GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GE 73, Madelia 52
Adrian/Ellsworth 61, Red Rock Central 38
Aitkin 45, Moose Lake/Willow River 36
Albany 57, Pequot Lakes 34
Alexandria 64, Willmar 36
Annandale 50, Big Lake 21
Anoka 75, Spring Lake Park 60
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 69, Maple Lake 45
Austin 60, Mankato West 52
Barnesville 65, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 53
Belle Plaine 51, LeSueur-Henderson 26
Benilde-St. Margaret's 63, Robbinsdale Cooper 56
Bethlehem Academy 68, United Christian 64
Blaine 59, Andover 50
Braham 67, Hinckley-Finlayson 30
Breckenridge 71, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 53
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 56, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 29
Byron 68, Stewartville 60
Caledonia 65, Fillmore Central 26
Cambridge-Isanti 56, Buffalo 45
Cass Lake-Bena 63, Clearbrook-Gonvick 28
Centennial 69, Totino-Grace 33
Champlin Park 74, Robbinsdale Armstrong 58
Chaska 89, Prior Lake 77
Chatfield 55, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 47
Chisago Lakes 64, St. Agnes 46
Chisholm 61, International Falls 29
Cloquet 67, Duluth East 66
Community of Peace 55, Trinity 44
Concordia Academy 59, North Lakes Academy 34
Cretin-Derham Hall 50, Roseville 43
Dassel-Cokato 52, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 39
Detroit Lakes 47, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 35
Dover-Eyota 75, Lewiston-Altura 47
Duluth Marshall 75, Hibbing 61
Eagan 72, Bloomington Jefferson 61
East Central 36, Mille Lacs Co-op 32
East Ridge 65, Woodbury 21
Elk River 95, Coon Rapids 38
Forest Lake 40, Park (Cottage Grove) 38
Fosston 54, Bagley 15
Glencoe-Silver Lake 76, St. Peter 59
Goodhue 53, Rochester Lourdes 52
Grand Meadow 68, Southland 29
Grand Rapids 48, Bemidji 35
Hawley 59, Frazee 48
Henning 73, Menahga 49
Heritage Christian Academy 62, Breck 24
Holy Angels 67, Shakopee 62
Holy Family Catholic 63, Watertown-Mayer 41
Hutchinson 79, Richfield 43
Jackson County Central 74, Windom 64
Jordan 55, New Prague 43
Kenyon-Wanamingo 50, Schaeffer Academy 35
Kingsland 70, Spring Grove 51
Lake Park-Audubon 59, Climax/Fisher 44
Lakeville South 53, Edina 36
Lanesboro 75, LeRoy-Ostrander 46
Legacy Christian 60, St. Paul Academy 23
Mabel-Canton 39, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 35
Maple Grove 50, Rogers 34
Mayer Lutheran 60, Sibley East 32
Medford 57, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 49
Milaca 53, Spectrum 40
Minneapolis Edison 59, St. Paul Harding 44
Minneapolis Henry 90, Columbia Heights 62
Minneapolis North 63, Hope Academy 14
Minneapolis Southwest 81, Apple Valley 40
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 64, Nicollet 58
Minnetonka 64, Waconia 46
Montevideo 52, Minnewaska 47
Monticello 59, Delano 45
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 54, Melrose 45
Mound Westonka 54, Zimmerman 53
Mountain Iron-Buhl 97, Red Lake 93
New Life Academy 66, Hiawatha Collegiate 15
New London-Spicer 63, Eden Valley-Watkins 27
New York Mills 66, Sebeka 51
North St. Paul 72, Washington Tech 30
Northfield 44, Rochester John Marshall 42
Norwood-Young America 59, Tri-City United 27
Orono 89, Fridley 64
Ortonville 46, Ashby 35
Park Center 62, Osseo 46
Park Christian 54, Ada-Borup 43
Perham 69, Underwood 48
Pine River-Backus 73, Browerville/Eagle Valley 62
Proctor 68, Two Harbors 50
Red Lake Falls 71, Crookston 62
Red Wing 45, Owatonna 31
Rochester Mayo 87, Albert Lea 55
Rock Ridge 91, Deer River 31
Rockford 59, West Lutheran 39
Rocori 64, St. Francis 47
Rosemount 64, Hastings 36
Sartell-St. Stephen 49, Fergus Falls 32
Sauk Centre 66, West Central 49
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 67, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 65
Southwest Minnesota Christian 53, Mountain Lake Area 24
St. Anthony 73, St. Croix Prep 61
St. Croix Lutheran 54, Simley 33
St. Paul Central 58, Minneapolis Washburn 47
St. Paul Highland Park 52, Cristo Rey Jesuit 31
Stillwater 70, Farmington 53
Superior, Wis. 88, Hermantown 42
Thief River Falls 45, Roseau 37
Thompson, N.D. 46, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 42
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 68, Lakeview 40
Two Rivers 62, North Branch 49
Visitation 62, Bloomington Kennedy 37
Wadena-Deer Creek 60, Verndale 43
Waseca 57, Triton 32
Wayzata 64, Lakeville North 53
West Fargo, N.D. 80, Moorhead 44
White Bear Lake 70, Mounds View 51
Winona 58, Faribault 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Eagle Ridge Academy Charter vs. Brooklyn Center, ccd.
Kimball vs. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
