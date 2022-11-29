BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 78, Tazewell 66

Amherst County 60, Waynesboro 33

Annandale 65, Bethel 60

Banner Christian 75, Fuqua School 34

Bayside 49, Salem-Va. Beach 48

Benedictine 80, Clover Hill 45

Blue Ridge School 65, New Covenant 25

Carmel 70, The Covenant School 26

Cave Spring 62, William Byrd 34

Courtland 62, Riverbend 57

Currituck County, N.C. 63, Hickory 31

East Ridge, Ky. 89, Twin Valley 26

Edison 47, Langley 37

Episcopal 64, West Springfield 45

Fairfax 76, Oakton 61

Faith Christian-Roanoke 53, Christian Heritage Academy 40

Fluvanna 72, Chancellor 57

Fort Defiance 50, Rockbridge County 42

Hampton 71, Gloucester 21

Hampton Roads 54, York 53

Heritage (Leesburg) 62, Herndon 53

Heritage (Newport News) 79, Denbigh 47

Honaker 63, John Battle 33

James River Home 64, Kenston Forest 61

James Robinson 66, Centreville 55

Kellam 65, First Colonial 46

Kempsville 57, Green Run 49

Kettle Run 69, Brentsville 58

Landstown 77, Ocean Lakes 26

Lightridge 60, Justice High School 35

Lloyd Bird 74, Prince George 38

Millbrook 56, Fauquier 34

Miller School 62, Virginia Academy 40

North Cross 67, Westover Christian 52

Northside 61, Hidden Valley 38

Potomac 75, Mount Vernon 48

Potomac School 88, National Christian Academy, Md. 62

Princess Anne 56, Frank Cox 51

Regents 54, Lynchburg Home School 40

Richmond Christian 54, Grove Avenue Baptist 52

Roanoke Valley Christian 47, Dayspring Christian Academy 32

Seton School 63, Avalon, Md. 44

South Lakes 55, South County 54, OT

Southampton Academy 38, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 23

Spotswood 84, John Handley 46

Spotsylvania 57, Mechanicsville High School 55

St. Annes-Belfield 99, Fishburne Military 44

St. Christopher's 67, Douglas Freeman 47

Steward School 69, J.R. Tucker 40

Tallwood 64, Great Bridge 54

Temple Christian 45, Timberlake Christian 41

Varina 76, Trinity Episcopal 59

Walsingham Academy 62, Hampton Christian 55

Washington-Liberty 76, Chantilly 35

Woodside 57, Kecoughtan 40

