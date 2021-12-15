GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arickaree/Woodlin 47, Deer Trail 31

Aurora West 24, KIPP Collegiate 23

Belleview Christian 32, Golden View Classical 13

Boulder 35, Heritage 21

Centaurus 40, Mountain View 28

Center 32, Salida 23

Chatfield 60, Evergreen High School 41

Cheyenne Mountain 66, Harrison 29

Crowley County 50, Swallows Charter Academy 26

D'Evelyn 62, Colorado Academy 34

DSST: Byers 44, Englewood 36

Discovery Canyon 53, Elizabeth 39

Falcon 66, Vista Ridge 52

Fossil Ridge 58, Arvada West 39

Frontier Academy 51, Lyons 32, OT

Holyoke 61, Haxtun 41

Las Animas 48, Miami-Yoder 24

Legacy 33, Westminster 23

Liberty (Joes) 72, Palmer 54

Mancos 63, Monticello, Utah 29

Mead 65, Chaparral 62

Monarch 37, Lakewood 32

Northfield 67, Skyline High School 48

Northridge 50, Broomfield 33

Olathe 38, Gunnison 37

Pagosa Springs 60, Ignacio 45

Palmer Ridge 58, The Classical Academy 57

Pine Creek 56, Pueblo South 36

Platte Valley 72, Manitou Springs 40

Pomona 47, Wheat Ridge 39

Ponderosa 60, Adams City 28

Prospect Ridge Academy 44, Sterling 30

Severance 64, Erie 52

Simla 51, Calhan 11

Skyview 56, Rock Canyon 31

Strasburg 51, Bishop Machebeuf 20

Thomas Jefferson 57, Littleton 49

University 50, Faith Christian 18

Valley 40, Weld Central 12

Vista PEAK 58, Fairview 26

Widefield High School 43, Pueblo Central 33

Windsor 48, Fort Collins 26

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

