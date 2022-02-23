GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allen Park 52, Southgate Anderson 24
Allen Park Cabrini 46, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 31
Almont 32, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 26
Ann Arbor Pioneer 67, Ypsilanti Lincoln 22
Athens 65, Bellevue 27
Auburn Hills Avondale 44, Pontiac 35
Bad Axe 44, Unionville-Sebewaing 22
Battle Creek Lakeview 45, Otsego 38
Bay City All Saints 46, Ashley 37
Bedford 54, Ann Arbor Skyline 23
Berkley 52, North Farmington 39
Birmingham Seaholm 45, Ferndale University 38
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 31, Ann Arbor Greenhills 16
Brimley 68, Newberry 29
Brownstown Woodhaven 51, Dearborn Edsel Ford 24
Burton Bendle 64, Burton Genesee Christian 31
Chelsea 69, Tecumseh 48
Chesaning 35, Clio 34
Clarkston 51, Birmingham Groves 45, OT
Colon 64, Battle Creek St. Philip 24
Dansville 52, Saranac 35
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 34, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 23
Dearborn Heights Star International 44, Dearborn Heights WISE 29
Detroit Cesar Chavez 40, Taylor Prep 38
Dexter 44, Saline 28
Dundee 48, Hudson 40
Edwardsburg 58, St. Joseph 30
Farmington 63, Ferndale 7
Flint Hamady 32, Flint Beecher 23
Flushing 55, Flint Powers 31
Fowler 61, Laingsburg 26
Frankenmuth 64, Birch Run 8
Gabriel Richard Catholic 46, Dearborn Advanced Technology 43
Galesburg-Augusta 38, Vermontville Maple Valley 25
Gibraltar Carlson 48, Trenton 47
Gladstone 52, Kingsford 50, OT
Goodrich 39, Ovid-Elsie 25
Grand Haven 50, Grandville 42
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 74, Greenville 45
Grand Rapids South Christian 68, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 17
Grand Rapids West Catholic 97, Fruitport 19
Harper Woods 60, Oak Park 17
Haslett 44, Holt 35
Hillsdale Academy 32, Jackson Christian 19
Holton 43, Fruitport Calvary Christian 38
Hopkins 50, Comstock Park 42
Hudsonville Unity Christian 51, Holland Christian 50
Ionia 66, Fowlerville 50
Ithaca 40, St. Louis 23
Jackson 61, Adrian 26
Jackson Northwest 56, Hastings 36
Jenison 60, Hudsonville 36
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 52, Parchment 27
Lansing Catholic 65, Okemos 27
Lansing Christian 86, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 52
Leslie 44, Lansing Waverly 37
Lowell 59, Grand Rapids Christian 53
Manchester 43, Addison 31
Marcellus 46, Decatur 42
Mattawan 38, Buchanan 30
Midland Dow 56, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 45
Millington 48, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 31
Monroe 64, Ann Arbor Huron 57
Montague 42, Ravenna 27
Muskegon Mona Shores 59, Holland 30
Niles Brandywine 37, Lawton 25
Olivet 34, St. Johns 22
Onsted 50, Clinton 38
Oxford 49, Lake Orion 27
Paw Paw 62, Benton Harbor 27
Pewamo-Westphalia 50, Bath 33
Portland 52, Grand Ledge 39
Rochester 39, Bloomfield Hills 29
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 67, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 35
Rockford 48, Holland West Ottawa 33
Saginaw Swan Valley 52, Alma 34
Schoolcraft 49, Three Rivers 38
South Lyon East 53, Waterford Mott 20
Sparta 66, Wyoming Godwin Heights 33
St. Ignace 65, Mackinaw City 38
Waldron 47, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 36
Walled Lake Central 28, Milford 27
Wayland Union 47, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 36
West Bloomfield 87, Troy 53
White Pigeon 46, Bangor 26
Whitmore Lake 53, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 49
Wyoming Potter's House Christian 52, Martin 46
Ypsilanti 37, Pinckney 30
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 65, Grass Lake 38
Zeeland West 46, Zeeland East 30
Zion Christian 32, Muskegon Catholic Central 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Belding vs. Lakeview, ppd. to Feb 23rd.
Central Lake vs. Pellston, ppd. to Feb 23rd.
Dearborn Heights Robichaud vs. Hamtramck, ccd.
Muskegon Heights vs. Grand Rapids Wellspring, ccd.
Painesdale Jeffers vs. Calumet, ppd.
Whitehall vs. Shelby, ppd. to Feb 23rd.
Wolverine vs. Fairview, ppd.
