GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allegheny-Clarion Valley 29, Meadville 26
Allentown Central Catholic 40, Camp Hill Trinity 33
Altoona 58, Westmont Hilltop 27
Annville-Cleona 44, Tulpehocken 29
Archbishop Carroll 68, Rustin 37
Audenried 58, Kutztown 34
Bald Eagle Area 44, Harmony 21
Baldwin 55, Pittsburgh Obama 39
Bangor 43, Wilson 22
Beaver Area 43, Rochester 39
Bedford 48, Conemaugh Township 21
Belle Vernon 58, South Allegheny 32
Bethlehem Liberty 57, Oley Valley 28
Bishop Carroll 71, Glendale 59
Blue Mountain 55, Pine Grove 43
Brandywine Heights 27, Pequea Valley 17
Buckhannon-Upshur, W.Va. 51, West Greene 27
Butler 57, Hempfield 41
California 61, Geibel Catholic 21
Cambria Heights 54, Purchase Line 39
Cardinal O'Hara 60, Episcopal Academy 33
Cedar Cliff 59, Carlisle 23
Central Bucks South 60, Garnet Valley 41
Central Bucks West 73, Lancaster Mennonite 21
Central Dauphin 55, Archmere Academy, Del. 27
Central Valley 63, Aliquippa 48
Central York 56, Red Land 19
Chartiers Valley 80, Camp Hill Trinity 61
Chestnut Ridge 53, Claysburg-Kimmel 36
Clarion-Limestone 49, Reynolds 41
Collegium Charter School 37, The Christian Academy 31
Columbia 51, Elizabethtown 31
Conemaugh Valley 48, Shade 41
Conwell Egan 60, Harry S. Truman 40
Cornell 51, Jeannette 21
Coventry Christian 31, Calvary Christian 28
Delone 50, Pennridge 43
Easton 55, Mifflin County 42
Fairview 51, Union City 25
Fort Leboeuf 44, Hickory 33
Franklin 51, Cranberry 28
Girard 37, General McLane 31
Good Counsel, Md. 54, Archbishop Wood 45
Governor Mifflin 53, Gettysburg 50
Greensburg Central Catholic 45, Franklin Regional 35
Greensburg Salem 72, Charleroi 40
Grove City 50, Eden Christian 48
Hampton 67, Peters Township 34
Hollidaysburg 69, Greater Johnstown 17
Kane Area 53, Youngsville 30
Karns City 52, Oil City 36
Kiski Area 50, Yough 31
Knoch 68, Ligonier Valley 17
Lakeview 44, North East 35
Lampeter-Strasburg 38, Conrad Weiser 19
Lancaster Catholic 49, Ephrata 30
Lansdale Catholic 60, Boyertown 30
Laurel 58, Ambridge 39
Lebanon 51, New Oxford 40
Littlestown 53, Octorara 17
Lourdes Regional 41, Benton 12
MAST Charter 48, Atlantic Tech, N.J. 44
Mars 64, Highlands 45
Mastery Charter North 45, Executive Charter 41
McKeesport 49, Penn-Trafford 34
Moon 56, Seneca Valley 45
Mount Pleasant 54, Monessen 48
Neshannock 76, Sharpsville 20
New Hope-Solebury 61, St. Hubert's 41
North Allegheny 50, Pittsburgh North Catholic 37
Oakland Catholic 59, Armstrong 46
Phillipsburg, N.J. 41, Bethlehem Freedom 30
Phoenixville 41, Daniel Boone 26
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 50, Haverford 35
Portersville Christian 45, Commodore Perry 11
Quaker Valley 57, Keystone Oaks 49
Ringgold 40, Bentworth 28
River Valley 75, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 46
Riverside 57, Abington Heights 40
Serra Catholic 46, East Allegheny 20
Seton-LaSalle 33, North Hills 18
Shaler 67, Riverview 7
Souderton 48, Mechanicsburg 31
South Fayette 46, Bethel Park 42
Thomas Jefferson 48, Plum 43
Towanda 53, Sayre Area 15
United 59, Tussey Mountain 37
Upper Dublin 48, Bishop Shanahan 41
Upper St. Clair 47, Southmoreland 45
Valley 53, Springdale 27
Veritas Christian Academy, N.J. 37, Delco Christian 35
Washington 45, Bethlehem Center 36
West Middlesex 53, Mohawk 45
West Scranton 41, Lackawanna Trail 37
Western Wayne 58, Honesdale 26
2021 Cactus Jam=
Mercyhurst Prep 63, Putnam, Ore. 54
Apollo Trust Holiday Tournament=
Apollo-Ridge 63, Leechburg 20
Conwell Edan Holiday Tournament=
Harrisburg Academy 34, Antietam 19
Laurel Highlands Christmas Tournament=
Albert Gallatin 50, Chartiers-Houston 36
Pine Grove Tournament=
Allentown Allen 57, Pine Grove 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Weatherly vs. Schuylkill Haven, ppd. to Jan 8th.
