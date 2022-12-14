GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GE 60, Mankato Loyola 37

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 66, Win-E-Mac 24

Andover 67, Osseo 59

Anoka 75, Park Center 58

Blaine 62, Totino-Grace 31

Bloomington Jefferson 87, Burnsville 63

Blue Earth Area 65, United South Central 35

Caledonia 63, Rushford-Peterson 42

Champlin Park 68, Elk River 65

Chaska 67, Wayzata 58

Chatfield 76, Wabasha-Kellogg 41

Cleveland 56, Madelia 28

Cloquet 53, Cromwell 40

Concordia Academy 76, New Life Academy 42

DeLaSalle 78, Richfield 26

Delano 64, Buffalo 44

Dover-Eyota 77, St. Charles 63

East Ridge 60, Cretin-Derham Hall 26

Eden Prairie 87, Waconia 48

Ellsworth 59, Hastings 58

Faribault 44, Albert Lea 43

Goodhue 70, Cannon Falls 31

Grand Meadow 51, Spring Grove 34

Grand Rapids 71, Rock Ridge 40

Hayfield 67, Hou 35

Holy Angels 82, Bloomington Kennedy 30

Holy Family Catholic 60, Glencoe-Silver Lake 56

International Falls 63, Hill City/Northland 35

Jordan 74, Mankato West 58

Kittson County Central 69, Red Lake Falls 62

La Crescent 66, Fillmore Central 52

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 63, Nicollet 23

Lakeville South 50, Farmington 38

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 55, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 43

Mahtomedi 84, Fridley 59

Maple Grove 85, Spring Lake Park 45

Maranatha Christian 77, Cristo Rey Jesuit 18

Mayer Lutheran 68, Tri-City United 54

Minneapolis Washburn 56, Tartan 41

Mound Westonka 67, Two Rivers 57

Mounds Park Academy 69, PACT Charter 25

New Prague 49, St. Peter 38

New Ulm 64, Fairmont 60

North St. Paul 59, Minneapolis North 35

Ogilvie 68, Hinckley-Finlayson 48

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 79, Lewiston-Altura 66

Prior Lake 53, Eastview 49

Providence Academy 75, Watertown-Mayer 40

Randolph 49, Kingsland 37

Red Wing 62, Austin 42

Robbinsdale Armstrong 63, Coon Rapids 38

Robbinsdale Cooper 93, Columbia Heights 21

Rochester Century 56, Owatonna 47

Rochester Mayo 60, Rochester John Marshall 40

Rogers 53, Centennial 52

Roseau 70, Northern Freeze 61

Rosemount 65, Eagan 53

Roseville 58, Park (Cottage Grove) 47

Rush City 51, East Central 20

Schaeffer Academy 66, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 34

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 72, Belle Plaine 49

St. Agnes 60, St. Croix Prep 52

St. Croix Lutheran 66, St. Paul Humboldt 9

St. Louis Park 75, Edina 62

St. Paul Harding 53, North Lakes Academy 49

St. Paul Highland Park 52, Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 29

Stewartville 82, Lake City 19

Stillwater 84, Woodbury 31

Superior, Wis. 56, Proctor 52

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 48, Martin County West 45

Visitation 67, St. Anthony 47

Warroad 60, Littlefork-Big Falls 55

Waseca 63, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 32

Washington Tech 61, Brooklyn Center 17

White Bear Lake 59, Forest Lake 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Adrian/Ellsworth vs. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, ppd.

Annandale vs. Hutchinson, ppd.

Becker vs. Minnehaha Academy, ppd.

Big Lake vs. St. Cloud, ppd.

Breckenridge vs. Barnesville, ppd.

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart vs. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, ppd.

Central Minnesota Christian vs. Dawson-Boyd, ppd.

Climax/Fisher vs. Sacred Heart, ppd. to Dec 16th.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. Pelican Rapids, ppd. to Dec 22nd.

East Grand Forks vs. Crookston, ppd.

Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Dassel-Cokato, ppd.

Ely vs. Silver Bay, ppd.

Foley vs. St. Cloud Cathedral, ppd.

Holdingford vs. Osakis, ppd.

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted vs. Minneapolis Henry, ppd.

Jackson County Central vs. Luverne, ppd. to Dec 19th.

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg vs. Renville County West, ppd.

Kimball vs. Swanville, ppd.

Lake Park-Audubon vs. Fertile-Beltrami, ppd.

Mahnomen/Waubun vs. Fosston, ppd.

Mille Lacs Co-op vs. Aitkin, ppd.

NCEUH vs. Bagley, ppd. to Jan 5th.

Perham vs. Park Rapids, ppd.

Pierz vs. Albany, ppd.

Pine River-Backus vs. Pequot Lakes, ppd.

St. Francis vs. Pine City, ppd.

St. James Area vs. Redwood Valley, ppd.

Worthington vs. Windom, ppd.

Yellow Medicine East vs. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, ppd.

Zimmerman vs. Milaca, ppd.

