PREP HOCKEY=
Bagley/Fosston Co-op 9, Lake of the Woods 3
Detroit Lakes 7, Wadena-Deer Creek 3
Grand Forks Knightriders, N.D. 3, East Grand Forks 2
Greenway 4, North Shore Storm 1
Hermantown 4, Rosemount 3
Park Rapids 6, Breckenridge/Wahpeton Co-op, N.D. 0
Red Lake Falls 6, May-Port CG, N.D. 2
Simley 7, St. Paul Johnson 0
Thief River Falls 8, Crookston 0
Totino-Grace 4, Hopkins 2
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alexandria vs. Chisago Lakes, ppd.
Bemidji vs. Little Falls, ppd.
Duluth East vs. Centennial, ppd.
Eagan vs. Lakeville South, ppd.
Eastview vs. Shakopee, ppd.
Faribault vs. Rochester Lourdes, ppd.
Minneapolis vs. Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, ppd.
Moorhead vs. Rogers, ppd.
Moose Lake Area Hockey Association vs. Ashland, Wis., ccd.
Mora/Milaca Co-op vs. Proctor, ppd.
Mound Westonka vs. Minnesota River, ppd.
New Ulm vs. Redwood Valley, ppd.
Princeton vs. Duluth Marshall, ppd.
Providence Academy vs. St. Paul Academy, ppd.
Rochester Mayo vs. Northfield, ppd.
St. Michael-Albertville vs. Elk river/Zimmerman Co-op, ppd.
Stillwater vs. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op, ppd.
White Bear Lake vs. St. Cloud Hockey Co-op, ppd.
Willmar vs. Becker/Big Lake Co-op, ppd.
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
