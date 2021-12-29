BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Eastern Hancock 49, Greenfield 46

Franklin Co. 52, Muncie Central 42

Indpls Tindley 88, Lawrence North 79

LaCrosse 42, Pioneer 38

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 44, Zionsville 41

New Albany 57, Seymour 47

Shenandoah 37, Tri 29

Union City 51, Knightstown 44

Waldron 47, Oldenburg 38

Wapahani 67, Blue River 53

Alexandria Tournament=

Championship=

Alexandria 59, Sheridan 29

First Round=

Alexandria 82, Cascade 73

Third Place=

Cascade 94, S. Central (Union Mills) 61

Bedford North Lawrence Tournament=

Championship=

Bedford N. Lawrence 48, Bloomington North 40

First Round=

Bedford N. Lawrence 62, Owen Valley 40

Bloomington North 60, Whiteland 45

Third Place=

Owen Valley 80, Whiteland 45

Bismarck-Henning Tournament=

Pool A=

Indiana Math and Science Academy 57, Lexington, Ill. 48

Clay City Tournament=

First Round=

Clay City 47, N. Vermillion 32

Ft. Wayne North 72, Benton Central 60

Martinsville 61, Riverton Parke 25

Traders Point Christian 56, W. Washington 43

Clinton Central Tournament=

First Round=

Carroll (Flora) 65, Eastern (Greentown) 50

Clinton Central 63, Tri-Central 58

East Noble Tournament=

First Round=

E. Noble 73, Prairie Hts. 35

Glenn 50, E. Noble 44

Glenn 57, Heritage 37

Eastern-Salem Classic=

Eastern (Pekin) 74, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 59

Eastern (Pekin) 78, Ev. Day 53

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 88, Salem 49

Salem 70, Ev. Day 62

Edinburgh Tournament=

Consolation Semifinals=

Hagerstown 67, Lanesville 60

Hauser 67, S. Putnam 64

First Round=

Edinburgh 68, Lanesville 48

Indpls Lutheran 46, Hauser 25

N. White 68, Hagerstown 35

S. Decatur 83, S. Putnam 50

Semifinals=

Edinburgh 57, N. White 47

Indpls Lutheran 86, S. Decatur 74

Grant 4 Tournament=

Championship=

Oak Hill 60, Madison-Grant 49

First Round=

Madison-Grant 46, Eastbrook 40

Oak Hill 50, Mississinewa 48

Third Place=

Eastbrook 53, Mississinewa 35

Highland Tournament=

Championship=

Hammond Morton 57, Highland 40

First Round=

Hammond Morton 58, Hanover Central 49

Highland 67, Whiting 35

Third Place=

Hanover Central 61, Whiting 25

J.J. Winns Holiday Tournament=

Fremont 73, Pioneer N. Central, Ohio 30

Lakeland Christian Tournament=

Pool A=

Lakeland Christian 57, Clinton Christian 40

Lakeland Christian 82, N. Judson 76

N. Judson 82, Clinton Christian 35

Pool B=

Bethany Christian 57, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 43

Bethany Christian 57, Granger Christian 33

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 73, Granger Christian 42

LaPorte County Classic=

New Prairie 69, Westville 58

Lebanon Tournament=

First Round=

Gary 21st Century 63, Indpls Perry Meridian 50

Lebanon 52, Ev. North 47

Lebanon 62, Lowell 25

New Palestine 93, Indpls Metro 62

Miami County Tournament=

First Round=

Maconaquah 65, N. Miami 48

Peru 60, Caston 53

Monrovia Tournament=

Consolation Semifinals=

Greenwood Christian 53, Milan 34

Monrovia 58, Mitchell 56

First Round=

Danville 83, Greenwood Christian 61

Southwestern (Shelby) 60, Mitchell 54

Tipton 76, Milan 39

Tri-West 79, Monrovia 55

Semifinals=

Danville 80, Tipton 74

Tri-West 60, Southwestern (Shelby) 46

Noblesville Tournament=

Consolation=

Lawrence Central 62, Columbus North 61, OT

Northridge 66, Indpls Roncalli 52

First Round=

Chesterton 64, Northridge 40

Crown Point 63, Columbus North 56

Noblesville 64, Indpls Roncalli 58

Norwell 64, Lawrence Central 54

North Central Classic=

Avon 82, Indpls Park Tudor 52

Indpls Pike 52, Floyd Central 49

North Daviess Tournament=

First Round=

Barr-Reeve 43, S. Knox 39

Brownstown 58, Rock Creek Academy 42

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 48, N. Daviess 41, OT

Loogootee 59, Paoli 35

Perry-Spencer Tournament=

Consolation Semifinals=

Boonville 53, Vincennes 47

Perry Central 41, Tell City 38

First Round=

Corydon 64, Perry Central 38

Crawford Co. 66, Tell City 40

Heritage Hills 61, Boonville 53

S. Spencer 53, Vincennes 34

Semifinal=

Heritage Hills 65, S. Spencer 59

Semifinals=

Corydon 61, Crawford Co. 47

Richmond Tournament=

Pool A=

Greensburg 60, Day. Miami Valley, Ohio 28

Greensburg 69, Seton Catholic 38

Seton Catholic 88, Day. Miami Valley, Ohio 76

Pool B=

Purdue Polytechnic 58, Victory College Prep 55

Richmond 67, Purdue Polytechnic 44

Victory College Prep 86, Richmond 40

Pool C=

Bloomington South 48, NorthWood 38

Bloomington South 61, Indianapolis Homeschool 37

NorthWood 70, Indianapolis Homeschool 43

Pool D=

Ft. Wayne Northrop 49, Lawrenceburg 32

Ft. Wayne Northrop 69, Central Christian 44

Lawrenceburg 58, Central Christian 44

Silver Creek Tournament=

First Round=

Providence 55, Charlestown 49

Silver Creek 76, Clarksville 54

Southridge Tournament=

First Round=

Evansville Christian 74, Christian Academy 72

N. Knox 61, Princeton 44

Orleans 51, Dubois 36

S. Central (Elizabeth) 45, Southridge 43

Wabash Valley Tournament=

Consolation=

Northview 70, Casey-Westfield, Ill. 40

Robinson, Ill. 58, Greencastle 43

S. Vermillion 47, Marshall, Ill. 30

Shakamak 73, Terre Haute South 64

Quarterfinals=

Edgewood 57, Cloverdale 45

Linton 46, Bloomfield 42

Sullivan 57, W. Vigo 52

Terre Haute North 47, Parke Heritage 28

Warsaw Classic=

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 48, Pendleton Hts. 41

S. Bend Washington 60, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 53

Warsaw 69, Pendleton Hts. 64

Warsaw 88, S. Bend Washington 50

Wheeler Tournament=

Championship=

Lake Station 74, N. Newton 35

Frist Round=

Lake Station 74, Hobart 65

N. Newton 40, Wheeler 38

Third Place=

Hobart 75, Wheeler 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

W. Central vs. Hammond Science and Tech, ppd.

