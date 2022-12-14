GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GE 60, Mankato Loyola 37
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 66, Win-E-Mac 24
Andover 67, Osseo 59
Anoka 75, Park Center 58
Blaine 62, Totino-Grace 31
Bloomington Jefferson 87, Burnsville 63
Blue Earth Area 65, United South Central 35
Caledonia 63, Rushford-Peterson 42
Champlin Park 68, Elk River 65
Chaska 67, Wayzata 58
Chatfield 76, Wabasha-Kellogg 41
Cleveland 56, Madelia 28
Cloquet 53, Cromwell 40
Concordia Academy 76, New Life Academy 42
DeLaSalle 78, Richfield 26
Delano 64, Buffalo 44
Dover-Eyota 77, St. Charles 63
East Ridge 60, Cretin-Derham Hall 26
Eden Prairie 87, Waconia 48
Ellsworth 59, Hastings 58
Faribault 44, Albert Lea 43
Goodhue 70, Cannon Falls 31
Grand Meadow 51, Spring Grove 34
Grand Rapids 71, Rock Ridge 40
Hayfield 67, Hou 35
Holy Angels 82, Bloomington Kennedy 30
Holy Family Catholic 60, Glencoe-Silver Lake 56
International Falls 63, Hill City/Northland 35
Jordan 74, Mankato West 58
Kittson County Central 69, Red Lake Falls 62
La Crescent 66, Fillmore Central 52
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 63, Nicollet 23
Lakeville South 50, Farmington 38
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 55, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 43
Mahtomedi 84, Fridley 59
Maple Grove 85, Spring Lake Park 45
Maranatha Christian 77, Cristo Rey Jesuit 18
Mayer Lutheran 68, Tri-City United 54
Minneapolis Washburn 56, Tartan 41
Mound Westonka 67, Two Rivers 57
Mounds Park Academy 69, PACT Charter 25
New Prague 49, St. Peter 38
New Ulm 64, Fairmont 60
North St. Paul 59, Minneapolis North 35
Ogilvie 68, Hinckley-Finlayson 48
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 79, Lewiston-Altura 66
Prior Lake 53, Eastview 49
Providence Academy 75, Watertown-Mayer 40
Randolph 49, Kingsland 37
Red Wing 62, Austin 42
Robbinsdale Armstrong 63, Coon Rapids 38
Robbinsdale Cooper 93, Columbia Heights 21
Rochester Century 56, Owatonna 47
Rochester Mayo 60, Rochester John Marshall 40
Rogers 53, Centennial 52
Roseau 70, Northern Freeze 61
Rosemount 65, Eagan 53
Roseville 58, Park (Cottage Grove) 47
Rush City 51, East Central 20
Schaeffer Academy 66, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 34
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 72, Belle Plaine 49
St. Agnes 60, St. Croix Prep 52
St. Croix Lutheran 66, St. Paul Humboldt 9
St. Louis Park 75, Edina 62
St. Paul Harding 53, North Lakes Academy 49
St. Paul Highland Park 52, Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 29
Stewartville 82, Lake City 19
Stillwater 84, Woodbury 31
Superior, Wis. 56, Proctor 52
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 48, Martin County West 45
Visitation 67, St. Anthony 47
Warroad 60, Littlefork-Big Falls 55
Waseca 63, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 32
Washington Tech 61, Brooklyn Center 17
White Bear Lake 59, Forest Lake 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Adrian/Ellsworth vs. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, ppd.
Annandale vs. Hutchinson, ppd.
Becker vs. Minnehaha Academy, ppd.
Big Lake vs. St. Cloud, ppd.
Breckenridge vs. Barnesville, ppd.
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart vs. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, ppd.
Central Minnesota Christian vs. Dawson-Boyd, ppd.
Climax/Fisher vs. Sacred Heart, ppd. to Dec 16th.
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. Pelican Rapids, ppd. to Dec 22nd.
East Grand Forks vs. Crookston, ppd.
Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Dassel-Cokato, ppd.
Ely vs. Silver Bay, ppd.
Foley vs. St. Cloud Cathedral, ppd.
Holdingford vs. Osakis, ppd.
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted vs. Minneapolis Henry, ppd.
Jackson County Central vs. Luverne, ppd. to Dec 19th.
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg vs. Renville County West, ppd.
Kimball vs. Swanville, ppd.
Lake Park-Audubon vs. Fertile-Beltrami, ppd.
Mahnomen/Waubun vs. Fosston, ppd.
Mille Lacs Co-op vs. Aitkin, ppd.
NCEUH vs. Bagley, ppd. to Jan 5th.
Perham vs. Park Rapids, ppd.
Pierz vs. Albany, ppd.
Pine River-Backus vs. Pequot Lakes, ppd.
St. Francis vs. Pine City, ppd.
St. James Area vs. Redwood Valley, ppd.
Worthington vs. Windom, ppd.
Yellow Medicine East vs. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, ppd.
Zimmerman vs. Milaca, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
