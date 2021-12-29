BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Eastern Hancock 49, Greenfield 46
Franklin Co. 52, Muncie Central 42
Indpls Tindley 88, Lawrence North 79
LaCrosse 42, Pioneer 38
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 44, Zionsville 41
New Albany 57, Seymour 47
Shenandoah 37, Tri 29
Union City 51, Knightstown 44
Waldron 47, Oldenburg 38
Wapahani 67, Blue River 53
Alexandria Tournament=
Championship=
Alexandria 59, Sheridan 29
First Round=
Alexandria 82, Cascade 73
Third Place=
Cascade 94, S. Central (Union Mills) 61
Bedford North Lawrence Tournament=
Championship=
Bedford N. Lawrence 48, Bloomington North 40
First Round=
Bedford N. Lawrence 62, Owen Valley 40
Bloomington North 60, Whiteland 45
Third Place=
Owen Valley 80, Whiteland 45
Bismarck-Henning Tournament=
Pool A=
Indiana Math and Science Academy 57, Lexington, Ill. 48
Clay City Tournament=
First Round=
Clay City 47, N. Vermillion 32
Ft. Wayne North 72, Benton Central 60
Martinsville 61, Riverton Parke 25
Traders Point Christian 56, W. Washington 43
Clinton Central Tournament=
First Round=
Carroll (Flora) 65, Eastern (Greentown) 50
Clinton Central 63, Tri-Central 58
East Noble Tournament=
First Round=
E. Noble 73, Prairie Hts. 35
Glenn 50, E. Noble 44
Glenn 57, Heritage 37
Eastern-Salem Classic=
Eastern (Pekin) 74, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 59
Eastern (Pekin) 78, Ev. Day 53
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 88, Salem 49
Salem 70, Ev. Day 62
Edinburgh Tournament=
Consolation Semifinals=
Hagerstown 67, Lanesville 60
Hauser 67, S. Putnam 64
First Round=
Edinburgh 68, Lanesville 48
Indpls Lutheran 46, Hauser 25
N. White 68, Hagerstown 35
S. Decatur 83, S. Putnam 50
Semifinals=
Edinburgh 57, N. White 47
Indpls Lutheran 86, S. Decatur 74
Grant 4 Tournament=
Championship=
Oak Hill 60, Madison-Grant 49
First Round=
Madison-Grant 46, Eastbrook 40
Oak Hill 50, Mississinewa 48
Third Place=
Eastbrook 53, Mississinewa 35
Highland Tournament=
Championship=
Hammond Morton 57, Highland 40
First Round=
Hammond Morton 58, Hanover Central 49
Highland 67, Whiting 35
Third Place=
Hanover Central 61, Whiting 25
J.J. Winns Holiday Tournament=
Fremont 73, Pioneer N. Central, Ohio 30
Lakeland Christian Tournament=
Pool A=
Lakeland Christian 57, Clinton Christian 40
Lakeland Christian 82, N. Judson 76
N. Judson 82, Clinton Christian 35
Pool B=
Bethany Christian 57, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 43
Bethany Christian 57, Granger Christian 33
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 73, Granger Christian 42
LaPorte County Classic=
New Prairie 69, Westville 58
Lebanon Tournament=
First Round=
Gary 21st Century 63, Indpls Perry Meridian 50
Lebanon 52, Ev. North 47
Lebanon 62, Lowell 25
New Palestine 93, Indpls Metro 62
Miami County Tournament=
First Round=
Maconaquah 65, N. Miami 48
Peru 60, Caston 53
Monrovia Tournament=
Consolation Semifinals=
Greenwood Christian 53, Milan 34
Monrovia 58, Mitchell 56
First Round=
Danville 83, Greenwood Christian 61
Southwestern (Shelby) 60, Mitchell 54
Tipton 76, Milan 39
Tri-West 79, Monrovia 55
Semifinals=
Danville 80, Tipton 74
Tri-West 60, Southwestern (Shelby) 46
Noblesville Tournament=
Consolation=
Lawrence Central 62, Columbus North 61, OT
Northridge 66, Indpls Roncalli 52
First Round=
Chesterton 64, Northridge 40
Crown Point 63, Columbus North 56
Noblesville 64, Indpls Roncalli 58
Norwell 64, Lawrence Central 54
North Central Classic=
Avon 82, Indpls Park Tudor 52
Indpls Pike 52, Floyd Central 49
North Daviess Tournament=
First Round=
Barr-Reeve 43, S. Knox 39
Brownstown 58, Rock Creek Academy 42
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 48, N. Daviess 41, OT
Loogootee 59, Paoli 35
Perry-Spencer Tournament=
Consolation Semifinals=
Boonville 53, Vincennes 47
Perry Central 41, Tell City 38
First Round=
Corydon 64, Perry Central 38
Crawford Co. 66, Tell City 40
Heritage Hills 61, Boonville 53
S. Spencer 53, Vincennes 34
Semifinal=
Heritage Hills 65, S. Spencer 59
Semifinals=
Corydon 61, Crawford Co. 47
Richmond Tournament=
Pool A=
Greensburg 60, Day. Miami Valley, Ohio 28
Greensburg 69, Seton Catholic 38
Seton Catholic 88, Day. Miami Valley, Ohio 76
Pool B=
Purdue Polytechnic 58, Victory College Prep 55
Richmond 67, Purdue Polytechnic 44
Victory College Prep 86, Richmond 40
Pool C=
Bloomington South 48, NorthWood 38
Bloomington South 61, Indianapolis Homeschool 37
NorthWood 70, Indianapolis Homeschool 43
Pool D=
Ft. Wayne Northrop 49, Lawrenceburg 32
Ft. Wayne Northrop 69, Central Christian 44
Lawrenceburg 58, Central Christian 44
Silver Creek Tournament=
First Round=
Providence 55, Charlestown 49
Silver Creek 76, Clarksville 54
Southridge Tournament=
First Round=
Evansville Christian 74, Christian Academy 72
N. Knox 61, Princeton 44
Orleans 51, Dubois 36
S. Central (Elizabeth) 45, Southridge 43
Wabash Valley Tournament=
Consolation=
Northview 70, Casey-Westfield, Ill. 40
Robinson, Ill. 58, Greencastle 43
S. Vermillion 47, Marshall, Ill. 30
Shakamak 73, Terre Haute South 64
Quarterfinals=
Edgewood 57, Cloverdale 45
Linton 46, Bloomfield 42
Sullivan 57, W. Vigo 52
Terre Haute North 47, Parke Heritage 28
Warsaw Classic=
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 48, Pendleton Hts. 41
S. Bend Washington 60, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 53
Warsaw 69, Pendleton Hts. 64
Warsaw 88, S. Bend Washington 50
Wheeler Tournament=
Championship=
Lake Station 74, N. Newton 35
Frist Round=
Lake Station 74, Hobart 65
N. Newton 40, Wheeler 38
Third Place=
Hobart 75, Wheeler 56
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
W. Central vs. Hammond Science and Tech, ppd.
