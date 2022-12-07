BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aurora Central 61, Englewood 51

Brush 58, Berthoud 48

Buena Vista 43, Gunnison 42

Byers 64, Bennett 38

Castle View 59, Liberty 45

Colorado Academy 47, D'Evelyn 35

DSST: Green Valley Ranch 52, Regis Groff 21

Denver Jewish Day School 56, Front Range Christian School 0

Discovery Canyon 52, Regis Groff 21

Eagle Ridge Academy 59, Resurrection Christian 52

Erie 64, Lakewood 41

Fort Collins 62, Windsor 44

Fort Lupton 64, Valley 39

Fountain-Fort Carson 73, Sand Creek 51

Frederick 78, Mountain View 73

Greeley County, Kan. 82, McClave 67

Haxtun 51, Perkins County, Neb. 50

Highlands Ranch 71, Greeley Central 45

Holy Family 62, Eaton 39

Legacy 74, Cherry Creek 46

Lyons 69, Estes Park 57

Mead 97, Hinkley 18

Mesa Ridge 69, Pueblo East 19

Monarch 62, Vista PEAK 46

Niwot 63, Roosevelt 50

Palmer Ridge 57, Rampart 49

Pinnacle 68, Frontier Academy 29

Platte Valley 64, Yuma 61

Ralston Valley 82, Douglas County 64

Rye 53, La Junta 46

Severance 73, Riverdale Ridge 61

SkyView Academy 70, Arrupe Jesuit 51

South Platte, Neb. 49, Sedgwick County 47

Stanton County, Kan. 45, Cheyenne Wells 41

Stargate School 74, Wellington 15

Sterling 70, Strasburg 51

The Vanguard School 84, Thomas MacLaren 61

Thompson Valley 86, Fort Morgan 76

University 68, Highland 63

Vista Ridge 56, Falcon 26

