BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 86, Jackson 82, 3OT
Alma 60, St. Johns 57
Ann Arbor Huron 72, Ypsilanti Lincoln 65
Ann Arbor Pioneer 61, Dexter 60, OT
Ann Arbor Skyline 57, Monroe 41
Bath 57, Laingsburg 46
Battle Creek Harper Creek 84, Vicksburg 67
Belleville 62, Dearborn 45
Benton Harbor 87, Battle Creek Central 79
Benzie Central 79, Onekama 42
Berkley 65, Southfield A&T 63
Birmingham Brother Rice 62, St. Mary's Prep 50
Birmingham Seaholm 56, Troy Athens 43
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 47, Ann Arbor Greenhills 40
Boyne City 72, Gaylord 41
Buchanan 61, Dowagiac Union 36
Cadillac 65, Reed City 39
Canton 61, Brighton 58
Carrollton 66, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 25
Cassopolis 88, Hartford 54
Centreville 68, Decatur 41
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 69, Allen Park Cabrini 30
Crystal Falls Forest Park 42, Stephenson 33
Dearborn Divine Child 50, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 47
Dearborn Heights Annapolis 59, Garden City 52
Detroit Cesar Chavez 60, Dearborn Heights Star International 48
Detroit Country Day 65, Imlay City 45
Detroit Loyola 63, Macomb Lutheran North 39
Detroit Southeastern 47, Detroit Ford 42
Fennville 35, Coloma 29
Fenton 50, Corunna 47
Ferndale 56, Clarkston 52
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 85, Davison 77
Flint Powers 76, Bay City Central 50
Flushing 72, Owosso 45
Fremont 64, Muskegon Orchard View 51
Fruitport Calvary Christian 79, Holland Black River 47
Gabriel Richard Catholic 71, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 35
Gaylord St. Mary 63, Fife Lake Forest Area 24
Genesee 71, Mayville, Wis. 42
Goodrich 50, Holly 45
Grand Blanc 77, Midland Dow 47
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 58, Coopersville 56, OT
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 69, Belding 42
Grand Rapids Northview 66, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 48
Grand River Prep 71, Zion Christian 52
Grandville Calvin Christian 56, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 46
Grant 66, Morley-Stanwood 47
Grosse Pointe South 59, Macomb Dakota 55
Hamtramck 68, Dearborn Advanced Technology 47
Harbor Springs 75, Pickford 43
Hemlock 46, Midland Bullock Creek 22
Hillman 40, Rogers City 31
Holt 54, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 47
Holton 54, Newaygo 41
Hope of Detroit 43, Michigan Math and Science 36
Howard City Tri-County 78, Allegan 63
Iron Mountain 73, West Iron County 21
Ishpeming 47, Houghton 36
Ithaca 61, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 54
Jackson Northwest 55, Leslie 37
Kent City 43, Sparta 23
Kingsley 50, Frankfort 37
Lake Linden-Hubbell 68, Ontonagon 44
Lawton 67, Martin 41
Lincoln Park 58, Brownstown Woodhaven 57
Linden 42, Ortonville Brandon 39
Livonia Stevenson 62, Wayne Memorial 37
Madison Heights Lamphere 78, Hazel Park 46
Madison Heights Madison 54, Center Line 52
Maple City Glen Lake 69, Buckley 44
Marine City 56, Clawson 46
Marshall 77, Portage Central 74
Marshall Academy 70, Battle Creek Academy 25
Mason County Central 60, Hart 45
Mendon 60, Bangor 34
Menominee 65, Escanaba 62
Milford 58, Waterford Kettering 34
Millington 58, St. Louis 54
Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 63, Flat Rock 24
Montague 57, Oakridge High School 47
Mount Morris 86, Byron 53
Mount Pleasant 43, Midland 37
New Lothrop 60, Birch Run 40
North Muskegon 57, Shelby 51
Northville 49, Plymouth 22
Okemos 77, Haslett 59
Onaway 74, Pellston 51
Otsego 74, Richland Gull Lake 52
Ovid-Elsie 72, Perry 51
Oxford 48, Rochester 44
Parchment 67, Constantine 21
Pinckney 49, Ypsilanti 28
Plainwell 62, Hopkins 46
Redford Thurston 33, Melvindale 30
River Rouge 63, Warren Michigan Collegiate 52
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 50, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 43
Romeo 57, New Haven 48
Roseville 66, Sterling Heights Stevenson 59
Royal Oak 44, Ferndale University 30
Saginaw 64, Saginaw Heritage 61
Saginaw Arthur Hill 71, Bay City Western 63
Saline 50, Bedford 34
Schoolcraft 78, Delton Kellogg 48
Southfield Christian 71, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 46
St. Joseph 44, Niles 42
Standish-Sterling 72, Saginaw Nouvel 59
Swartz Creek 48, Clio 30
Taylor Prep 52, Lutheran Westland 37
Traverse City Christian 72, Manistee 62
Trenton 57, Taylor 45
Troy 37, Lake Orion 19
Utica Eisenhower 63, Grosse Pointe North 52
Warren Lincoln 81, Clinton Township Clintondale 36
Watervliet 58, Kalamazoo Christian 51
West Bloomfield 58, Detroit Cristo Rey 57
Westfield 53, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 51
White Lake Lakeland 62, South Lyon 39
Whitehall 55, Ravenna 41
Whitmore Lake 53, Novi Christian 45
Williamston 66, East Lansing 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fairview vs. Mio-Au Sable, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/