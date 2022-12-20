BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Christian 58, Mobridge-Pollock 48

Arlington 66, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 56

Belle Fourche 49, Wall 47

Burke 57, Scotland 39

Canistota 58, Bridgewater-Emery 30

Canton 64, Alcester-Hudson 37

Castlewood 70, Flandreau 51

Centerville 65, Gayville-Volin 23

Chamberlain 60, Kimball/White Lake 54

Clark/Willow Lake 54, Florence/Henry 31

Elk Point-Jefferson 59, Viborg-Hurley 53

Freeman Academy/Marion 53, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 38

Gregory 58, North Central, Neb. 44

Harding County 50, Grant County/Mott-Regent, N.D. 43

Harrisburg 83, LeMars, Iowa 47

Highmore-Harrold 76, Wessington Springs 71

Howard 64, Colman-Egan 29

Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 73, Estelline/Hendricks 64

Langford 60, Wilmot 50

Leola/Frederick 60, Potter County 27

Madison 76, Deubrook 42

McCook Central/Montrose 48, Chester 37

Pierre 64, Watertown 46

Redfield 39, Sisseton 36

Sioux Falls Jefferson 71, Sioux Falls Lincoln 57

Sioux Falls Washington 64, Huron 55

Sioux Valley 92, Beresford 49

South Border, N.D. 69, North Central Co-Op 20

Tiospa Zina Tribal 65, Webster 36

Tri-Valley 50, Vermillion 48

Wagner 62, Menno 44

Wolsey-Wessington 65, Faulkton 27

Wynot, Neb. 52, Irene-Wakonda 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sturgis Brown vs. Aberdeen Central, ppd. to Dec 20th.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you