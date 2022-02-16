GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

2A Conference=

Play-In=

Arete-Mesa Prep 53, Kingman Academy of Learning 21

Bisbee 58, Veritas Prep 21

Eagar Round Valley 61, Ganado 49

Horizon Honors 51, Benson 44

Morenci 66, Glendale Prep 18

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 43, Scottsdale Prep 34

Sanders Valley 69, Phoenix Christian 41

Scottsdale Christian 72, Madison Highland 16

3A State Championship=

First Round=

Chinle 65, Kingman 31

Eastmark 43, Northwest Christian 38

Fort Defiance Window Rock 66, Camp Verde 11

Kayenta Monument Valley 66, Parker 41

Show Low 49, Wickenburg 31

Tuba City 53, Pusch Ridge Christian 35

Tucson Sabino 66, Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 31

Yuma Catholic 53, Coolidge 46

5A State Championship=

First Round=

Canyon View 43, Vail Cienega 28

Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 52, Casteel High School 41

Gilbert 40, Tucson Sunnyside 34

Goodyear Millenium 75, Tempe McClintock 53

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 77, Williams Field 57

Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 54, Betty Fairfax High School 51

Tucson Catalina Foothills 64, Sierra Vista Buena 62

Tucson Flowing Wells 54, Willow Canyon 48

