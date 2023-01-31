BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 77, C. Milton Wright 48

Annapolis 62, North County 53

Bel Air 75, Rising Sun 41

Broadneck 53, Northeast - AA 38

Brunswick 55, Catoctin 45

Cambridge/SD 76, North Dorchester 56

Delmarva Christian, Del. 60, Worcester Prep School 38

Edgewood 61, Joppatowne 58

Fallston 61, North East 58

Frederick 66, South Hagerstown 27

Frederick Douglass 73, Surrattsville 56

Gwynn Park 73, Central 41

Harford Tech 58, Franklin 52

Heritage Academy 56, Grace Academy 54

James M. Bennett 72, Snow Hill 45

Lake Clifton 83, National Academy Foundation 17

Laurel 76, High Point 41

MD School for the Deaf 49, Perry Hall Christian 43

Manchester Valley 54, Century 40

Meade 68, Glen Burnie 61

Mergenthaler 78, Reginald Lewis 47

Notre Dame, W.Va. 53, Oakland Southern 46

Old Mill 77, Arundel 53

Oxon Hill 66, Crossland 28

Pasadena Chesapeake 50, Harwood Southern 47

Patterson 51, Academy for College and Career Exploration 42

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 69, Bishop McNamara 65

Pikesville 69, Francis Scott Key 48

Queen Annes County 51, Easton 45

Severna Park 59, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 23

Smithsburg 43, Williamsport 34

South River 80, Crofton 53

Springdale Prep 66, Mt Zion 61

St. John's Catholic Prep 72, Bishop O'Connell, Va. 59

Thomas Johnson 59, Linganore 52

Urbana 73, North Hagerstown 46

Walkersville 57, Boonsboro 43

Wicomico 88, Crisfield 50

Wise 79, Parkdale 60

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

