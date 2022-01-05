BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
ADM, Adel 57, Carlisle 47
Alburnett 62, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 31
Alta-Aurelia 52, MVAOCOU 29
Ames 65, Marshalltown 48
Anamosa 79, North Cedar, Stanwood 51
Ankeny 64, Fort Dodge 46
Ankeny Christian Academy 94, Moulton-Udell 23
Aplington-Parkersburg 93, Union Community, LaPorte City 33
Belle Plaine 55, Colfax-Mingo 46
Bellevue West, Neb. 73, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 66
Bettendorf 54, Muscatine 50
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 69, South Sioux City, Neb. 66
Bondurant Farrar 73, Gilbert 45
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 45, Coon Rapids-Bayard 42
CAM, Anita 61, Glidden-Ralston 23
Camanche 60, Bellevue 43
Carroll 74, Boone 62
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 84, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 44
Cedar Valley Christian School 52, Midland, Wyoming 38
Central Clinton, DeWitt 50, North Scott, Eldridge 47
Central Decatur, Leon 77, Wayne, Corydon 31
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 73, George-Little Rock 51
Cherokee, Washington 80, Manson Northwest Webster 57
Clear Creek-Amana 78, Benton Community 51
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 60, Crestwood, Cresco 52
Dakota Valley, S.D. 62, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45
Dallas Center-Grimes 62, Pella Christian 40
Danville 46, Eldon Cardinal 37
Davenport, West 59, Davenport, Central 56
Decorah 68, Charles City 36
Denison-Schleswig 60, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 55
Des Moines, Lincoln 73, Ottumwa 34
Des Moines, North 54, Des Moines, Roosevelt 40
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 59, Urbandale 51
Dubuque, Hempstead 62, Dubuque, Senior 52
Dunkerton 85, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 32
Durant-Bennett 64, Tipton 57
East Marshall, LeGrand 67, West Marshall, State Center 64
English Valleys, North English 47, B-G-M 37
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 57, Woodbine 44
Forest City 53, Bishop Garrigan 52
Fremont Mills, Tabor 52, Griswold 35
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 71, Akron-Westfield 43
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 83, Hudson 65
Glenwood 55, Atlantic 50
Grundy Center 54, Jesup 50
H-L-V, Victor 65, Tri-County, Thornburg 28
Harris-Lake Park 55, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 42
Hillcrest Academy 66, Lone Tree 44
Hinton 77, Trinity Christian High School 37
Humboldt 48, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 47
Indianola 88, Grinnell 58
Iowa City West 48, Cedar Rapids Xavier 46
Iowa Falls-Alden 48, Roland-Story, Story City 45
Iowa Valley, Marengo 58, North Mahaska, New Sharon 52
Johnston 68, Waukee 54
Kee, Lansing 60, South Winneshiek, Calmar 55
Knoxville 86, Centerville 69
Linn-Mar, Marion 54, Cedar Rapids, Washington 49
Lisbon 61, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 34
Lynnville-Sully 59, Sigourney 46
MFL-Mar-Mac 68, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 62, OT
Madrid 80, Woodward Academy 36
Maquoketa 53, Mount Vernon 32
Marion 44, Beckman, Dyersville 39
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 62, Wilton 51
Moravia 67, Orient-Macksburg 20
Mount Ayr 64, Nodaway Valley 41
Nashua-Plainfield 51, Riceville 48
Nevada 73, Perry 26
Newman Catholic, Mason City 65, Central Springs 51
Newton 46, Norwalk 39
North Butler, Greene 53, West Fork, Sheffield 50
North Fayette Valley 66, West Central, Maynard 52
North Linn, Troy Mills 77, East Buchanan, Winthrop 24
North Polk, Alleman 65, Ballard 64, 3OT
North Union 53, Eagle Grove 41
Northwood-Kensett 42, Saint Ansgar 39
Okoboji, Milford 70, Sioux Center 65
Osage 57, Rockford 21
PAC-LM 48, Spirit Lake 47
Panorama, Panora 78, Pleasantville 71
Pekin 59, Highland, Riverside 49
Pella 64, Oskaloosa 47
Pleasant Valley 56, Clinton 36
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 64, Cedar Falls 56
Red Oak 62, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 56
Rock Valley 62, Sheldon 19
Ruthven-Ayrshire 72, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 62
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 65, Ridge View 27
Solon 56, West Delaware, Manchester 40
Southeast Valley 45, South Hamilton, Jewell 40
Southwest Valley 54, Bedford 50
Spencer 58, Newell-Fonda 39
Springville 107, Starmont 27
St. Mary's, Remsen 48, South O'Brien, Paullina 26
Tripoli 53, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 33
Van Meter 68, Ogden 32
Wahlert, Dubuque 66, Epworth, Western Dubuque 64
Wapello 40, Holy Trinity 38
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 64, Denver 60
Washington 79, Albia 59
Waukee Northwest 72, Ankeny Centennial 50
Waverly-Shell Rock 59, Mason City 45
West Lyon, Inwood 65, Sibley-Ocheyedan 50
Western Christian 94, Worthington, Minn. 44
Williamsburg 68, Vinton-Shellsburg 34
Winfield-Mount Union 64, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 11
Woodbury Central, Moville 66, Siouxland Christian 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Paton-Churdan vs. Ar-We-Va, Westside, ppd.
Sumner-Fredericksburg vs. BCLUW, Conrad, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/