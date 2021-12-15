GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arickaree/Woodlin 47, Deer Trail 31
Aurora West 24, KIPP Collegiate 23
Belleview Christian 32, Golden View Classical 13
Boulder 35, Heritage 21
Centaurus 40, Mountain View 28
Center 32, Salida 23
Chatfield 60, Evergreen High School 41
Cheyenne Mountain 66, Harrison 29
Crowley County 50, Swallows Charter Academy 26
D'Evelyn 62, Colorado Academy 34
DSST: Byers 44, Englewood 36
Discovery Canyon 53, Elizabeth 39
Falcon 66, Vista Ridge 52
Fossil Ridge 58, Arvada West 39
Frontier Academy 51, Lyons 32, OT
Holyoke 61, Haxtun 41
Las Animas 48, Miami-Yoder 24
Legacy 33, Westminster 23
Liberty (Joes) 72, Palmer 54
Mancos 63, Monticello, Utah 29
Mead 65, Chaparral 62
Monarch 37, Lakewood 32
Northfield 67, Skyline High School 48
Northridge 50, Broomfield 33
Olathe 38, Gunnison 37
Pagosa Springs 60, Ignacio 45
Palmer Ridge 58, The Classical Academy 57
Pine Creek 56, Pueblo South 36
Platte Valley 72, Manitou Springs 40
Pomona 47, Wheat Ridge 39
Ponderosa 60, Adams City 28
Prospect Ridge Academy 44, Sterling 30
Severance 64, Erie 52
Simla 51, Calhan 11
Skyview 56, Rock Canyon 31
Strasburg 51, Bishop Machebeuf 20
Thomas Jefferson 57, Littleton 49
University 50, Faith Christian 18
Valley 40, Weld Central 12
Vista PEAK 58, Fairview 26
Widefield High School 43, Pueblo Central 33
Windsor 48, Fort Collins 26
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/