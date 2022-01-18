GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Airport 60, Dundee 59
Allegan 54, Wyoming Lee 14
Almont 33, Algonac 23
Alpena 61, Cheboygan 36
Armada 45, Yale 34
Auburn Hills Avondale 46, Holly 26
Baraga 39, Ewen-Trout Creek 30
Battle Creek Harper Creek 62, Jackson Lumen Christi 33
Bay City Central 47, Saginaw Arthur Hill 28
Belding 60, Wyoming Godwin Heights 37
Belleville 46, Livonia Churchill 23
Benton Harbor 55, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 31
Berkley 50, Birmingham Seaholm 39
Bessemer 66, Chassell 37
Bridgman 50, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 16
Brighton 46, Plymouth 12
Brownstown Woodhaven 54, Dearborn Edsel Ford 42
Buchanan 69, Niles 59
Byron Center 57, Grand Rapids Christian 35
Calhoun Christian 56, Waldron 51
Calumet 66, Houghton 49
Canton Prep 45, Taylor Prep 13
Cass City 52, Caro 37
Centreville 39, Comstock 35
Clarkston 62, Milford 22
Coldwater 54, Battle Creek Pennfield 25
Comstock Park 43, Grandville Calvin Christian 32
Croswell-Lexington 48, Richmond 37
DeWitt 49, Holt 48
Dearborn Divine Child 52, Warren Regina 34
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 40, Garden City 27
Detroit Voyageur 34, Warren Michigan Collegiate 24
Dowagiac Union 45, Berrien Springs 28
Durand 62, Mount Morris 39
East Jordan 51, Kalkaska 22
East Kentwood 47, Jenison 44
East Lansing 60, Grand Ledge 39
Eaton Rapids 49, Lansing Eastern 10
Ellsworth 70, Alanson 43
Erie-Mason 69, Sand Creek 44
Evart 73, Beal City 33
Farmington Hills Mercy 34, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 33
Flint Beecher 55, Webberville 30
Flint Hamady 35, Morrice 0
Freeland 46, Reese 36
Fremont 45, Remus Chippewa Hills 41
Fruitport Calvary Christian 67, Muskegon Orchard View 25
GR Sacred Heart 36, Fellowship Baptist 8
Gabriel Richard Catholic 41, Ann Arbor Greenhills 26
Gaylord 54, Petoskey 52
Gibraltar Carlson 51, Trenton 42
Grand Blanc 69, Midland 39
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 57, Wayland Union 32
Grand Rapids West Catholic 77, Hudsonville Unity Christian 22
Hamilton 53, Allendale 43
Hancock 64, Ontonagon 26
Harbor Springs 60, Boyne City 25
Harrison 46, Vestaburg 39
Hartland 53, Canton 37
Hemlock 55, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 44
Holland West Ottawa 47, Grandville 44
Hopkins 43, Kelloggsville 29
Howell 42, Northville 28
Ionia 59, St. Johns 42
Lake City 44, McBain 42
Leroy Pine River 71, Roscommon 34
Macomb Dakota 51, Grosse Pointe South 34
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 64, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 23
Manton 54, Houghton Lake 32
Maple City Glen Lake 65, Cadillac 30
Marcellus 40, Bangor 14
Marquette 40, Gladstone 35
Melvindale 44, Redford Union 12
Midland Bullock Creek 55, Millington 29
Morley-Stanwood 38, Carson City-Crystal 27
Muskegon 49, Holland 41
Napoleon 40, Clinton 29
Negaunee 65, Gwinn 27
New Lothrop 47, Chesaning 38
Owendale-Gagetown 41, Peck 32
Parma Western 54, Marshall 38
Plymouth Christian 74, Southfield Christian 29
Portage Northern 51, Battle Creek Central 27
Redford Thurston 45, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 32
Rockford 62, Grand Haven 38
Royal Oak Shrine 67, Allen Park Cabrini 30
Saginaw Heritage 47, Lapeer 17
Saginaw Nouvel 67, Ithaca 38
Sanford-Meridian 47, Coleman 38
Schoolcraft 54, Kalamazoo Hackett 26
South Lyon East 58, Waterford Kettering 28
Spring Lake 38, Coopersville 21
St. Joseph 55, Mattawan 48
Stanton Central Montcalm 44, Howard City Tri-County 40
Taylor 52, Wyandotte Roosevelt 42
Tecumseh 49, Adrian Madison 25
Traverse City West 43, Traverse City Central 33
Wayne Memorial 52, Dearborn 31
Whitmore Lake 56, Lutheran Westland 34
Williamston 62, Detroit Denby 19
Zeeland West 58, Wyoming 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Davison vs. Rochester Hills Christian School, ccd.
Eben Junction Superior Central vs. Republic-Michigamme, ccd.
Holton vs. Grand Rapids Wellspring, ccd.
New Haven vs. Detroit East English, ccd.
Quincy vs. Concord, ccd.
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian vs. Fennville, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/