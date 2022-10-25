PREP VOLLEYBALL=

NSAA Playoffs=

Class A=

District A-1=

Omaha Burke def. Columbus, 29-31, 25-17, 25-20, 25-21

Papillion-LaVista South def. Westview, 25-2, 25-3, 25-3

District A-2=

Lincoln Southwest def. North Platte, 25-5, 25-12, 25-5

Millard North def. Kearney, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22

District A-3=

Elkhorn South def. Norfolk, 25-18, 25-12, 25-21

Papillion-LaVista def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-20, 25-13, 25-12

District A-4=

Grand Island def. Millard South, 25-16, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19, undefined-undefined

Omaha Westside def. Lincoln High, 25-19, 25-18, 25-15

District A-5=

Fremont def. Bellevue East, 25-15, 25-11, 25-16

Lincoln East def. Omaha Northwest, 25-8, 25-17, 25-12

District A-6=

Gretna def. Omaha Central, 25-19, 25-10, 25-19

Omaha Marian def. Lincoln North Star, 25-14, 25-14, 25-13

District A-7=

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-10, 25-22, 25-15

Millard West def. Bellevue West, 25-17, 25-14, 25-22

Class B=

Sub-district B-1=

Nebraska City def. Plattsmouth, 11-25, 25-23, 25-18, 22-25, 15-12

Waverly def. Nebraska City, 25-3, 25-16, 25-6

Sub-district B-2=

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Mercy, 25-23, 25-17, 25-18

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Ralston, 25-7, 25-7, 25-8

Sub-district B-3=

Bennington def. Elkhorn, 3-1

Elkhorn North def. Bennington, 3-1

Sub-district B-4=

South Sioux City def. Schuyler, 25-27, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23, 15-13

Sub-district B-5=

Crete def. Beatrice, 11-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-21

Norris def. Crete, 25-16, 25-14, 25-14

Sub-district B-6=

Seward def. York, 25-19, 25-17, 25-14

York def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-9, 25-14, 25-8

Sub-district B-7=

Grand Island Northwest def. Lexington, 25-9, 25-18, 25-19

Hastings def. McCook, 25-23, 22-25, 25-16, 24-26, 15-13

Sub-district B-8=

Scottsbluff def. Gering, 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 25-16

Sidney def. Alliance, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23

Class C-1=

Sub-district C1-1=

Fairbury def. Syracuse, 25-23, 25-23, 24-26, 25-21

Sub-district C1-2=

Platteview def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-8, 25-19, 25-22

Sub-district C1-3=

Douglas County West def. Omaha Concordia, 25-20, 25-10, 25-18

Sub-district C1-4=

North Bend Central def. Bishop Neumann, 21-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22

Sub-district C1-5=

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. West Point-Beemer, 25-14, 25-21, 27-25

Sub-district C1-6=

Malcolm def. Lincoln Christian, 25-10, 25-15, 26-24

Sub-district C1-7=

Columbus Lakeview def. Aurora, 25-19, 23-25, 21-25, 26-24, 17-15

Sub-district C1-8=

Pierce def. Battle Creek, 25-11, 25-10, 25-18

Sub-district C1-9=

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Minden, 25-20, 25-18, 25-19, 0-0

Sub-district C1-10=

Ord def. Ainsworth, 21-25, 25-13, 25-14, 26-24

Sub-district C1-11=

Gothenburg def. Kearney Catholic, 21-25, 25-22, 25-17, 30-28

District C1-12=

Ogallala def. Chase County, 25-23, 25-17, 25-20

Class C-2=

Sub-district C2-1=

Freeman def. Johnson County Central, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19

Sub-district C2-2=

Lincoln Lutheran def. Palmyra, 25-19, 25-19, 25-11

Sub-district C2-3=

Archbishop Bergan def. Oakland-Craig, 25-20, 25-23, 25-14

Sub-district C2-4=

Wakefield def. Pender, 25-18, 25-16, 25-14

Sub-district C2-5=

Ponca def. Crofton, 22-25, 25-21, 25-10, 26-24

Sub-district C2-6=

Clarkson/Leigh def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-20, 28-26, 25-14

Sub-district C2-7=

Cross County def. Fullerton, 25-27, 25-14, 19-25, 25-20, 15-13

Sub-district C2-8=

Thayer Central def. Sutton, 25-19, 20-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-11

Sub-district C2-9=

Amherst def. Centura, 26-24, 25-15, 25-18

Sub-district C2-10=

Summerland def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-18, 25-19, 26-24

Sub-district C2-11=

Southwest def. South Loup, 25-13, 25-15, 17-25, 25-21

Sub-district C2-12=

Bayard def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-22, 25-15, 27-25

Class D-1=

Sub-district D1-1=

Meridian def. Johnson-Brock, 25-14, 25-11, 25-17

Sub-district D1-2=

Elmwood-Murdock def. East Butler, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17

Sub-district D1-3=

Bancroft-Rosalie def. Tri County Northeast, 25-10, 25-16, 25-12

Sub-district D1-4=

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21, 25-22

Sub-district D1-5=

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Plainview, 25-18, 25-22, 25-15

Sub-district D1-6=

Nebraska Christian def. Central Valley, 25-16, 25-18, 25-16

Sub-district D1-7=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Deshler, 25-13, 25-22, 25-16

Sub-district D1-8=

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Silver Lake, 25-20, 25-15, 25-15

Sub-district D1-9=

Axtell def. Loomis, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20

Sub-district D1-10=

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Twin Loup, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20

Sub-district D1-11=

Cambridge def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 18-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-17

Sub-district D1-12=

South Platte def. Morrill, 25-17, 25-21, 15-25, 25-19

Class D-2=

Sub-district D2-1=

Diller-Odell def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-18, 25-20, 24-26, 15-25, 15-13

Sub-district D2-2=

Exeter/Milligan def. High Plains Community, 25-27, 25-23, 25-23, 25-17

Sub-district D2-3=

Howells/Dodge def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22

Sub-district D2-4=

Wynot def. Winside, 25-21, 25-18, 25-13

Sub-district D2-5=

St. Mary's def. Stuart, 25-13, 25-19, 25-20

Sub-district D2-6=

Shelton def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-13, 25-16, 24-26, 25-16

Sub-district D2-7=

Lawrence-Nelson def. Giltner, 25-18, 25-21, 25-11

Sub-district D2-8=

Overton def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-9, 25-13, 25-10

Sub-district D2-9=

Wallace def. Paxton, 25-13, 25-20, 25-13

Sub-district D2-10=

Garden County def. Arthur County, 25-6, 25-21

Sub-district D2-11=

Leyton def. Potter-Dix, 25-20, 27-25, 25-19

Sub-district D2-12=

Hay Springs def. Sioux County, 26-24, 25-17, 25-21

