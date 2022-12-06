BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Lone Peak 74, Twin Bridges 41
Manhattan Christian 73, Three Forks 32
Watford City, N.D. 62, Sidney 55
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Updated: December 7, 2022 @ 12:56 am
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
