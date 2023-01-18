GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albuquerque High 54, Santa Fe 31

Artesia 46, Roswell 27

Capital 49, Rio Grande 29

Carlsbad 39, Lovington 29

Clovis 56, Goddard 29

Cobre 54, Santa Teresa 39

Dexter 35, Gateway Christian 30

East Mountain 35, Bosque School 33

Farmington 72, Sandia 62

Grady 53, Floyd 22

Jal 42, Loving 41

Legacy 47, Chesterton 21

Manzano 43, Los Lunas 39

Melrose 53, Fort Sumner/House 52

Menaul 58, Monte del Sol 6

Mesa Vista 62, McCurdy 10

NMMI 44, Hondo 29

Portales 46, Texico 24

Ruidoso 41, Hatch Valley 25

Sandia Prep 33, Socorro 31

Valencia 61, Grants 30

West Las Vegas 48, Raton 27

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

