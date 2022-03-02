GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A Region 1=
Championship=
Kingston 52, Western Grove 49
Third Place=
Jasper 59, County Line 44
Class 1A Region 2=
Championship=
Mammoth Spring 60, Norfork 56
Third Place=
Westside, Greers Ferry 39, Rural Special 37
Class 2A Central=
Championship=
Melbourne 44, Bigelow 21
Third Place=
Salem 62, Quitman 35
Class 2A North=
Championship=
Marmaduke 51, Rector 44
Third Place=
Riverside 38, England 35
Class 2A West=
Championship=
Mansfield 38, Cotter 35
Third Place=
Flippin 57, Yellville-Summit 45
Class 3A Region 2=
Championship=
Clinton 53, Pangburn 46
Third Place=
Mountain View 55, Hoxie 43
Class 3A Region 3=
Championship=
Lamar 51, Mayflower 36
Third Place=
LR Episcopal 43, Cent Ark Christian 36
Class 4A East=
Championship=
Pulaski Academy 37, Highland 23
Third Place=
Wynne 54, Lonoke 43
Class 5A State=
First Round=
Greenwood 56, LR Parkview 35
Jacksonville 60, Russellville 55
Paragould 49, Lake Hamilton 38
Class 6A State=
First Round=
Bryant 74, Rogers 33
Cabot 68, Rogers Heritage 57
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/