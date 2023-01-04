BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andale 57, Nickerson 31
Anderson County 68, Fredonia 49
Arkansas City 54, Rose Hill 46
Axtell 66, Onaga 47
Basehor-Linwood 39, Leavenworth 28
Beloit 82, Phillipsburg 50
Bennington 75, Marion 45
Cheney 55, Hesston 37
Chetopa def. Altoona-Midway, forfeit
Clifton-Clyde 72, Blue Valley 64
Colby 59, Hoxie 41
Concordia 62, Republic County 38
Dighton 45, Ness City 31
Dodge City 67, Garden Plain 57
Doniphan West 34, Frankfort 31, OT
Ellsworth 60, Larned 22
Eudora 41, Louisburg 34
Fort Scott 50, Iola 46
Girard 46, Baxter Springs 20
Halstead 52, Clearwater 30
Hanover 57, Linn 44
Haven 53, Chaparral 41
Hodgeman County 56, Spearville 48
Horton 53, Oskaloosa 42
Jayhawk Linn 49, Crest 46
KC Piper 76, KC Turner 42
Kapaun Mount Carmel 62, Wichita Bishop Carroll 43
Labette County 50, Chanute 38
Logan/Palco 52, Lakeside 39
Metro Academy 78, Bishop Seabury Academy 39
Mission Valley 47, Council Grove 42
Northeast Christian Homeschool 56, Cornerstone Family 32
Olathe East 65, SM West 40
Olpe 52, Burlingame 36
Osage City 68, Central Heights 52
Osborne 51, Thunder Ridge 45
Oswego 53, Yates Center 44
Pike Valley 57, Tescott 30
Pittsburg 75, Parsons 52
Plainville 55, Victoria 49
Pratt 49, Kingman 44
Red Cloud, Neb. 51, Rock Hills 42
Rock Creek 63, Riley County 37
Salina Sacred Heart 64, Minneapolis 54
Silver Lake 50, Rossville 43
Smith Center 62, Stockton 19
Smoky Valley 40, Hoisington 34
St. Mary's Academy 53, Abilene 43
Stafford 55, Otis-Bison 24
Sterling 51, Inman 50
Wamego 60, St. Mary's 55
Washburn Rural 64, Junction City 58
Wichita Classical 67, Berean Academy 43
Wichita Heights 63, Wichita Southeast 41
Wichita Independent 90, Eureka 31
Wilson 60, Natoma 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Norton vs. Cambridge, Neb., ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
