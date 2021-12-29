GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algonac 46, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 20
Allendale 44, Zeeland East 27
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 69, Flint Powers 50
Calhoun Christian 58, Battle Creek Academy 4
Coldwater 32, Battle Creek Central 25
Dearborn Divine Child 60, Dearborn Fordson 52
Engadine 69, Rapid River 25
Escanaba 59, Gladstone 34
Flint Hamady 36, Bridgeport 30
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 34, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 30
Lansing Catholic 65, Jackson Lumen Christi 17
Macomb Dakota 59, Southfield A&T 27
Peshtigo, Wis. 46, Menominee 43
Tol. Emmanuel Baptist, Ohio 44, Whiteford 41
West Bloomfield 65, Brighton 60
Westwood 53, Negaunee 39
Yale 38, Marlette 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dearborn vs. Dearborn Edsel Ford, ccd.
St. Mary's Prep vs. Hamtramck, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/