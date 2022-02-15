BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 75, Southwood 67
Anderson 64, Richmond 60
Bethany Christian 53, Jimtown 49
Borden 57, Crawford Co. 43
Bremen 64, S. Bend St. Joseph's 62, OT
Carroll (Flora) 76, Frankfort 63
Cascade 66, Greencastle 45
Cass 61, Caston 41
Castle 65, Vincennes 41
Charlestown 58, S. Central (Elizabeth) 52
Churubusco 56, Garrett 42
Cloverdale 56, W. Vigo 52, OT
Columbia City 61, Manchester 58
Concord 59, S. Bend Clay 53
Corydon 62, Christian Academy 38
Danville 64, N. Putnam 63
Eastern (Pekin) 48, Rock Creek Academy 45
Edinburgh 54, Trinity Lutheran 44
Fairfield 51, Elkhart 37
Fishers 53, Lawrence North 47
Fremont 55, Angola 43
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 82, Marion 48
Ft. Wayne Concordia 41, DeKalb 39
Glenn 60, Knox 47
Greensburg 49, Seymour 47
Henryville 53, New Washington 47
Huntington North 56, Ft. Wayne Luers 49
Indpls Ben Davis 80, Gary 21st Century 56
Indpls Brebeuf 69, Indpls Lutheran 31
Indpls Pike 70, Southport 62
Jac-Cen-Del 82, Rising Sun 48
Lafayette Harrison 61, University 41
Lapel 66, Sheridan 30
Loogootee 83, Washington Catholic 17
Maconaquah 85, Northfield 56
McCutcheon 59, Logansport 48
Muncie Burris 68, Hagerstown 48
N. Decatur 60, Morristown 21
N. Harrison 73, Clarksville 42
N. Knox 44, Shoals 41
New Castle 39, Pendleton Hts. 38
Northridge 73, Lakeland 18
Northview 74, Edgewood 50
Oldenburg 64, Hauser 57
Orleans 40, W. Washington 14
Penn 67, Plymouth 48
S. Bend Adams 57, Mishawaka 52
S. Knox 66, Vincennes Rivet 16
S. Spencer 72, Wood Memorial 27
Silver Creek 84, Austin 47
Southmont 78, S. Putnam 40
Springs Valley 68, Gibson Southern 52
Sullivan 53, Bloomfield 51
Taylor 72, Elwood 46
Triton 55, Rochester 43
Wabash 78, Eastbrook 55
Warren Central 72, Liberty Christian 51
