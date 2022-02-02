BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 86, Jackson 82, 3OT

Alma 60, St. Johns 57

Ann Arbor Huron 72, Ypsilanti Lincoln 65

Ann Arbor Pioneer 61, Dexter 60, OT

Ann Arbor Skyline 57, Monroe 41

Bath 57, Laingsburg 46

Battle Creek Harper Creek 84, Vicksburg 67

Belleville 62, Dearborn 45

Benton Harbor 87, Battle Creek Central 79

Benzie Central 79, Onekama 42

Berkley 65, Southfield A&T 63

Birmingham Brother Rice 62, St. Mary's Prep 50

Birmingham Seaholm 56, Troy Athens 43

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 47, Ann Arbor Greenhills 40

Boyne City 72, Gaylord 41

Buchanan 61, Dowagiac Union 36

Cadillac 65, Reed City 39

Canton 61, Brighton 58

Carrollton 66, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 25

Cassopolis 88, Hartford 54

Centreville 68, Decatur 41

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 69, Allen Park Cabrini 30

Crystal Falls Forest Park 42, Stephenson 33

Dearborn Divine Child 50, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 47

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 59, Garden City 52

Detroit Cesar Chavez 60, Dearborn Heights Star International 48

Detroit Country Day 65, Imlay City 45

Detroit Loyola 63, Macomb Lutheran North 39

Detroit Southeastern 47, Detroit Ford 42

Fennville 35, Coloma 29

Fenton 50, Corunna 47

Ferndale 56, Clarkston 52

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 85, Davison 77

Flint Powers 76, Bay City Central 50

Flushing 72, Owosso 45

Fremont 64, Muskegon Orchard View 51

Fruitport Calvary Christian 79, Holland Black River 47

Gabriel Richard Catholic 71, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 35

Gaylord St. Mary 63, Fife Lake Forest Area 24

Genesee 71, Mayville, Wis. 42

Goodrich 50, Holly 45

Grand Blanc 77, Midland Dow 47

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 58, Coopersville 56, OT

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 69, Belding 42

Grand Rapids Northview 66, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 48

Grand River Prep 71, Zion Christian 52

Grandville Calvin Christian 56, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 46

Grant 66, Morley-Stanwood 47

Grosse Pointe South 59, Macomb Dakota 55

Hamtramck 68, Dearborn Advanced Technology 47

Harbor Springs 75, Pickford 43

Hemlock 46, Midland Bullock Creek 22

Hillman 40, Rogers City 31

Holt 54, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 47

Holton 54, Newaygo 41

Hope of Detroit 43, Michigan Math and Science 36

Howard City Tri-County 78, Allegan 63

Iron Mountain 73, West Iron County 21

Ishpeming 47, Houghton 36

Ithaca 61, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 54

Jackson Northwest 55, Leslie 37

Kent City 43, Sparta 23

Kingsley 50, Frankfort 37

Lake Linden-Hubbell 68, Ontonagon 44

Lawton 67, Martin 41

Lincoln Park 58, Brownstown Woodhaven 57

Linden 42, Ortonville Brandon 39

Livonia Stevenson 62, Wayne Memorial 37

Madison Heights Lamphere 78, Hazel Park 46

Madison Heights Madison 54, Center Line 52

Maple City Glen Lake 69, Buckley 44

Marine City 56, Clawson 46

Marshall 77, Portage Central 74

Marshall Academy 70, Battle Creek Academy 25

Mason County Central 60, Hart 45

Mendon 60, Bangor 34

Menominee 65, Escanaba 62

Milford 58, Waterford Kettering 34

Millington 58, St. Louis 54

Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 63, Flat Rock 24

Montague 57, Oakridge High School 47

Mount Morris 86, Byron 53

Mount Pleasant 43, Midland 37

New Lothrop 60, Birch Run 40

North Muskegon 57, Shelby 51

Northville 49, Plymouth 22

Okemos 77, Haslett 59

Onaway 74, Pellston 51

Otsego 74, Richland Gull Lake 52

Ovid-Elsie 72, Perry 51

Oxford 48, Rochester 44

Parchment 67, Constantine 21

Pinckney 49, Ypsilanti 28

Plainwell 62, Hopkins 46

Redford Thurston 33, Melvindale 30

River Rouge 63, Warren Michigan Collegiate 52

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 50, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 43

Romeo 57, New Haven 48

Roseville 66, Sterling Heights Stevenson 59

Royal Oak 44, Ferndale University 30

Saginaw 64, Saginaw Heritage 61

Saginaw Arthur Hill 71, Bay City Western 63

Saline 50, Bedford 34

Schoolcraft 78, Delton Kellogg 48

Southfield Christian 71, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 46

St. Joseph 44, Niles 42

Standish-Sterling 72, Saginaw Nouvel 59

Swartz Creek 48, Clio 30

Taylor Prep 52, Lutheran Westland 37

Traverse City Christian 72, Manistee 62

Trenton 57, Taylor 45

Troy 37, Lake Orion 19

Utica Eisenhower 63, Grosse Pointe North 52

Warren Lincoln 81, Clinton Township Clintondale 36

Watervliet 58, Kalamazoo Christian 51

West Bloomfield 58, Detroit Cristo Rey 57

Westfield 53, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 51

White Lake Lakeland 62, South Lyon 39

Whitehall 55, Ravenna 41

Whitmore Lake 53, Novi Christian 45

Williamston 66, East Lansing 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Fairview vs. Mio-Au Sable, ppd.

