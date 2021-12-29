GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algonac 46, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 20

Allendale 44, Zeeland East 27

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 69, Flint Powers 50

Calhoun Christian 58, Battle Creek Academy 4

Coldwater 32, Battle Creek Central 25

Dearborn Divine Child 60, Dearborn Fordson 52

Engadine 69, Rapid River 25

Escanaba 59, Gladstone 34

Flint Hamady 36, Bridgeport 30

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 34, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 30

Lansing Catholic 65, Jackson Lumen Christi 17

Macomb Dakota 59, Southfield A&T 27

Peshtigo, Wis. 46, Menominee 43

Tol. Emmanuel Baptist, Ohio 44, Whiteford 41

West Bloomfield 65, Brighton 60

Westwood 53, Negaunee 39

Yale 38, Marlette 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dearborn vs. Dearborn Edsel Ford, ccd.

St. Mary's Prep vs. Hamtramck, ccd.

