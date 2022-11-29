BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 78, Tazewell 66
Amherst County 60, Waynesboro 33
Annandale 65, Bethel 60
Banner Christian 75, Fuqua School 34
Bayside 49, Salem-Va. Beach 48
Benedictine 80, Clover Hill 45
Blue Ridge School 65, New Covenant 25
Carmel 70, The Covenant School 26
Cave Spring 62, William Byrd 34
Courtland 62, Riverbend 57
Currituck County, N.C. 63, Hickory 31
East Ridge, Ky. 89, Twin Valley 26
Edison 47, Langley 37
Episcopal 64, West Springfield 45
Fairfax 76, Oakton 61
Faith Christian-Roanoke 53, Christian Heritage Academy 40
Fluvanna 72, Chancellor 57
Fort Defiance 50, Rockbridge County 42
Hampton 71, Gloucester 21
Hampton Roads 54, York 53
Heritage (Leesburg) 62, Herndon 53
Heritage (Newport News) 79, Denbigh 47
Honaker 63, John Battle 33
James River Home 64, Kenston Forest 61
James Robinson 66, Centreville 55
Kellam 65, First Colonial 46
Kempsville 57, Green Run 49
Kettle Run 69, Brentsville 58
Landstown 77, Ocean Lakes 26
Lightridge 60, Justice High School 35
Lloyd Bird 74, Prince George 38
Millbrook 56, Fauquier 34
Miller School 62, Virginia Academy 40
North Cross 67, Westover Christian 52
Northside 61, Hidden Valley 38
Potomac 75, Mount Vernon 48
Potomac School 88, National Christian Academy, Md. 62
Princess Anne 56, Frank Cox 51
Regents 54, Lynchburg Home School 40
Richmond Christian 54, Grove Avenue Baptist 52
Roanoke Valley Christian 47, Dayspring Christian Academy 32
Seton School 63, Avalon, Md. 44
South Lakes 55, South County 54, OT
Southampton Academy 38, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 23
Spotswood 84, John Handley 46
Spotsylvania 57, Mechanicsville High School 55
St. Annes-Belfield 99, Fishburne Military 44
St. Christopher's 67, Douglas Freeman 47
Steward School 69, J.R. Tucker 40
Tallwood 64, Great Bridge 54
Temple Christian 45, Timberlake Christian 41
Varina 76, Trinity Episcopal 59
Walsingham Academy 62, Hampton Christian 55
Washington-Liberty 76, Chantilly 35
Woodside 57, Kecoughtan 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
