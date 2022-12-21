GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blackfoot 58, Snake River 38

Century 42, El Rancho, Calif. 25

Columbia 51, Skyview 28

Fruitland 39, Vale, Ore. 31

Gooding 48, Declo 39

Homedale 34, Caldwell 20

Lake City 52, Lakeside (Seattle), Wash. 46

Leadore 45, Grace Lutheran 19

Malad 57, Ririe 43

Minico 57, Ridgevue 23

Oakley 53, Butte County 38

Post Falls 66, Eastmont, Wash. 46

Potlatch 45, Garfield-Palouse, Wash. 16

Shelley 70, Skyline 68, OT

Sho-Ban 51, Taylor's Crossing 13

Watersprings 41, Clark County 6

Weiser 60, Vallivue 29

West Side 54, Grace 51

Nyssa Christmas Tournament=

Ambrose 59, Ontario, Ore. 17

Nyssa, Ore. 56, Council 51

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

