GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GE 73, Madelia 52

Adrian/Ellsworth 61, Red Rock Central 38

Aitkin 45, Moose Lake/Willow River 36

Albany 57, Pequot Lakes 34

Alexandria 64, Willmar 36

Annandale 50, Big Lake 21

Anoka 75, Spring Lake Park 60

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 69, Maple Lake 45

Austin 60, Mankato West 52

Barnesville 65, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 53

Belle Plaine 51, LeSueur-Henderson 26

Benilde-St. Margaret's 63, Robbinsdale Cooper 56

Bethlehem Academy 68, United Christian 64

Blaine 59, Andover 50

Braham 67, Hinckley-Finlayson 30

Breckenridge 71, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 53

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 56, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 29

Byron 68, Stewartville 60

Caledonia 65, Fillmore Central 26

Cambridge-Isanti 56, Buffalo 45

Cass Lake-Bena 63, Clearbrook-Gonvick 28

Centennial 69, Totino-Grace 33

Champlin Park 74, Robbinsdale Armstrong 58

Chaska 89, Prior Lake 77

Chatfield 55, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 47

Chisago Lakes 64, St. Agnes 46

Chisholm 61, International Falls 29

Cloquet 67, Duluth East 66

Community of Peace 55, Trinity 44

Concordia Academy 59, North Lakes Academy 34

Cretin-Derham Hall 50, Roseville 43

Dassel-Cokato 52, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 39

Detroit Lakes 47, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 35

Dover-Eyota 75, Lewiston-Altura 47

Duluth Marshall 75, Hibbing 61

Eagan 72, Bloomington Jefferson 61

East Central 36, Mille Lacs Co-op 32

East Ridge 65, Woodbury 21

Elk River 95, Coon Rapids 38

Forest Lake 40, Park (Cottage Grove) 38

Fosston 54, Bagley 15

Glencoe-Silver Lake 76, St. Peter 59

Goodhue 53, Rochester Lourdes 52

Grand Meadow 68, Southland 29

Grand Rapids 48, Bemidji 35

Hawley 59, Frazee 48

Henning 73, Menahga 49

Heritage Christian Academy 62, Breck 24

Holy Angels 67, Shakopee 62

Holy Family Catholic 63, Watertown-Mayer 41

Hutchinson 79, Richfield 43

Jackson County Central 74, Windom 64

Jordan 55, New Prague 43

Kenyon-Wanamingo 50, Schaeffer Academy 35

Kingsland 70, Spring Grove 51

Lake Park-Audubon 59, Climax/Fisher 44

Lakeville South 53, Edina 36

Lanesboro 75, LeRoy-Ostrander 46

Legacy Christian 60, St. Paul Academy 23

Mabel-Canton 39, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 35

Maple Grove 50, Rogers 34

Mayer Lutheran 60, Sibley East 32

Medford 57, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 49

Milaca 53, Spectrum 40

Minneapolis Edison 59, St. Paul Harding 44

Minneapolis Henry 90, Columbia Heights 62

Minneapolis North 63, Hope Academy 14

Minneapolis Southwest 81, Apple Valley 40

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 64, Nicollet 58

Minnetonka 64, Waconia 46

Montevideo 52, Minnewaska 47

Monticello 59, Delano 45

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 54, Melrose 45

Mound Westonka 54, Zimmerman 53

Mountain Iron-Buhl 97, Red Lake 93

New Life Academy 66, Hiawatha Collegiate 15

New London-Spicer 63, Eden Valley-Watkins 27

New York Mills 66, Sebeka 51

North St. Paul 72, Washington Tech 30

Northfield 44, Rochester John Marshall 42

Norwood-Young America 59, Tri-City United 27

Orono 89, Fridley 64

Ortonville 46, Ashby 35

Park Center 62, Osseo 46

Park Christian 54, Ada-Borup 43

Perham 69, Underwood 48

Pine River-Backus 73, Browerville/Eagle Valley 62

Proctor 68, Two Harbors 50

Red Lake Falls 71, Crookston 62

Red Wing 45, Owatonna 31

Rochester Mayo 87, Albert Lea 55

Rock Ridge 91, Deer River 31

Rockford 59, West Lutheran 39

Rocori 64, St. Francis 47

Rosemount 64, Hastings 36

Sartell-St. Stephen 49, Fergus Falls 32

Sauk Centre 66, West Central 49

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 67, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 65

Southwest Minnesota Christian 53, Mountain Lake Area 24

St. Anthony 73, St. Croix Prep 61

St. Croix Lutheran 54, Simley 33

St. Paul Central 58, Minneapolis Washburn 47

St. Paul Highland Park 52, Cristo Rey Jesuit 31

Stillwater 70, Farmington 53

Superior, Wis. 88, Hermantown 42

Thief River Falls 45, Roseau 37

Thompson, N.D. 46, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 42

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 68, Lakeview 40

Two Rivers 62, North Branch 49

Visitation 62, Bloomington Kennedy 37

Wadena-Deer Creek 60, Verndale 43

Waseca 57, Triton 32

Wayzata 64, Lakeville North 53

West Fargo, N.D. 80, Moorhead 44

White Bear Lake 70, Mounds View 51

Winona 58, Faribault 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Eagle Ridge Academy Charter vs. Brooklyn Center, ccd.

Kimball vs. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

