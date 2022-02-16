GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
2A Conference=
Play-In=
Arete-Mesa Prep 53, Kingman Academy of Learning 21
Bisbee 58, Veritas Prep 21
Eagar Round Valley 61, Ganado 49
Horizon Honors 51, Benson 44
Morenci 66, Glendale Prep 18
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 43, Scottsdale Prep 34
Sanders Valley 69, Phoenix Christian 41
Scottsdale Christian 72, Madison Highland 16
3A State Championship=
First Round=
Chinle 65, Kingman 31
Eastmark 43, Northwest Christian 38
Fort Defiance Window Rock 66, Camp Verde 11
Kayenta Monument Valley 66, Parker 41
Show Low 49, Wickenburg 31
Tuba City 53, Pusch Ridge Christian 35
Tucson Sabino 66, Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 31
Yuma Catholic 53, Coolidge 46
5A State Championship=
First Round=
Canyon View 43, Vail Cienega 28
Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 52, Casteel High School 41
Gilbert 40, Tucson Sunnyside 34
Goodyear Millenium 75, Tempe McClintock 53
Peoria Sunrise Mountain 77, Williams Field 57
Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 54, Betty Fairfax High School 51
Tucson Catalina Foothills 64, Sierra Vista Buena 62
Tucson Flowing Wells 54, Willow Canyon 48
