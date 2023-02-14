BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central Cass 80, Richland 41
Des Lacs-Burlington 58, Shiloh 49
Fargo Davies 92, Fargo North 82
Fargo South 62, Fargo Shanley 60
Four Winds/Minnewaukan 80, Dakota Prairie 27
Grand Forks Central 75, West Fargo 70
Grand Forks Red River 85, Valley City 65
Griggs/Midkota 75, Hatton-Northwood 18
North Border 84, Hillsboro/Central Valley 60
St. John 57, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 39
Standing Rock 70, McLaughlin, S.D. 48
Stanley 75, Kenmare 42
TGU 62, Nedrose 57
Wahpeton 63, Sheyenne 50
Westhope/Newburg 69, Surrey 63, OT
Williston 70, Dickinson 68
Wilton-Wing 67, Flasher 62
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
West Fargo Horace vs. Devils Lake, ppd. to Feb 18th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
