PREP VOLLEYBALL=
NSAA Playoffs=
Class A=
District A-1=
Omaha Burke def. Columbus, 29-31, 25-17, 25-20, 25-21
Papillion-LaVista South def. Westview, 25-2, 25-3, 25-3
District A-2=
Lincoln Southwest def. North Platte, 25-5, 25-12, 25-5
Millard North def. Kearney, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22
District A-3=
Elkhorn South def. Norfolk, 25-18, 25-12, 25-21
Papillion-LaVista def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-20, 25-13, 25-12
District A-4=
Grand Island def. Millard South, 25-16, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19, undefined-undefined
Omaha Westside def. Lincoln High, 25-19, 25-18, 25-15
District A-5=
Fremont def. Bellevue East, 25-15, 25-11, 25-16
Lincoln East def. Omaha Northwest, 25-8, 25-17, 25-12
District A-6=
Gretna def. Omaha Central, 25-19, 25-10, 25-19
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln North Star, 25-14, 25-14, 25-13
District A-7=
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-10, 25-22, 25-15
Millard West def. Bellevue West, 25-17, 25-14, 25-22
Class B=
Sub-district B-1=
Nebraska City def. Plattsmouth, 11-25, 25-23, 25-18, 22-25, 15-12
Waverly def. Nebraska City, 25-3, 25-16, 25-6
Sub-district B-2=
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Mercy, 25-23, 25-17, 25-18
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Ralston, 25-7, 25-7, 25-8
Sub-district B-3=
Bennington def. Elkhorn, 3-1
Elkhorn North def. Bennington, 3-1
Sub-district B-4=
South Sioux City def. Schuyler, 25-27, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23, 15-13
Sub-district B-5=
Crete def. Beatrice, 11-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-21
Norris def. Crete, 25-16, 25-14, 25-14
Sub-district B-6=
Seward def. York, 25-19, 25-17, 25-14
York def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-9, 25-14, 25-8
Sub-district B-7=
Grand Island Northwest def. Lexington, 25-9, 25-18, 25-19
Hastings def. McCook, 25-23, 22-25, 25-16, 24-26, 15-13
Sub-district B-8=
Scottsbluff def. Gering, 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 25-16
Sidney def. Alliance, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23
Class C-1=
Sub-district C1-1=
Fairbury def. Syracuse, 25-23, 25-23, 24-26, 25-21
Sub-district C1-2=
Platteview def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-8, 25-19, 25-22
Sub-district C1-3=
Douglas County West def. Omaha Concordia, 25-20, 25-10, 25-18
Sub-district C1-4=
North Bend Central def. Bishop Neumann, 21-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22
Sub-district C1-5=
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. West Point-Beemer, 25-14, 25-21, 27-25
Sub-district C1-6=
Malcolm def. Lincoln Christian, 25-10, 25-15, 26-24
Sub-district C1-7=
Columbus Lakeview def. Aurora, 25-19, 23-25, 21-25, 26-24, 17-15
Sub-district C1-8=
Pierce def. Battle Creek, 25-11, 25-10, 25-18
Sub-district C1-9=
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Minden, 25-20, 25-18, 25-19, 0-0
Sub-district C1-10=
Ord def. Ainsworth, 21-25, 25-13, 25-14, 26-24
Sub-district C1-11=
Gothenburg def. Kearney Catholic, 21-25, 25-22, 25-17, 30-28
District C1-12=
Ogallala def. Chase County, 25-23, 25-17, 25-20
Class C-2=
Sub-district C2-1=
Freeman def. Johnson County Central, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19
Sub-district C2-2=
Lincoln Lutheran def. Palmyra, 25-19, 25-19, 25-11
Sub-district C2-3=
Archbishop Bergan def. Oakland-Craig, 25-20, 25-23, 25-14
Sub-district C2-4=
Wakefield def. Pender, 25-18, 25-16, 25-14
Sub-district C2-5=
Ponca def. Crofton, 22-25, 25-21, 25-10, 26-24
Sub-district C2-6=
Clarkson/Leigh def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-20, 28-26, 25-14
Sub-district C2-7=
Cross County def. Fullerton, 25-27, 25-14, 19-25, 25-20, 15-13
Sub-district C2-8=
Thayer Central def. Sutton, 25-19, 20-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-11
Sub-district C2-9=
Amherst def. Centura, 26-24, 25-15, 25-18
Sub-district C2-10=
Summerland def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-18, 25-19, 26-24
Sub-district C2-11=
Southwest def. South Loup, 25-13, 25-15, 17-25, 25-21
Sub-district C2-12=
Bayard def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-22, 25-15, 27-25
Class D-1=
Sub-district D1-1=
Meridian def. Johnson-Brock, 25-14, 25-11, 25-17
Sub-district D1-2=
Elmwood-Murdock def. East Butler, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17
Sub-district D1-3=
Bancroft-Rosalie def. Tri County Northeast, 25-10, 25-16, 25-12
Sub-district D1-4=
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21, 25-22
Sub-district D1-5=
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Plainview, 25-18, 25-22, 25-15
Sub-district D1-6=
Nebraska Christian def. Central Valley, 25-16, 25-18, 25-16
Sub-district D1-7=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Deshler, 25-13, 25-22, 25-16
Sub-district D1-8=
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Silver Lake, 25-20, 25-15, 25-15
Sub-district D1-9=
Axtell def. Loomis, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20
Sub-district D1-10=
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Twin Loup, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20
Sub-district D1-11=
Cambridge def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 18-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-17
Sub-district D1-12=
South Platte def. Morrill, 25-17, 25-21, 15-25, 25-19
Class D-2=
Sub-district D2-1=
Diller-Odell def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-18, 25-20, 24-26, 15-25, 15-13
Sub-district D2-2=
Exeter/Milligan def. High Plains Community, 25-27, 25-23, 25-23, 25-17
Sub-district D2-3=
Howells/Dodge def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22
Sub-district D2-4=
Wynot def. Winside, 25-21, 25-18, 25-13
Sub-district D2-5=
St. Mary's def. Stuart, 25-13, 25-19, 25-20
Sub-district D2-6=
Shelton def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-13, 25-16, 24-26, 25-16
Sub-district D2-7=
Lawrence-Nelson def. Giltner, 25-18, 25-21, 25-11
Sub-district D2-8=
Overton def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-9, 25-13, 25-10
Sub-district D2-9=
Wallace def. Paxton, 25-13, 25-20, 25-13
Sub-district D2-10=
Garden County def. Arthur County, 25-6, 25-21
Sub-district D2-11=
Leyton def. Potter-Dix, 25-20, 27-25, 25-19
Sub-district D2-12=
Hay Springs def. Sioux County, 26-24, 25-17, 25-21
