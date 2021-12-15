PREP HOCKEY=

Albert Lea 6, Minnehaha Academy 5

Alexandria 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4

Apple Valley 6, Shakopee 6, OT

Bemidji 4, Detroit Lakes 1

Brainerd 5, Fergus Falls 4

Chanhassen 4, Bloomington Jefferson 1

Chaska 6, New Prague 1

Chisago Lakes 2, Pine City 1

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 4, Proctor 2

Duluth Denfeld 6, Rock Ridge 2

Eastview 4, Prior Lake 1

Hastings 5, Eagan 2

Hermantown 6, Duluth Marshall 0

Lake of the Woods 4, Ely 2

Lakeville South 7, Lakeville North 3

LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 8, Redwood Valley 1

Luverne 5, Windom 2

Maple Grove 12, Spring Lake Park 1

Minnetonka 7, Eden Prairie 2

Mound Westonka 7, Monticello 4

New Ulm 5, Waseca 1

Orono 5, Waconia 4

Park Rapids 8, Breckenridge/Wahpeton Co-op, N.D. 2

Providence Academy 8, Hopkins 3

Red Lake Falls 7, Kittson County Central 4

Rochester Lourdes 7, Winona 2

Rosemount 7, Burnsville 1

Sartell-St. Stephen 1, River Lakes 0

Simley 5, Winona Cotter 0

St. Cloud Cathedral 14, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 0

St. Louis Park 6, Bloomington Kennedy 1

St. Paul Johnson 4, South St. Paul 2

St. Thomas Academy 7, Holy Family Catholic 0

Wadena-Deer Creek 5, Bagley/Fosston Co-op 3

Worthington 7, Fairmont 3

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Minneapolis vs. Hutchinson, ppd.

St. Cloud Hockey Co-op vs. Willmar, ppd.

Viroqua, Wis. vs. La Crescent, ppd.

