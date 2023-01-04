BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alsea 48, Eddyville 12

Bandon 56, Illinois Valley 41

Canby 81, Hillsboro 29

Cascade 88, Marist 35

Century 61, South Salem 53

Chiloquin 47, Crosspoint Christian 43

Churchill 59, South Eugene 57

Clackamas 76, Liberty 74, 3OT

Cleveland 72, Benson 69

Columbia Christian 54, Valor Christian 33

Coquille 58, Marshfield 56

Cove 58, Condon 35

Crater 50, Mazama 49

Crosshill Christian 47, St. Paul 39

Damascus Christian 50, St. Stephens Academy 43

De La Salle 90, Catlin Gabel 36

Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 64, Oregon School for Deaf 23

Gold Beach 80, Waldport 42

Hidden Valley 51, St. Mary's 37

Hillsboro 70, Sardinia Eastern Brown, Ohio 53

Jesuit 70, Sheldon 22

La Salle 69, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 47

Lakeridge 86, Sunset 85, OT

Lincoln 92, McDaniel 32

Mitchell/Spray 84, Central Christian 31

Mohawk 52, Mapleton 24

Monroe 53, Toledo 20

Mountainside 46, Sherwood 44

Myrtle Point 50, Siuslaw 47

N. Clackamas Christian 60, Southwest Christian 44

North Marion 81, Scappoose 43

North Salem 53, Eagle Point 51, OT

Oakland 49, Reedsport 30

Open Door 61, Knappa 36

Parkrose 61, David Douglas 59

Parma, Idaho 50, Nyssa 43

Pleasant Hill 63, La Pine 29

Portland Adventist 61, Horizon Christian Tualatin 52

River View, Wash. 35, Riverside 26

Roosevelt 62, Grant 60

Roseburg 59, Thurston 47

Santiam Christian 58, Sheridan 35

Scio 62, Jefferson 54

Sisters 51, Elmira 46

Southridge 86, Glencoe 29

Sprague 54, Forest Grove 50

Stayton 61, Estacada 54

Touchet, Wash. 61, Irrigon 53

Trinity Lutheran 66, Bonanza 55

Union 53, Weston-McEwen 45

Vale 65, Weiser, Idaho 58

Wells 71, Franklin 49

West Linn 60, Nelson 51

West Valley (Yakima), Wash. 61, Hermiston 55

Westside Christian 58, Oregon Episcopal 51

Willamette Valley Christian 62, C.S. Lewis 21

Wilsonville 58, Putnam 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ridgeview vs. Henley, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you