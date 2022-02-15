BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 75, Southwood 67

Anderson 64, Richmond 60

Bethany Christian 53, Jimtown 49

Borden 57, Crawford Co. 43

Bremen 64, S. Bend St. Joseph's 62, OT

Carroll (Flora) 76, Frankfort 63

Cascade 66, Greencastle 45

Cass 61, Caston 41

Castle 65, Vincennes 41

Charlestown 58, S. Central (Elizabeth) 52

Churubusco 56, Garrett 42

Cloverdale 56, W. Vigo 52, OT

Columbia City 61, Manchester 58

Concord 59, S. Bend Clay 53

Corydon 62, Christian Academy 38

Danville 64, N. Putnam 63

Eastern (Pekin) 48, Rock Creek Academy 45

Edinburgh 54, Trinity Lutheran 44

Fairfield 51, Elkhart 37

Fishers 53, Lawrence North 47

Fremont 55, Angola 43

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 82, Marion 48

Ft. Wayne Concordia 41, DeKalb 39

Glenn 60, Knox 47

Greensburg 49, Seymour 47

Henryville 53, New Washington 47

Huntington North 56, Ft. Wayne Luers 49

Indpls Ben Davis 80, Gary 21st Century 56

Indpls Brebeuf 69, Indpls Lutheran 31

Indpls Pike 70, Southport 62

Jac-Cen-Del 82, Rising Sun 48

Lafayette Harrison 61, University 41

Lapel 66, Sheridan 30

Loogootee 83, Washington Catholic 17

Maconaquah 85, Northfield 56

McCutcheon 59, Logansport 48

Muncie Burris 68, Hagerstown 48

N. Decatur 60, Morristown 21

N. Harrison 73, Clarksville 42

N. Knox 44, Shoals 41

New Castle 39, Pendleton Hts. 38

Northridge 73, Lakeland 18

Northview 74, Edgewood 50

Oldenburg 64, Hauser 57

Orleans 40, W. Washington 14

Penn 67, Plymouth 48

S. Bend Adams 57, Mishawaka 52

S. Knox 66, Vincennes Rivet 16

S. Spencer 72, Wood Memorial 27

Silver Creek 84, Austin 47

Southmont 78, S. Putnam 40

Springs Valley 68, Gibson Southern 52

Sullivan 53, Bloomfield 51

Taylor 72, Elwood 46

Triton 55, Rochester 43

Wabash 78, Eastbrook 55

Warren Central 72, Liberty Christian 51

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you