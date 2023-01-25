GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Heritage 59, Maeser Prep Academy 29

Bountiful 58, Woods Cross 29

Brighton 67, East 17

Cedar Valley 56, Hillcrest 21

Copper Hills 42, Mountain Ridge 40

Cottonwood 62, Uintah 35

Crimson Cliffs 47, Dixie 31

Dove Creek, Colo. 78, Monticello 33

Farmington 47, Clearfield 25

Grand County 42, Panguitch 38

Grantsville 40, Layton Christian Academy 29

Herriman 62, West Jordan 43

Hurricane 38, Cedar City 33

Juan Diego Catholic 52, Providence Hall 35

Judge Memorial 52, Summit Academy 50

Kearns 38, Hunter 33

Lehi 38, Timpanogos 35

Lone Peak 73, Corner Canyon 30

Manti 48, Juab 42

Morgan 53, Ogden 40

Mountain View 50, Orem 38

North Sevier 51, Gunnison Valley 22

North Summit 61, Duchesne 39

Northridge 60, Box Elder 55

Olympus 50, Murray 25

Payson 57, Stansbury 35

Pine View 53, Desert Hills 44

Riverton 48, Bingham 36

Salem Hills 52, Provo 51

Skyridge 62, Pleasant Grove 33

South Summit 58, Ben Lomond 39

Springville 61, Maple Mountain 18

St. Joseph 38, UMA-Riverdale 21

Syracuse 71, Layton 53

Taylorsville 55, Roy 42

Timpview 60, Jordan 44

Viewmont 45, Bonneville 34

Wasatch 71, Spanish Fork 42

Wayne 56, Milford 33

West 58, Granger 32

Westlake 49, American Fork 43

