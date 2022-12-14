BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover Central 72, Andover 63
Atchison 74, Ottawa 67
Baldwin 56, Louisburg 45
Beloit 67, Republic County 26
Bennington 64, Lakeside 37
Blue Valley 64, Hanover 48
Bonner Springs 84, Frontenac 70
Bucklin 68, Kiowa County 40
Burlingame, Calif. 73, Marais des Cygnes Valley 11
Burlington 63, Iola 48
Central Plains 51, St. John 39
Chaparral 50, Medicine Lodge 43
Chase County 46, Council Grove 43
Cheney 66, Wichita Trinity 45
Circle 56, Augusta 42
Cunningham 68, Argonia 34
DeSoto 66, KC Turner 28
Deerfield 44, Yarbrough, Okla. 35
Derby 73, Arkansas City 53
Dodge City 73, Woodward, Okla. 35
El Dorado 47, Clearwater 35
Ellsworth 39, Minneapolis 18
Emporia 59, SM North 46
Erie 49, Oswego 40
Eudora 40, Paola 35
Galena 74, Lamar, Mo. 43
Garden City 57, Wichita Life Prep 43
Goddard 63, Salina Central 48
Goddard-Eisenhower 60, Valley Center 57
Great Bend 60, Larned 33
Haven 59, Nickerson 28
Hesston 45, Smoky Valley 35
Highland Park 85, Southeast 57
Hill City 92, Oberlin-Decatur 25
Hodgeman County 71, Ness City 56
Holton 47, Royal Valley 26
Hugoton 82, Southwestern Hts. 41
Humboldt 74, Marmaton Valley 50
Hutchinson 80, Salina South 39
Inman 63, Kingman 47
KC Piper 61, Topeka Seaman 48
KC Wyandotte 51, KC Schlagle 45
Kapaun Mount Carmel 68, Wichita East 45
La Crosse 59, Dighton 47
Labette County 40, Independence 31
Lee's Summit Community Christian, Mo. 68, Christ Preparatory Academy 44
Lyndon 43, Central Heights 40
Macksville 65, Central Christian 28
Maize South 70, Maize 38
Manhattan 56, Topeka 46
Marysville 58, Concordia 42
McPherson 60, Buhler 36
Metro Academy 62, KIPP KC Legacy, Mo. 43
Mill Valley 51, Blue Valley 50
Moundridge 56, Little River 33
Mulvane 76, Winfield 68
Northeast Christian Homeschool 81, Topeka Heritage Christian 48
Northern Valley 52, Logan/Palco 33
Norwich 63, Udall 32
Osage City 68, Mission Valley 31
Osborne 65, Victoria 43
Oskaloosa 42, McLouth 31
Oxford 77, Pretty Prairie 69
Parsons 61, Fort Scott 58
Pawnee Heights 52, Western Plains 33
Perry-Lecompton 62, Jefferson West 26
Phillipsburg 57, Ellis 35
Pittsburg Colgan 60, Riverton 27
Pratt 61, Russell 47
Remington 64, Halstead 47
SM Northwest 58, Washburn Rural 51
Salina Sacred Heart 48, Berean Academy 44
Santa Fe Trail 66, Prairie View 25
Scott City 55, Cimarron 44
Sedan 60, Caney Valley 40
Shawnee Heights 55, Basehor-Linwood 39
Solomon 53, Centre 43
Southeast Saline 77, Abilene 59
Spearville 59, Ashland 39
St. John's Beloit-Tipton 60, Rock Hills 38
St. Mary's 44, Rock Creek 41
Sterling 60, Hoisington 44
Sylvan-Lucas 63, Lincoln 31
Tescott 53, Chase 21
Topeka West 65, Lansing 49
Troy 69, Doniphan West 22
Valley Heights 55, Frankfort 26
Veritas Christian 44, Cornerstone Family 28
Wamego 59, Chapman 39
Waverly 42, Madison/Hamilton 37
Wellington 65, Rose Hill 47
Wellsville 65, Osawatomie 27
Weskan 74, Wallace County 67
West Elk 40, Neodesha 35
Wichita Bishop Carroll 76, Wichita West 71
Wichita Campus 74, Newton 46
Wichita Collegiate 59, Andale 49
Wichita Heights 58, Wichita South 38
Wichita Independent 61, Wichita Home School 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Holcomb vs. Colby, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.