GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albuquerque High 55, Rio Grande 19
Capital 46, Los Lunas 37
Clayton 61, Maxwell 16
Cleveland 44, Atrisco Heritage 41
Deming 36, EP Immanuel, Texas 35
Farmington 62, Eldorado 54
Highland 40, Grants 37
Hope Christian 63, Valley 42
Laguna-Acoma 53, Rehoboth 37
Legacy 35, Santa Fe Prep 34
Mayfield 53, Alamogordo 40
Mesa Vista 56, Pecos 39
Mescalero Apache 32, Tularosa 26
Questa 54, McCurdy 16
Rio Rancho 44, Cibola 29
Sandia Prep 51, Cottonwood Classical 11
Santa Fe 48, Manzano 41
Silver 49, Socorro 30
St. Michael's 25, Santa Fe Indian 23
St. Pius X 31, Valencia 11
Tohajilee 47, Tse Yi Gai 9
West Mesa 64, Piedra Vista 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
