BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aurora Central 61, Englewood 51
Brush 58, Berthoud 48
Buena Vista 43, Gunnison 42
Byers 64, Bennett 38
Castle View 59, Liberty 45
Colorado Academy 47, D'Evelyn 35
DSST: Green Valley Ranch 52, Regis Groff 21
Denver Jewish Day School 56, Front Range Christian School 0
Discovery Canyon 52, Regis Groff 21
Eagle Ridge Academy 59, Resurrection Christian 52
Erie 64, Lakewood 41
Fort Collins 62, Windsor 44
Fort Lupton 64, Valley 39
Fountain-Fort Carson 73, Sand Creek 51
Frederick 78, Mountain View 73
Greeley County, Kan. 82, McClave 67
Haxtun 51, Perkins County, Neb. 50
Highlands Ranch 71, Greeley Central 45
Holy Family 62, Eaton 39
Legacy 74, Cherry Creek 46
Lyons 69, Estes Park 57
Mead 97, Hinkley 18
Mesa Ridge 69, Pueblo East 19
Monarch 62, Vista PEAK 46
Niwot 63, Roosevelt 50
Palmer Ridge 57, Rampart 49
Pinnacle 68, Frontier Academy 29
Platte Valley 64, Yuma 61
Ralston Valley 82, Douglas County 64
Rye 53, La Junta 46
Severance 73, Riverdale Ridge 61
SkyView Academy 70, Arrupe Jesuit 51
South Platte, Neb. 49, Sedgwick County 47
Stanton County, Kan. 45, Cheyenne Wells 41
Stargate School 74, Wellington 15
Sterling 70, Strasburg 51
The Vanguard School 84, Thomas MacLaren 61
Thompson Valley 86, Fort Morgan 76
University 68, Highland 63
Vista Ridge 56, Falcon 26
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
