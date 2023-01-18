GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Heritage 82, Freedom Prep 24
American Leadership 42, Summit Academy 40
Bountiful 56, Bonneville 19
Corner Canyon 64, Westlake 51
Cottonwood 70, Tooele 39
Delta 62, Manti 57
Dixie 48, Desert Hills 43
Draper APA 77, UMA-Riverdale 7
Duchesne 56, Millard 45
Fremont 63, Clearfield 24
Grantsville 58, Ogden 36
Herriman 71, Copper Hills 39
Highland 58, East 38
Judge Memorial 78, Providence Hall 27
Kearns 34, Granger 31
Layton Christian Academy 57, South Summit 51
Lehi 62, Mountain View 45
Lone Peak 67, Skyridge 36
Morgan 67, Ben Lomond 33
Mountain Ridge 66, Bingham 47
North Summit 57, North Sevier 54
Northridge 46, Viewmont 44
Payson 43, Cedar Valley 39
Pine View 49, Crimson Cliffs 41
Provo 55, Wasatch 49
Real Salt Lake 34, Tintic 27
Riverton 68, West Jordan 62
Rockwell Charter 70, Wasatch Academy 23
San Juan Blanding 74, Monticello 40
Skyline 55, Murray 33
Snow Canyon 67, Hurricane 42
Spanish Fork 66, Maple Mountain 44
Springville 58, Salem Hills 36
Syracuse 37, Farmington 36
Tabiona 55, Altamont 34
Taylorsville 74, Cyprus 71, 2OT
Timpanogos 60, Orem 37
Timpview 65, Alta 21
Uintah 53, Stansbury 42
Weber 54, Layton 52
West 67, Roy 38
Woods Cross 51, Box Elder 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
