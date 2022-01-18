GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Airport 60, Dundee 59

Allegan 54, Wyoming Lee 14

Almont 33, Algonac 23

Alpena 61, Cheboygan 36

Armada 45, Yale 34

Auburn Hills Avondale 46, Holly 26

Baraga 39, Ewen-Trout Creek 30

Battle Creek Harper Creek 62, Jackson Lumen Christi 33

Bay City Central 47, Saginaw Arthur Hill 28

Belding 60, Wyoming Godwin Heights 37

Belleville 46, Livonia Churchill 23

Benton Harbor 55, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 31

Berkley 50, Birmingham Seaholm 39

Bessemer 66, Chassell 37

Bridgman 50, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 16

Brighton 46, Plymouth 12

Brownstown Woodhaven 54, Dearborn Edsel Ford 42

Buchanan 69, Niles 59

Byron Center 57, Grand Rapids Christian 35

Calhoun Christian 56, Waldron 51

Calumet 66, Houghton 49

Canton Prep 45, Taylor Prep 13

Cass City 52, Caro 37

Centreville 39, Comstock 35

Clarkston 62, Milford 22

Coldwater 54, Battle Creek Pennfield 25

Comstock Park 43, Grandville Calvin Christian 32

Croswell-Lexington 48, Richmond 37

DeWitt 49, Holt 48

Dearborn Divine Child 52, Warren Regina 34

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 40, Garden City 27

Detroit Voyageur 34, Warren Michigan Collegiate 24

Dowagiac Union 45, Berrien Springs 28

Durand 62, Mount Morris 39

East Jordan 51, Kalkaska 22

East Kentwood 47, Jenison 44

East Lansing 60, Grand Ledge 39

Eaton Rapids 49, Lansing Eastern 10

Ellsworth 70, Alanson 43

Erie-Mason 69, Sand Creek 44

Evart 73, Beal City 33

Farmington Hills Mercy 34, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 33

Flint Beecher 55, Webberville 30

Flint Hamady 35, Morrice 0

Freeland 46, Reese 36

Fremont 45, Remus Chippewa Hills 41

Fruitport Calvary Christian 67, Muskegon Orchard View 25

GR Sacred Heart 36, Fellowship Baptist 8

Gabriel Richard Catholic 41, Ann Arbor Greenhills 26

Gaylord 54, Petoskey 52

Gibraltar Carlson 51, Trenton 42

Grand Blanc 69, Midland 39

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 57, Wayland Union 32

Grand Rapids West Catholic 77, Hudsonville Unity Christian 22

Hamilton 53, Allendale 43

Hancock 64, Ontonagon 26

Harbor Springs 60, Boyne City 25

Harrison 46, Vestaburg 39

Hartland 53, Canton 37

Hemlock 55, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 44

Holland West Ottawa 47, Grandville 44

Hopkins 43, Kelloggsville 29

Howell 42, Northville 28

Ionia 59, St. Johns 42

Lake City 44, McBain 42

Leroy Pine River 71, Roscommon 34

Macomb Dakota 51, Grosse Pointe South 34

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 64, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 23

Manton 54, Houghton Lake 32

Maple City Glen Lake 65, Cadillac 30

Marcellus 40, Bangor 14

Marquette 40, Gladstone 35

Melvindale 44, Redford Union 12

Midland Bullock Creek 55, Millington 29

Morley-Stanwood 38, Carson City-Crystal 27

Muskegon 49, Holland 41

Napoleon 40, Clinton 29

Negaunee 65, Gwinn 27

New Lothrop 47, Chesaning 38

Owendale-Gagetown 41, Peck 32

Parma Western 54, Marshall 38

Plymouth Christian 74, Southfield Christian 29

Portage Northern 51, Battle Creek Central 27

Redford Thurston 45, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 32

Rockford 62, Grand Haven 38

Royal Oak Shrine 67, Allen Park Cabrini 30

Saginaw Heritage 47, Lapeer 17

Saginaw Nouvel 67, Ithaca 38

Sanford-Meridian 47, Coleman 38

Schoolcraft 54, Kalamazoo Hackett 26

South Lyon East 58, Waterford Kettering 28

Spring Lake 38, Coopersville 21

St. Joseph 55, Mattawan 48

Stanton Central Montcalm 44, Howard City Tri-County 40

Taylor 52, Wyandotte Roosevelt 42

Tecumseh 49, Adrian Madison 25

Traverse City West 43, Traverse City Central 33

Wayne Memorial 52, Dearborn 31

Whitmore Lake 56, Lutheran Westland 34

Williamston 62, Detroit Denby 19

Zeeland West 58, Wyoming 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Davison vs. Rochester Hills Christian School, ccd.

Eben Junction Superior Central vs. Republic-Michigamme, ccd.

Holton vs. Grand Rapids Wellspring, ccd.

New Haven vs. Detroit East English, ccd.

Quincy vs. Concord, ccd.

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian vs. Fennville, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you