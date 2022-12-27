GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bluefield, W.Va. 40, Graham 33
Broadway 51, Page County 43
Charlottesville 50, Mills Godwin 42
Cherokee, Tenn. 81, Eastside 38
Dan River 46, Person, N.C. 39
East Rockingham 44, Mountain View 32
Fluvanna 70, Fort Defiance 60
GW-Danville 52, Gretna 49
Halifax County 48, Prince Edward County 33
James River-Buchanan 43, Rockbridge County 40
Liberty-Bedford 51, Wilson Memorial 48
Lloyd Bird 54, Hermitage 23
Sherando 53, Stuarts Draft 24
St. Gertrude 70, Colonial Beach 20
Steward School 65, Liberty Christian 49
Strasburg 61, Skyline 49
The Covenant School 59, Albemarle 43
William Monroe 57, Monticello 26
Woodstock Central 51, Buffalo Gap 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Montcalm, W.Va. vs. Bath County, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
