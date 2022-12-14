BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Central 72, Andover 63

Atchison 74, Ottawa 67

Baldwin 56, Louisburg 45

Beloit 67, Republic County 26

Bennington 64, Lakeside 37

Blue Valley 64, Hanover 48

Bonner Springs 84, Frontenac 70

Bucklin 68, Kiowa County 40

Burlingame, Calif. 73, Marais des Cygnes Valley 11

Burlington 63, Iola 48

Central Plains 51, St. John 39

Chaparral 50, Medicine Lodge 43

Chase County 46, Council Grove 43

Cheney 66, Wichita Trinity 45

Circle 56, Augusta 42

Cunningham 68, Argonia 34

DeSoto 66, KC Turner 28

Deerfield 44, Yarbrough, Okla. 35

Derby 73, Arkansas City 53

Dodge City 73, Woodward, Okla. 35

El Dorado 47, Clearwater 35

Ellsworth 39, Minneapolis 18

Emporia 59, SM North 46

Erie 49, Oswego 40

Eudora 40, Paola 35

Galena 74, Lamar, Mo. 43

Garden City 57, Wichita Life Prep 43

Goddard 63, Salina Central 48

Goddard-Eisenhower 60, Valley Center 57

Great Bend 60, Larned 33

Haven 59, Nickerson 28

Hesston 45, Smoky Valley 35

Highland Park 85, Southeast 57

Hill City 92, Oberlin-Decatur 25

Hodgeman County 71, Ness City 56

Holton 47, Royal Valley 26

Hugoton 82, Southwestern Hts. 41

Humboldt 74, Marmaton Valley 50

Hutchinson 80, Salina South 39

Inman 63, Kingman 47

KC Piper 61, Topeka Seaman 48

KC Wyandotte 51, KC Schlagle 45

Kapaun Mount Carmel 68, Wichita East 45

La Crosse 59, Dighton 47

Labette County 40, Independence 31

Lee's Summit Community Christian, Mo. 68, Christ Preparatory Academy 44

Lyndon 43, Central Heights 40

Macksville 65, Central Christian 28

Maize South 70, Maize 38

Manhattan 56, Topeka 46

Marysville 58, Concordia 42

McPherson 60, Buhler 36

Metro Academy 62, KIPP KC Legacy, Mo. 43

Mill Valley 51, Blue Valley 50

Moundridge 56, Little River 33

Mulvane 76, Winfield 68

Northeast Christian Homeschool 81, Topeka Heritage Christian 48

Northern Valley 52, Logan/Palco 33

Norwich 63, Udall 32

Osage City 68, Mission Valley 31

Osborne 65, Victoria 43

Oskaloosa 42, McLouth 31

Oxford 77, Pretty Prairie 69

Parsons 61, Fort Scott 58

Pawnee Heights 52, Western Plains 33

Perry-Lecompton 62, Jefferson West 26

Phillipsburg 57, Ellis 35

Pittsburg Colgan 60, Riverton 27

Pratt 61, Russell 47

Remington 64, Halstead 47

SM Northwest 58, Washburn Rural 51

Salina Sacred Heart 48, Berean Academy 44

Santa Fe Trail 66, Prairie View 25

Scott City 55, Cimarron 44

Sedan 60, Caney Valley 40

Shawnee Heights 55, Basehor-Linwood 39

Solomon 53, Centre 43

Southeast Saline 77, Abilene 59

Spearville 59, Ashland 39

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 60, Rock Hills 38

St. Mary's 44, Rock Creek 41

Sterling 60, Hoisington 44

Sylvan-Lucas 63, Lincoln 31

Tescott 53, Chase 21

Topeka West 65, Lansing 49

Troy 69, Doniphan West 22

Valley Heights 55, Frankfort 26

Veritas Christian 44, Cornerstone Family 28

Wamego 59, Chapman 39

Waverly 42, Madison/Hamilton 37

Wellington 65, Rose Hill 47

Wellsville 65, Osawatomie 27

Weskan 74, Wallace County 67

West Elk 40, Neodesha 35

Wichita Bishop Carroll 76, Wichita West 71

Wichita Campus 74, Newton 46

Wichita Collegiate 59, Andale 49

Wichita Heights 58, Wichita South 38

Wichita Independent 61, Wichita Home School 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Holcomb vs. Colby, ppd.

