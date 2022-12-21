GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bandon 57, Lowell 26

Central Linn 57, Gold Beach 31

Cleveland 41, North Medford 33

Columbia (White Salmon), Wash. 42, Riverside 17

Corvallis 64, Thurston 43

Crane 44, Echo 16

Eagle Point 36, Roseburg 22

East Linn Christian 36, Illinois Valley 22

Fruitland, Idaho 39, Vale 31

Henley 64, Caldera 38

Hillsboro 35, Glencoe 34

Imbler 46, Enterprise 36

Jesuit 55, Barlow 39

Joseph 33, Perrydale 17

Junction City 41, Newport 32

Liberty Christian, Wash. 35, Irrigon 33, OT

McDaniel 37, Parkrose 24

Monroe 46, Oakland 29

Monument/Dayville 22, Horizon Christian Hood River 21

N. Clackamas Christian 35, Willamette Valley Christian 11

Nelson 47, Wells 30

Nixyaawii 75, Four Rivers Community School 16

Prospect 40, Riddle 10

Salem Academy 59, Riverdale 41

Sisters 41, Sweet Home 28

South Umpqua 48, Siuslaw 24

Southwest Christian 48, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 16

Stanfield 68, Union 39

Taft 51, La Pine 35

Tigard 57, West Linn 21

Toledo 47, Reedsport 9

Tualatin 64, Grant 12

Tucson Salpointe, Ariz. 38, Springfield 33

Weston-McEwen 50, Umatilla 23

3A Showcase=

Sutherlin 60, Santiam Christian 45

Bulldog Invitational=

Creswell 69, Oakridge 31

Capitol City Classic=

Newberg 60, South Salem 55

Oregon City 42, West Salem 40

Putnam 65, Central 38

Gladstone Holiday Tournament=

Gladstone 69, Scappoose 38

Nike Tournament of Champions=

Benson 75, St Marys, N.Y. 73

Central Catholic 33, Phoenix Mountain Pointe, Ariz. 29

Forest Grove 52, Basha, Ariz. 32

Sage Hill, Calif. 57, Clackamas 47

St. Mary's-Stockton, Calif. 52, Beaverton 48

Nyssa Christmas Tournament=

Ambrose, Idaho 59, Ontario 17

Nyssa 56, Council, Idaho 51

Roby Tournament=

North Marion 57, Tillamook 43

Robys Tournament=

Banks 53, Astoria 51

Tall Timbers Tournament=

North Douglas 51, Country Christian 32

South Wasco County 55, Myrtle Point 51

Trinity Lutheran 53, Elkton 32

Tarkanian Classic=

La Salle 66, Clark, Nev. 42

Liberty, Nev. 60, Sheldon 45

West, Utah 48, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 20

Westside Christian Queens of the Court=

De La Salle 61, Harrisburg 40

Regis 46, King's Way Christian School, Wash. 36

Westside Christian 57, Knappa 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Franklin vs. Ashland, ccd.

Horizon Christian Tualatin vs. The Dalles, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

