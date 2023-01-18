GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Heritage 82, Freedom Prep 24

American Leadership 42, Summit Academy 40

Bountiful 56, Bonneville 19

Corner Canyon 64, Westlake 51

Cottonwood 70, Tooele 39

Delta 62, Manti 57

Dixie 48, Desert Hills 43

Draper APA 77, UMA-Riverdale 7

Duchesne 56, Millard 45

Fremont 63, Clearfield 24

Grantsville 58, Ogden 36

Herriman 71, Copper Hills 39

Highland 58, East 38

Judge Memorial 78, Providence Hall 27

Kearns 34, Granger 31

Layton Christian Academy 57, South Summit 51

Lehi 62, Mountain View 45

Lone Peak 67, Skyridge 36

Morgan 67, Ben Lomond 33

Mountain Ridge 66, Bingham 47

North Summit 57, North Sevier 54

Northridge 46, Viewmont 44

Payson 43, Cedar Valley 39

Pine View 49, Crimson Cliffs 41

Provo 55, Wasatch 49

Real Salt Lake 34, Tintic 27

Riverton 68, West Jordan 62

Rockwell Charter 70, Wasatch Academy 23

San Juan Blanding 74, Monticello 40

Skyline 55, Murray 33

Snow Canyon 67, Hurricane 42

Spanish Fork 66, Maple Mountain 44

Springville 58, Salem Hills 36

Syracuse 37, Farmington 36

Tabiona 55, Altamont 34

Taylorsville 74, Cyprus 71, 2OT

Timpanogos 60, Orem 37

Timpview 65, Alta 21

Uintah 53, Stansbury 42

Weber 54, Layton 52

West 67, Roy 38

Woods Cross 51, Box Elder 46

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

