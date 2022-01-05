BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

ADM, Adel 57, Carlisle 47

Alburnett 62, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 31

Alta-Aurelia 52, MVAOCOU 29

Ames 65, Marshalltown 48

Anamosa 79, North Cedar, Stanwood 51

Ankeny 64, Fort Dodge 46

Ankeny Christian Academy 94, Moulton-Udell 23

Aplington-Parkersburg 93, Union Community, LaPorte City 33

Belle Plaine 55, Colfax-Mingo 46

Bellevue West, Neb. 73, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 66

Bettendorf 54, Muscatine 50

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 69, South Sioux City, Neb. 66

Bondurant Farrar 73, Gilbert 45

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 45, Coon Rapids-Bayard 42

CAM, Anita 61, Glidden-Ralston 23

Camanche 60, Bellevue 43

Carroll 74, Boone 62

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 84, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 44

Cedar Valley Christian School 52, Midland, Wyoming 38

Central Clinton, DeWitt 50, North Scott, Eldridge 47

Central Decatur, Leon 77, Wayne, Corydon 31

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 73, George-Little Rock 51

Cherokee, Washington 80, Manson Northwest Webster 57

Clear Creek-Amana 78, Benton Community 51

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 60, Crestwood, Cresco 52

Dakota Valley, S.D. 62, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45

Dallas Center-Grimes 62, Pella Christian 40

Danville 46, Eldon Cardinal 37

Davenport, West 59, Davenport, Central 56

Decorah 68, Charles City 36

Denison-Schleswig 60, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 55

Des Moines, Lincoln 73, Ottumwa 34

Des Moines, North 54, Des Moines, Roosevelt 40

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 59, Urbandale 51

Dubuque, Hempstead 62, Dubuque, Senior 52

Dunkerton 85, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 32

Durant-Bennett 64, Tipton 57

East Marshall, LeGrand 67, West Marshall, State Center 64

English Valleys, North English 47, B-G-M 37

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 57, Woodbine 44

Forest City 53, Bishop Garrigan 52

Fremont Mills, Tabor 52, Griswold 35

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 71, Akron-Westfield 43

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 83, Hudson 65

Glenwood 55, Atlantic 50

Grundy Center 54, Jesup 50

H-L-V, Victor 65, Tri-County, Thornburg 28

Harris-Lake Park 55, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 42

Hillcrest Academy 66, Lone Tree 44

Hinton 77, Trinity Christian High School 37

Humboldt 48, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 47

Indianola 88, Grinnell 58

Iowa City West 48, Cedar Rapids Xavier 46

Iowa Falls-Alden 48, Roland-Story, Story City 45

Iowa Valley, Marengo 58, North Mahaska, New Sharon 52

Johnston 68, Waukee 54

Kee, Lansing 60, South Winneshiek, Calmar 55

Knoxville 86, Centerville 69

Linn-Mar, Marion 54, Cedar Rapids, Washington 49

Lisbon 61, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 34

Lynnville-Sully 59, Sigourney 46

MFL-Mar-Mac 68, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 62, OT

Madrid 80, Woodward Academy 36

Maquoketa 53, Mount Vernon 32

Marion 44, Beckman, Dyersville 39

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 62, Wilton 51

Moravia 67, Orient-Macksburg 20

Mount Ayr 64, Nodaway Valley 41

Nashua-Plainfield 51, Riceville 48

Nevada 73, Perry 26

Newman Catholic, Mason City 65, Central Springs 51

Newton 46, Norwalk 39

North Butler, Greene 53, West Fork, Sheffield 50

North Fayette Valley 66, West Central, Maynard 52

North Linn, Troy Mills 77, East Buchanan, Winthrop 24

North Polk, Alleman 65, Ballard 64, 3OT

North Union 53, Eagle Grove 41

Northwood-Kensett 42, Saint Ansgar 39

Okoboji, Milford 70, Sioux Center 65

Osage 57, Rockford 21

PAC-LM 48, Spirit Lake 47

Panorama, Panora 78, Pleasantville 71

Pekin 59, Highland, Riverside 49

Pella 64, Oskaloosa 47

Pleasant Valley 56, Clinton 36

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 64, Cedar Falls 56

Red Oak 62, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 56

Rock Valley 62, Sheldon 19

Ruthven-Ayrshire 72, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 62

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 65, Ridge View 27

Solon 56, West Delaware, Manchester 40

Southeast Valley 45, South Hamilton, Jewell 40

Southwest Valley 54, Bedford 50

Spencer 58, Newell-Fonda 39

Springville 107, Starmont 27

St. Mary's, Remsen 48, South O'Brien, Paullina 26

Tripoli 53, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 33

Van Meter 68, Ogden 32

Wahlert, Dubuque 66, Epworth, Western Dubuque 64

Wapello 40, Holy Trinity 38

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 64, Denver 60

Washington 79, Albia 59

Waukee Northwest 72, Ankeny Centennial 50

Waverly-Shell Rock 59, Mason City 45

West Lyon, Inwood 65, Sibley-Ocheyedan 50

Western Christian 94, Worthington, Minn. 44

Williamsburg 68, Vinton-Shellsburg 34

Winfield-Mount Union 64, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 11

Woodbury Central, Moville 66, Siouxland Christian 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Paton-Churdan vs. Ar-We-Va, Westside, ppd.

Sumner-Fredericksburg vs. BCLUW, Conrad, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you