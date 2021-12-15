BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ambrose 76, Vision Charter 14

Bishop Kelly 74, Ridgevue 47

Boise 72, Eagle 60

Centennial 56, Borah 39

Century 78, Green Canyon, Utah 71

Columbia 74, Emmett 60

East Valley (Spokane), Wash. 71, Timberlake 57

Grace 42, Soda Springs 28

Jerome 58, Burley 54

Kendrick 57, Deary 23

Kimberly 62, Gooding 29

La Grande, Ore. 57, Fruitland 43

Lakeland 57, Priest River 52

Lighthouse Christian 66, Raft River 42

Melba 63, Nampa Christian 54

Middleton 59, Caldwell 24

Minico 45, Canyon Ridge 32

Mountain View 60, Kuna 38

Nampa 54, Vallivue 49, OT

New Plymouth 45, Marsing 38

Owyhee 69, Capital 30

Payette 50, Vale, Ore. 44

Pendleton, Ore. 55, Lewiston 48

Rigby 75, Bonneville 56

Shelley 72, Skyline 61

Sho-Ban 67, Clark County 16

Timberline 48, Skyview 31

Watersprings 50, Grace Lutheran 28

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

