 48

Plumstead Christian 47, Roberto Clemente Charter 40

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 74, Cheltenham 58

Pottstown 61, Pope John Paul II 57, OT

Propel Braddock Hills 69, Propel Montour High School 35

Quaker Valley 75, East Allegheny 39

Reynolds 38, Commodore Perry 27

Riverside 64, Carbondale 49

Riverview 72, Springdale 49

Rochester 58, Cornell 23

Rocky Grove 75, Sharpsville 58

Saegertown 70, Cochranton 40

Scranton Holy Cross 55, Old Forge 43

Scranton Prep 75, West Scranton 53

Seneca 60, Fairview 49

Serra Catholic 77, Clairton 66

Shady Side Academy 49, Valley 23

Shaler 59, Plum 44

Shenango 69, Laurel 26

Shippensburg 61, James Buchanan 43

Souderton 65, Bensalem 54

South Allegheny 55, Avonworth 42

South Side 71, Aliquippa 34

Spring-Ford 54, Boyertown 26

St. Joseph's Catholic 68, Newport 49

St. Marys 62, Dubois Central Catholic 37

Steel Valley 77, Brentwood 54

Susquehannock 54, Northeastern 52

Tamaqua 56, Schuylkill Valley 42

Thomas Jefferson 105, Peters Township 100

Trinity 65, Connellsville 31

Twin Valley 48, Conrad Weiser 43

Union Area 62, Carlynton 60

Uniontown 81, Albert Gallatin 37

Unionville 76, Avon Grove 62

Upper Darby 82, Ridley 60

Upper Dublin 53, Springfield Montco 16

Upper Merion 32, Phoenixville 31

Upper St. Clair 87, Hempfield Area 32

Valley View 53, Wallenpaupack 44

Warwick 61, Elizabethtown, Ky. 47

Washington 70, Brownsville 25

Waynesboro 69, Gettysburg 44

West Lawn Wilson 62, Muhlenberg 41

West Middlesex 61, Jamestown 37

West Mifflin 49, Montour 47

West York 51, Littlestown 49

Western Beaver County 76, Avella 37

Westtown 68, Friends Central 55

William Tennent 71, Wissahickon 58

Wilmington 56, Portersville Christian 38

Windber 73, Portage Area 64, OT

Woodland Hills 75, Armstrong 43

Wyomissing 54, York Catholic 37

Yough 72, Waynesburg Central 23

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

