BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 69, Fluvanna 63

Alexandria City 63, James Robinson 50

Altavista 83, Appomattox 41

Amelia Academy 92, Tidewater Academy 70

Auburn 64, Grayson County 40

Banner Christian 65, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 32

Bassett 73, Patrick County 60

Bath County 64, Craig County 46

Betsy Layne, Ky. 80, Mountain Mission 77, OT

Briar Woods 48, Stone Bridge 46, OT

Broadwater Academy 55, StoneBridge School 43

Brooke Point 50, Riverbend 48

Brunswick Academy 64, Kenston Forest 52

Buckingham County 84, Randolph-Henry 34

Buffalo Gap 32, Fort Defiance 29

Cape Henry Collegiate 57, Norfolk Academy 40

Carmel 68, Williamsburg Christian Academy 35

Carver Academy 88, Charles City County High School 66

Catholic 57, Benedictine 42

Cave Spring 81, Christiansburg 41

Central - Wise 45, Union 43

Chatham 66, Nelson County 59

Chelsea Academy 88, Trinity at Meadowview 54

Christchurch 59, Veritas Classic Christian School 49

Courtland 65, James Monroe 52

Cumberland 64, Central of Lunenburg 59

Dinwiddie 71, Colonial Heights 64

Eastern View 83, Caroline 52

Fort Chiswell 62, Giles 53

Frank Cox 49, Bayside 41

Franklin County 73, Staunton River 40

Fredericksburg Christian 51, Seton School 47

Gainesville 63, Osbourn 52

George Wythe-Wytheville 68, Galax 30

Graham 51, Tazewell 46

Green Run 70, Kellam 68, 2OT

Greenbrier Christian 54, Denbigh Baptist 37

Gretna 63, William Campbell 51

Hanover 62, Varina 59

Hargrave Military 87, Roanoke Catholic 72

Heights, Md. 58, Bishop Ireton 55

Henrico 67, Patrick Henry-Ashland 64

Hermitage 57, Deep Run 53

Honaker 74, Twin Valley 26

J.I. Burton 69, Thomas Walker 56

James River Home 90, The New Community School 49

John Battle 73, Lee High 59

John Handley 66, Liberty-Bealeton 43

John Marshall 89, Glen Allen 44

King George 68, Culpeper 51

King's Fork High School 80, Great Bridge 38

Lake Braddock 49, West Springfield 41

Lake Taylor 59, Booker T. Washington 50

Lancaster 76, Essex 42

Landstown 56, Tallwood 45

Loudoun County 39, Broad Run 36

Loudoun Valley 68, Heritage (Leesburg) 49

Massaponax 60, North Stafford 54

McLean 65, Langley 63

Meadowbrook 71, Prince George 57

Middlesex 74, K&Q Central 52

Millbrook 77, Kettle Run 57

Mills Godwin 59, J.R. Tucker 36

Monticello 62, Louisa 60

Nandua 72, Northampton 71

Nansemond River 72, Indian River 62

New Covenant 61, Westover Christian 46

Norfolk Collegiate 59, Walsingham Academy 46

North Cross 69, Va. Episcopal 44

Northside 68, William Fleming 58

Nottoway 38, Amelia County 36

Oscar Smith 77, Deep Creek 52

Parry McCluer 67, Covington 56

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 78, Pulaski County 48

Patriot 75, Freedom (South Riding) 52

Paul VI Catholic High School 69, St. John's Catholic Prep, Md. 60

Paul VI Catholic High School 69, St. John's, D.C. 60

Peninsula Catholic 59, Steward School 52

Portsmouth Christian 88, Charles City County High School 66

Potomac 93, Freedom (W) 88

Potomac Falls 59, Independence 40

Potomac Falls 59, Independence School Local I, Md. 40

Potomac School 76, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 48

Princess Anne 66, First Colonial 41

Ridgeview 70, Gate City 69

Riverside 58, Woodgrove 43

Roanoke Valley Christian 50, Christian Heritage Academy 21

Rockbridge County 63, Harrisonburg 60, OT

Salem 61, Hidden Valley 40

Southampton Academy 70, Fuqua School 38

Spotswood 64, Broadway 50

Spotsylvania 57, Chancellor 55

St. Annes-Belfield 73, Blue Ridge School 70

St. Christopher's 65, Fork Union Prep 60

Stafford 53, Mountain View 48

Staunton 55, Wilson Memorial 50

Thomas Dale 48, Matoaca 36

Tunstall 63, Magna Vista 58

Turner Ashby 40, Luray 33

Virginia High 74, Marion 65

W.T. Woodson 33, Fairfax 32

Washington-Liberty 65, Yorktown 60, 2OT

West Potomac 48, South County 45

Western Albemarle 60, Orange County 36

Western Branch 81, Hickory 54

William Byrd 59, Lord Botetourt 55

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

