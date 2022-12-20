BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Christian 58, Mobridge-Pollock 48
Arlington 66, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 56
Belle Fourche 49, Wall 47
Burke 57, Scotland 39
Canistota 58, Bridgewater-Emery 30
Canton 64, Alcester-Hudson 37
Castlewood 70, Flandreau 51
Centerville 65, Gayville-Volin 23
Chamberlain 60, Kimball/White Lake 54
Clark/Willow Lake 54, Florence/Henry 31
Elk Point-Jefferson 59, Viborg-Hurley 53
Freeman Academy/Marion 53, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 38
Gregory 58, North Central, Neb. 44
Harding County 50, Grant County/Mott-Regent, N.D. 43
Harrisburg 83, LeMars, Iowa 47
Highmore-Harrold 76, Wessington Springs 71
Howard 64, Colman-Egan 29
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 73, Estelline/Hendricks 64
Langford 60, Wilmot 50
Leola/Frederick 60, Potter County 27
Madison 76, Deubrook 42
McCook Central/Montrose 48, Chester 37
Pierre 64, Watertown 46
Redfield 39, Sisseton 36
Sioux Falls Jefferson 71, Sioux Falls Lincoln 57
Sioux Falls Washington 64, Huron 55
Sioux Valley 92, Beresford 49
South Border, N.D. 69, North Central Co-Op 20
Tiospa Zina Tribal 65, Webster 36
Tri-Valley 50, Vermillion 48
Wagner 62, Menno 44
Wolsey-Wessington 65, Faulkton 27
Wynot, Neb. 52, Irene-Wakonda 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sturgis Brown vs. Aberdeen Central, ppd. to Dec 20th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
