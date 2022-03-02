GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A Region 1=

Championship=

Kingston 52, Western Grove 49

Third Place=

Jasper 59, County Line 44

Class 1A Region 2=

Championship=

Mammoth Spring 60, Norfork 56

Third Place=

Westside, Greers Ferry 39, Rural Special 37

Class 2A Central=

Championship=

Melbourne 44, Bigelow 21

Third Place=

Salem 62, Quitman 35

Class 2A North=

Championship=

Marmaduke 51, Rector 44

Third Place=

Riverside 38, England 35

Class 2A West=

Championship=

Mansfield 38, Cotter 35

Third Place=

Flippin 57, Yellville-Summit 45

Class 3A Region 2=

Championship=

Clinton 53, Pangburn 46

Third Place=

Mountain View 55, Hoxie 43

Class 3A Region 3=

Championship=

Lamar 51, Mayflower 36

Third Place=

LR Episcopal 43, Cent Ark Christian 36

Class 4A East=

Championship=

Pulaski Academy 37, Highland 23

Third Place=

Wynne 54, Lonoke 43

Class 5A State=

First Round=

Greenwood 56, LR Parkview 35

Jacksonville 60, Russellville 55

Paragould 49, Lake Hamilton 38

Class 6A State=

First Round=

Bryant 74, Rogers 33

Cabot 68, Rogers Heritage 57

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

