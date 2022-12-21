GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blackfoot 58, Snake River 38
Century 42, El Rancho, Calif. 25
Columbia 51, Skyview 28
Fruitland 39, Vale, Ore. 31
Gooding 48, Declo 39
Homedale 34, Caldwell 20
Lake City 52, Lakeside (Seattle), Wash. 46
Leadore 45, Grace Lutheran 19
Malad 57, Ririe 43
Minico 57, Ridgevue 23
Oakley 53, Butte County 38
Post Falls 66, Eastmont, Wash. 46
Potlatch 45, Garfield-Palouse, Wash. 16
Shelley 70, Skyline 68, OT
Sho-Ban 51, Taylor's Crossing 13
Watersprings 41, Clark County 6
Weiser 60, Vallivue 29
West Side 54, Grace 51
Nyssa Christmas Tournament=
Ambrose 59, Ontario, Ore. 17
Nyssa, Ore. 56, Council 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
