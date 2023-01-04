BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andale 57, Nickerson 31

Anderson County 68, Fredonia 49

Arkansas City 54, Rose Hill 46

Axtell 66, Onaga 47

Basehor-Linwood 39, Leavenworth 28

Beloit 82, Phillipsburg 50

Bennington 75, Marion 45

Cheney 55, Hesston 37

Chetopa def. Altoona-Midway, forfeit

Clifton-Clyde 72, Blue Valley 64

Colby 59, Hoxie 41

Concordia 62, Republic County 38

Dighton 45, Ness City 31

Dodge City 67, Garden Plain 57

Doniphan West 34, Frankfort 31, OT

Ellsworth 60, Larned 22

Eudora 41, Louisburg 34

Fort Scott 50, Iola 46

Girard 46, Baxter Springs 20

Halstead 52, Clearwater 30

Hanover 57, Linn 44

Haven 53, Chaparral 41

Hodgeman County 56, Spearville 48

Horton 53, Oskaloosa 42

Jayhawk Linn 49, Crest 46

KC Piper 76, KC Turner 42

Kapaun Mount Carmel 62, Wichita Bishop Carroll 43

Labette County 50, Chanute 38

Logan/Palco 52, Lakeside 39

Metro Academy 78, Bishop Seabury Academy 39

Mission Valley 47, Council Grove 42

Northeast Christian Homeschool 56, Cornerstone Family 32

Olathe East 65, SM West 40

Olpe 52, Burlingame 36

Osage City 68, Central Heights 52

Osborne 51, Thunder Ridge 45

Oswego 53, Yates Center 44

Pike Valley 57, Tescott 30

Pittsburg 75, Parsons 52

Plainville 55, Victoria 49

Pratt 49, Kingman 44

Red Cloud, Neb. 51, Rock Hills 42

Rock Creek 63, Riley County 37

Salina Sacred Heart 64, Minneapolis 54

Silver Lake 50, Rossville 43

Smith Center 62, Stockton 19

Smoky Valley 40, Hoisington 34

St. Mary's Academy 53, Abilene 43

Stafford 55, Otis-Bison 24

Sterling 51, Inman 50

Wamego 60, St. Mary's 55

Washburn Rural 64, Junction City 58

Wichita Classical 67, Berean Academy 43

Wichita Heights 63, Wichita Southeast 41

Wichita Independent 90, Eureka 31

Wilson 60, Natoma 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Norton vs. Cambridge, Neb., ppd.

