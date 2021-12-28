GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegheny-Clarion Valley 29, Meadville 26

Allentown Central Catholic 40, Camp Hill Trinity 33

Altoona 58, Westmont Hilltop 27

Annville-Cleona 44, Tulpehocken 29

Archbishop Carroll 68, Rustin 37

Audenried 58, Kutztown 34

Bald Eagle Area 44, Harmony 21

Baldwin 55, Pittsburgh Obama 39

Bangor 43, Wilson 22

Beaver Area 43, Rochester 39

Bedford 48, Conemaugh Township 21

Belle Vernon 58, South Allegheny 32

Bethlehem Liberty 57, Oley Valley 28

Bishop Carroll 71, Glendale 59

Blue Mountain 55, Pine Grove 43

Brandywine Heights 27, Pequea Valley 17

Buckhannon-Upshur, W.Va. 51, West Greene 27

Butler 57, Hempfield 41

California 61, Geibel Catholic 21

Cambria Heights 54, Purchase Line 39

Cardinal O'Hara 60, Episcopal Academy 33

Cedar Cliff 59, Carlisle 23

Central Bucks South 60, Garnet Valley 41

Central Bucks West 73, Lancaster Mennonite 21

Central Dauphin 55, Archmere Academy, Del. 27

Central Valley 63, Aliquippa 48

Central York 56, Red Land 19

Chartiers Valley 80, Camp Hill Trinity 61

Chestnut Ridge 53, Claysburg-Kimmel 36

Clarion-Limestone 49, Reynolds 41

Collegium Charter School 37, The Christian Academy 31

Columbia 51, Elizabethtown 31

Conemaugh Valley 48, Shade 41

Conwell Egan 60, Harry S. Truman 40

Cornell 51, Jeannette 21

Coventry Christian 31, Calvary Christian 28

Delone 50, Pennridge 43

Easton 55, Mifflin County 42

Fairview 51, Union City 25

Fort Leboeuf 44, Hickory 33

Franklin 51, Cranberry 28

Girard 37, General McLane 31

Good Counsel, Md. 54, Archbishop Wood 45

Governor Mifflin 53, Gettysburg 50

Greensburg Central Catholic 45, Franklin Regional 35

Greensburg Salem 72, Charleroi 40

Grove City 50, Eden Christian 48

Hampton 67, Peters Township 34

Hollidaysburg 69, Greater Johnstown 17

Kane Area 53, Youngsville 30

Karns City 52, Oil City 36

Kiski Area 50, Yough 31

Knoch 68, Ligonier Valley 17

Lakeview 44, North East 35

Lampeter-Strasburg 38, Conrad Weiser 19

Lancaster Catholic 49, Ephrata 30

Lansdale Catholic 60, Boyertown 30

Laurel 58, Ambridge 39

Lebanon 51, New Oxford 40

Littlestown 53, Octorara 17

Lourdes Regional 41, Benton 12

MAST Charter 48, Atlantic Tech, N.J. 44

Mars 64, Highlands 45

Mastery Charter North 45, Executive Charter 41

McKeesport 49, Penn-Trafford 34

Moon 56, Seneca Valley 45

Mount Pleasant 54, Monessen 48

Neshannock 76, Sharpsville 20

New Hope-Solebury 61, St. Hubert's 41

North Allegheny 50, Pittsburgh North Catholic 37

Oakland Catholic 59, Armstrong 46

Phillipsburg, N.J. 41, Bethlehem Freedom 30

Phoenixville 41, Daniel Boone 26

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 50, Haverford 35

Portersville Christian 45, Commodore Perry 11

Quaker Valley 57, Keystone Oaks 49

Ringgold 40, Bentworth 28

River Valley 75, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 46

Riverside 57, Abington Heights 40

Serra Catholic 46, East Allegheny 20

Seton-LaSalle 33, North Hills 18

Shaler 67, Riverview 7

Souderton 48, Mechanicsburg 31

South Fayette 46, Bethel Park 42

Thomas Jefferson 48, Plum 43

Towanda 53, Sayre Area 15

United 59, Tussey Mountain 37

Upper Dublin 48, Bishop Shanahan 41

Upper St. Clair 47, Southmoreland 45

Valley 53, Springdale 27

Veritas Christian Academy, N.J. 37, Delco Christian 35

Washington 45, Bethlehem Center 36

West Middlesex 53, Mohawk 45

West Scranton 41, Lackawanna Trail 37

Western Wayne 58, Honesdale 26

2021 Cactus Jam=

Mercyhurst Prep 63, Putnam, Ore. 54

Apollo Trust Holiday Tournament=

Apollo-Ridge 63, Leechburg 20

Conwell Edan Holiday Tournament=

Harrisburg Academy 34, Antietam 19

Laurel Highlands Christmas Tournament=

Albert Gallatin 50, Chartiers-Houston 36

Pine Grove Tournament=

Allentown Allen 57, Pine Grove 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Weatherly vs. Schuylkill Haven, ppd. to Jan 8th.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

