GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrean 66, Lake Station 49
Angola 45, Westview 42
Avon 74, Indpls Cathedral 71
Beech Grove 38, Indpls Washington 26
Bellmont 41, Garrett 38
Bethany Christian 42, Concord 24
Bloomfield 48, W. Vigo 39
Bloomington Lighthouse 55, Seven Oaks Classical 38
Bloomington North 48, Brownstown 41
Bloomington South 42, Northview 35
Boonville 33, Jasper 27
Borden 63, S. Central (Elizabeth) 29
Brown Co. 83, Martinsville 54
Brownsburg 58, Indpls Pike 39
Cambridge City 40, Knightstown 37
Charlestown 50, New Albany 48
Corydon 70, N. Harrison 33
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 65, N. White 59
Crawfordsville 50, Covington 49
Culver Academy 61, Michigan City 35
Decatur Central 68, Indpls Shortridge 19
E. Central 51, Lawrenceburg 40
E. Noble 48, Prairie Hts. 34
Eastbrook 57, Adams Central 33
Eastern (Greene) 39, Edgewood 24
Eastside 56, W. Noble 37
Eminence 63, Medora 21
Fairfield 51, Central Noble 23
Faith Christian 78, W. Central 57
Fishers 48, Carmel 39
Forest Park 51, S. Spencer 39
Franklin Central 50, Plainfield 35
Frankton 39, Yorktown 33
Ft. Wayne Concordia 59, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 44
Ft. Wayne Luers 50, Leo 46
Ft. Wayne South 52, Marion 41
Gibson Southern 60, Heritage Hills 34
Greenfield 56, Muncie Central 32
Hamilton Hts. 65, New Castle 11
Hamilton Southeastern 77, Lawrence North 62
Henryville 38, Christian Academy 28
Heritage 46, Lakewood Park 29
Highland 48, Griffith 21
Indiana Math and Science Academy 50, Traders Point Christian 27
Jac-Cen-Del 54, Switzerland Co. 39
Jennings Co. 70, Newport Central Catholic, Ky. 48
Jimtown 54, Goshen 51
Lafayette Catholic 64, Lebanon 35
Lakeland 62, Churubusco 57
Lakeland Christian 39, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 30
Lanesville 54, Orleans 10
Lawrence Central 58, Indpls N. Central 42
Madison 56, Scottsburg 47
Madison Shawe 62, New Washington 36
Mishawaka 55, S. Bend Adams 51
Mishawaka Marian 58, NorthWood 45
Morristown 47, Greenwood Christian 16
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 49, Richmond 17
N. Daviess 45, Clay City 39
N. Judson 59, Pioneer 52
N. Miami 72, Oak Hill 65, 2OT
N. Vermillion 46, S. Vermillion 17
Northwestern 57, Western 48
Owensboro Apollo, Ky. 65, Evansville Bosse 25
Paoli 45, Mitchell 41
Pendleton Hts. 60, Lapel 54
Plymouth 65, Winamac 31
Princeton 42, N. Posey 39
Randolph Southern 48, Blue River 44
Rensselaer 79, N. Newton 24
Rossville 50, Frontier 27
S. Adams 46, Ft. Recovery, Ohio 35
S. Bend Clay 44, S. Bend Career Academy 25
S. Decatur 56, Edinburgh 30
Seeger 51, N. Montgomery 28
Sheridan 32, Bethesda Christian 26
South Vigo 58, Charleston, Ill. 14
Southport 61, Speedway 52
Southridge 37, Wood Memorial 30
Southwestern (Shelby) 57, Indpls Herron 30
Southwood 57, Maconaquah 45
Tippecanoe Valley 62, Peru 42
Tipton 41, Kokomo 35
Tri 65, Oldenburg 30
Tri-County 57, Clinton Central 46
Triton Central 50, Covenant Christian 22
Vincennes Rivet 41, Tecumseh 38
W. Lafayette 64, Lafayette Jeff 27
Wawasee 54, Whitko 41
Western Boone 43, Attica 23
Bi-County Tournament=
First Round=
Argos 38, Culver 33
Bremen 57, Triton 44
LaVille 47, Oregon-Davis 28
New Prairie 47, Glenn 28
Porter County Tournament=
First Round=
Kouts 48, Morgan Twp. 43
Tri-Township 37, Westville 15
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
