PREP HOCKEY=
Albert Lea 6, Minnehaha Academy 5
Alexandria 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4
Apple Valley 6, Shakopee 6, OT
Bemidji 4, Detroit Lakes 1
Brainerd 5, Fergus Falls 4
Chanhassen 4, Bloomington Jefferson 1
Chaska 6, New Prague 1
Chisago Lakes 2, Pine City 1
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 4, Proctor 2
Duluth Denfeld 6, Rock Ridge 2
Eastview 4, Prior Lake 1
Hastings 5, Eagan 2
Hermantown 6, Duluth Marshall 0
Lake of the Woods 4, Ely 2
Lakeville South 7, Lakeville North 3
LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 8, Redwood Valley 1
Luverne 5, Windom 2
Maple Grove 12, Spring Lake Park 1
Minnetonka 7, Eden Prairie 2
Mound Westonka 7, Monticello 4
New Ulm 5, Waseca 1
Orono 5, Waconia 4
Park Rapids 8, Breckenridge/Wahpeton Co-op, N.D. 2
Providence Academy 8, Hopkins 3
Red Lake Falls 7, Kittson County Central 4
Rochester Lourdes 7, Winona 2
Rosemount 7, Burnsville 1
Sartell-St. Stephen 1, River Lakes 0
Simley 5, Winona Cotter 0
St. Cloud Cathedral 14, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 0
St. Louis Park 6, Bloomington Kennedy 1
St. Paul Johnson 4, South St. Paul 2
St. Thomas Academy 7, Holy Family Catholic 0
Wadena-Deer Creek 5, Bagley/Fosston Co-op 3
Worthington 7, Fairmont 3
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Minneapolis vs. Hutchinson, ppd.
St. Cloud Hockey Co-op vs. Willmar, ppd.
Viroqua, Wis. vs. La Crescent, ppd.
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/