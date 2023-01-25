GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Heritage 59, Maeser Prep Academy 29
Bountiful 58, Woods Cross 29
Brighton 67, East 17
Cedar Valley 56, Hillcrest 21
Copper Hills 42, Mountain Ridge 40
Cottonwood 62, Uintah 35
Crimson Cliffs 47, Dixie 31
Dove Creek, Colo. 78, Monticello 33
Farmington 47, Clearfield 25
Grand County 42, Panguitch 38
Grantsville 40, Layton Christian Academy 29
Herriman 62, West Jordan 43
Hurricane 38, Cedar City 33
Juan Diego Catholic 52, Providence Hall 35
Judge Memorial 52, Summit Academy 50
Kearns 38, Hunter 33
Lehi 38, Timpanogos 35
Lone Peak 73, Corner Canyon 30
Manti 48, Juab 42
Morgan 53, Ogden 40
Mountain View 50, Orem 38
North Sevier 51, Gunnison Valley 22
North Summit 61, Duchesne 39
Northridge 60, Box Elder 55
Olympus 50, Murray 25
Payson 57, Stansbury 35
Pine View 53, Desert Hills 44
Riverton 48, Bingham 36
Salem Hills 52, Provo 51
Skyridge 62, Pleasant Grove 33
South Summit 58, Ben Lomond 39
Springville 61, Maple Mountain 18
St. Joseph 38, UMA-Riverdale 21
Syracuse 71, Layton 53
Taylorsville 55, Roy 42
Timpview 60, Jordan 44
Viewmont 45, Bonneville 34
Wasatch 71, Spanish Fork 42
Wayne 56, Milford 33
West 58, Granger 32
Westlake 49, American Fork 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.