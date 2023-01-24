BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 69, Fluvanna 63
Alexandria City 63, James Robinson 50
Altavista 83, Appomattox 41
Amelia Academy 92, Tidewater Academy 70
Auburn 64, Grayson County 40
Banner Christian 65, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 32
Bassett 73, Patrick County 60
Bath County 64, Craig County 46
Betsy Layne, Ky. 80, Mountain Mission 77, OT
Briar Woods 48, Stone Bridge 46, OT
Broadwater Academy 55, StoneBridge School 43
Brooke Point 50, Riverbend 48
Brunswick Academy 64, Kenston Forest 52
Buckingham County 84, Randolph-Henry 34
Buffalo Gap 32, Fort Defiance 29
Cape Henry Collegiate 57, Norfolk Academy 40
Carmel 68, Williamsburg Christian Academy 35
Carver Academy 88, Charles City County High School 66
Catholic 57, Benedictine 42
Cave Spring 81, Christiansburg 41
Central - Wise 45, Union 43
Chatham 66, Nelson County 59
Chelsea Academy 88, Trinity at Meadowview 54
Christchurch 59, Veritas Classic Christian School 49
Courtland 65, James Monroe 52
Cumberland 64, Central of Lunenburg 59
Dinwiddie 71, Colonial Heights 64
Eastern View 83, Caroline 52
Fort Chiswell 62, Giles 53
Frank Cox 49, Bayside 41
Franklin County 73, Staunton River 40
Fredericksburg Christian 51, Seton School 47
Gainesville 63, Osbourn 52
George Wythe-Wytheville 68, Galax 30
Graham 51, Tazewell 46
Green Run 70, Kellam 68, 2OT
Greenbrier Christian 54, Denbigh Baptist 37
Gretna 63, William Campbell 51
Hanover 62, Varina 59
Hargrave Military 87, Roanoke Catholic 72
Heights, Md. 58, Bishop Ireton 55
Henrico 67, Patrick Henry-Ashland 64
Hermitage 57, Deep Run 53
Honaker 74, Twin Valley 26
J.I. Burton 69, Thomas Walker 56
James River Home 90, The New Community School 49
John Battle 73, Lee High 59
John Handley 66, Liberty-Bealeton 43
John Marshall 89, Glen Allen 44
King George 68, Culpeper 51
King's Fork High School 80, Great Bridge 38
Lake Braddock 49, West Springfield 41
Lake Taylor 59, Booker T. Washington 50
Lancaster 76, Essex 42
Landstown 56, Tallwood 45
Loudoun County 39, Broad Run 36
Loudoun Valley 68, Heritage (Leesburg) 49
Massaponax 60, North Stafford 54
McLean 65, Langley 63
Meadowbrook 71, Prince George 57
Middlesex 74, K&Q Central 52
Millbrook 77, Kettle Run 57
Mills Godwin 59, J.R. Tucker 36
Monticello 62, Louisa 60
Nandua 72, Northampton 71
Nansemond River 72, Indian River 62
New Covenant 61, Westover Christian 46
Norfolk Collegiate 59, Walsingham Academy 46
North Cross 69, Va. Episcopal 44
Northside 68, William Fleming 58
Nottoway 38, Amelia County 36
Oscar Smith 77, Deep Creek 52
Parry McCluer 67, Covington 56
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 78, Pulaski County 48
Patriot 75, Freedom (South Riding) 52
Paul VI Catholic High School 69, St. John's Catholic Prep, Md. 60
Paul VI Catholic High School 69, St. John's, D.C. 60
Peninsula Catholic 59, Steward School 52
Portsmouth Christian 88, Charles City County High School 66
Potomac 93, Freedom (W) 88
Potomac Falls 59, Independence 40
Potomac Falls 59, Independence School Local I, Md. 40
Potomac School 76, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 48
Princess Anne 66, First Colonial 41
Ridgeview 70, Gate City 69
Riverside 58, Woodgrove 43
Roanoke Valley Christian 50, Christian Heritage Academy 21
Rockbridge County 63, Harrisonburg 60, OT
Salem 61, Hidden Valley 40
Southampton Academy 70, Fuqua School 38
Spotswood 64, Broadway 50
Spotsylvania 57, Chancellor 55
St. Annes-Belfield 73, Blue Ridge School 70
St. Christopher's 65, Fork Union Prep 60
Stafford 53, Mountain View 48
Staunton 55, Wilson Memorial 50
Thomas Dale 48, Matoaca 36
Tunstall 63, Magna Vista 58
Turner Ashby 40, Luray 33
Virginia High 74, Marion 65
W.T. Woodson 33, Fairfax 32
Washington-Liberty 65, Yorktown 60, 2OT
West Potomac 48, South County 45
Western Albemarle 60, Orange County 36
Western Branch 81, Hickory 54
William Byrd 59, Lord Botetourt 55
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com
