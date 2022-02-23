GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allen Park 52, Southgate Anderson 24

Allen Park Cabrini 46, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 31

Almont 32, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 26

Ann Arbor Pioneer 67, Ypsilanti Lincoln 22

Athens 65, Bellevue 27

Auburn Hills Avondale 44, Pontiac 35

Bad Axe 44, Unionville-Sebewaing 22

Battle Creek Lakeview 45, Otsego 38

Bay City All Saints 46, Ashley 37

Bedford 54, Ann Arbor Skyline 23

Berkley 52, North Farmington 39

Birmingham Seaholm 45, Ferndale University 38

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 31, Ann Arbor Greenhills 16

Brimley 68, Newberry 29

Brownstown Woodhaven 51, Dearborn Edsel Ford 24

Burton Bendle 64, Burton Genesee Christian 31

Chelsea 69, Tecumseh 48

Chesaning 35, Clio 34

Clarkston 51, Birmingham Groves 45, OT

Colon 64, Battle Creek St. Philip 24

Dansville 52, Saranac 35

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 34, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 23

Dearborn Heights Star International 44, Dearborn Heights WISE 29

Detroit Cesar Chavez 40, Taylor Prep 38

Dexter 44, Saline 28

Dundee 48, Hudson 40

Edwardsburg 58, St. Joseph 30

Farmington 63, Ferndale 7

Flint Hamady 32, Flint Beecher 23

Flushing 55, Flint Powers 31

Fowler 61, Laingsburg 26

Frankenmuth 64, Birch Run 8

Gabriel Richard Catholic 46, Dearborn Advanced Technology 43

Galesburg-Augusta 38, Vermontville Maple Valley 25

Gibraltar Carlson 48, Trenton 47

Gladstone 52, Kingsford 50, OT

Goodrich 39, Ovid-Elsie 25

Grand Haven 50, Grandville 42

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 74, Greenville 45

Grand Rapids South Christian 68, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 17

Grand Rapids West Catholic 97, Fruitport 19

Harper Woods 60, Oak Park 17

Haslett 44, Holt 35

Hillsdale Academy 32, Jackson Christian 19

Holton 43, Fruitport Calvary Christian 38

Hopkins 50, Comstock Park 42

Hudsonville Unity Christian 51, Holland Christian 50

Ionia 66, Fowlerville 50

Ithaca 40, St. Louis 23

Jackson 61, Adrian 26

Jackson Northwest 56, Hastings 36

Jenison 60, Hudsonville 36

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 52, Parchment 27

Lansing Catholic 65, Okemos 27

Lansing Christian 86, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 52

Leslie 44, Lansing Waverly 37

Lowell 59, Grand Rapids Christian 53

Manchester 43, Addison 31

Marcellus 46, Decatur 42

Mattawan 38, Buchanan 30

Midland Dow 56, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 45

Millington 48, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 31

Monroe 64, Ann Arbor Huron 57

Montague 42, Ravenna 27

Muskegon Mona Shores 59, Holland 30

Niles Brandywine 37, Lawton 25

Olivet 34, St. Johns 22

Onsted 50, Clinton 38

Oxford 49, Lake Orion 27

Paw Paw 62, Benton Harbor 27

Pewamo-Westphalia 50, Bath 33

Portland 52, Grand Ledge 39

Rochester 39, Bloomfield Hills 29

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 67, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 35

Rockford 48, Holland West Ottawa 33

Saginaw Swan Valley 52, Alma 34

Schoolcraft 49, Three Rivers 38

South Lyon East 53, Waterford Mott 20

Sparta 66, Wyoming Godwin Heights 33

St. Ignace 65, Mackinaw City 38

Waldron 47, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 36

Walled Lake Central 28, Milford 27

Wayland Union 47, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 36

West Bloomfield 87, Troy 53

White Pigeon 46, Bangor 26

Whitmore Lake 53, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 49

Wyoming Potter's House Christian 52, Martin 46

Ypsilanti 37, Pinckney 30

Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 65, Grass Lake 38

Zeeland West 46, Zeeland East 30

Zion Christian 32, Muskegon Catholic Central 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Belding vs. Lakeview, ppd. to Feb 23rd.

Central Lake vs. Pellston, ppd. to Feb 23rd.

Dearborn Heights Robichaud vs. Hamtramck, ccd.

Muskegon Heights vs. Grand Rapids Wellspring, ccd.

Painesdale Jeffers vs. Calumet, ppd.

Whitehall vs. Shelby, ppd. to Feb 23rd.

Wolverine vs. Fairview, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you