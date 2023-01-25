GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albuquerque High 55, Rio Grande 19

Capital 46, Los Lunas 37

Clayton 61, Maxwell 16

Cleveland 44, Atrisco Heritage 41

Deming 36, EP Immanuel, Texas 35

Farmington 62, Eldorado 54

Highland 40, Grants 37

Hope Christian 63, Valley 42

Laguna-Acoma 53, Rehoboth 37

Legacy 35, Santa Fe Prep 34

Mayfield 53, Alamogordo 40

Mesa Vista 56, Pecos 39

Mescalero Apache 32, Tularosa 26

Questa 54, McCurdy 16

Rio Rancho 44, Cibola 29

Sandia Prep 51, Cottonwood Classical 11

Santa Fe 48, Manzano 41

Silver 49, Socorro 30

St. Michael's 25, Santa Fe Indian 23

St. Pius X 31, Valencia 11

Tohajilee 47, Tse Yi Gai 9

West Mesa 64, Piedra Vista 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you