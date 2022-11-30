BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 66, Daleville 42
Alexandria 64, Talladega 52
Arab 46, Southside-Gadsden 28
Asbury 47, Brindlee Mountain 14
Boaz 67, DAR 58
Briarwood Christian 65, Sylacauga 53
Carver-Montgomery 80, Jeff Davis 78
Christian Heritage, Ga. 91, North Sand Mountain 64
Crossville 70, Gaylesville 53
Davidson 57, Theodore 56
Dothan 83, Charles Henderson 59
Elba 58, Samson 49
Enterprise 62, Eufaula 45
Etowah 75, Glencoe 55
Faith Christian 50, Spring Garden 46
Florala 62, Straughn 39
G.W. Long 64, Wicksburg 35
Geneva County 69, Ashford 65
Geraldine 74, Fyffe 42
Good Hope 72, Vinemont 47
Guntersville 72, Albertville 36
Hanceville 86, Fairview 73
Hewitt-Trussville 48, Mountain Brook 39
Hoover 74, Oxford 47
Houston Academy 64, Emmanuel Christian 22
LAMP 63, Westminster School at Oak Mountain 39
LeFlore 53, Mary Montgomery 50
Macon-East 54, Lakeside School 18
Minor 46, Woodlawn 34
Montevallo 70, Thorsby 40
Pelham 57, Homewood 52
Pell City 68, Moody 54
Pike County 55, Cottonwood 44
Pike Road 56, Sidney Lanier 52
Robertsdale 51, Orange Beach 48
Sand Rock 71, Gaston 46
Sardis 70, Hokes Bluff 61
Smiths Station 63, B.T. Washington 53
Spain Park 61, Clay-Chalkville 45
St. Clair County 61, Ashville 18
T.R. Miller 75, Pleasant Home 66
Thompson 58, Chilton County 34
UMS-Wright 72, Foley 29
Valley Head 99, Woodville 76
Vincent 73, Winterboro 52
West Point 52, Cold Springs 47
Westbrook Christian 62, Weaver 50
Williamson 52, St. Michael Catholic 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Athens Bible vs. Decatur Heritage, ccd.
Athens vs. Giles County, Tenn., ccd.
Brewer vs. Ardmore, ccd.
Elkmont vs. Priceville, ccd.
Rogers vs. Clements, ccd.
West Limestone vs. Tanner, ccd.
