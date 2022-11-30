BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 66, Daleville 42

Alexandria 64, Talladega 52

Arab 46, Southside-Gadsden 28

Asbury 47, Brindlee Mountain 14

Boaz 67, DAR 58

Briarwood Christian 65, Sylacauga 53

Carver-Montgomery 80, Jeff Davis 78

Christian Heritage, Ga. 91, North Sand Mountain 64

Crossville 70, Gaylesville 53

Davidson 57, Theodore 56

Dothan 83, Charles Henderson 59

Elba 58, Samson 49

Enterprise 62, Eufaula 45

Etowah 75, Glencoe 55

Faith Christian 50, Spring Garden 46

Florala 62, Straughn 39

G.W. Long 64, Wicksburg 35

Geneva County 69, Ashford 65

Geraldine 74, Fyffe 42

Good Hope 72, Vinemont 47

Guntersville 72, Albertville 36

Hanceville 86, Fairview 73

Hewitt-Trussville 48, Mountain Brook 39

Hoover 74, Oxford 47

Houston Academy 64, Emmanuel Christian 22

LAMP 63, Westminster School at Oak Mountain 39

LeFlore 53, Mary Montgomery 50

Macon-East 54, Lakeside School 18

Minor 46, Woodlawn 34

Montevallo 70, Thorsby 40

Pelham 57, Homewood 52

Pell City 68, Moody 54

Pike County 55, Cottonwood 44

Pike Road 56, Sidney Lanier 52

Robertsdale 51, Orange Beach 48

Sand Rock 71, Gaston 46

Sardis 70, Hokes Bluff 61

Smiths Station 63, B.T. Washington 53

Spain Park 61, Clay-Chalkville 45

St. Clair County 61, Ashville 18

T.R. Miller 75, Pleasant Home 66

Thompson 58, Chilton County 34

UMS-Wright 72, Foley 29

Valley Head 99, Woodville 76

Vincent 73, Winterboro 52

West Point 52, Cold Springs 47

Westbrook Christian 62, Weaver 50

Williamson 52, St. Michael Catholic 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Athens Bible vs. Decatur Heritage, ccd.

Athens vs. Giles County, Tenn., ccd.

Brewer vs. Ardmore, ccd.

Elkmont vs. Priceville, ccd.

Rogers vs. Clements, ccd.

West Limestone vs. Tanner, ccd.

