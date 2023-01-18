GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrean 66, Lake Station 49

Angola 45, Westview 42

Avon 74, Indpls Cathedral 71

Beech Grove 38, Indpls Washington 26

Bellmont 41, Garrett 38

Bethany Christian 42, Concord 24

Bloomfield 48, W. Vigo 39

Bloomington Lighthouse 55, Seven Oaks Classical 38

Bloomington North 48, Brownstown 41

Bloomington South 42, Northview 35

Boonville 33, Jasper 27

Borden 63, S. Central (Elizabeth) 29

Brown Co. 83, Martinsville 54

Brownsburg 58, Indpls Pike 39

Cambridge City 40, Knightstown 37

Charlestown 50, New Albany 48

Corydon 70, N. Harrison 33

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 65, N. White 59

Crawfordsville 50, Covington 49

Culver Academy 61, Michigan City 35

Decatur Central 68, Indpls Shortridge 19

E. Central 51, Lawrenceburg 40

E. Noble 48, Prairie Hts. 34

Eastbrook 57, Adams Central 33

Eastern (Greene) 39, Edgewood 24

Eastside 56, W. Noble 37

Eminence 63, Medora 21

Fairfield 51, Central Noble 23

Faith Christian 78, W. Central 57

Fishers 48, Carmel 39

Forest Park 51, S. Spencer 39

Franklin Central 50, Plainfield 35

Frankton 39, Yorktown 33

Ft. Wayne Concordia 59, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 44

Ft. Wayne Luers 50, Leo 46

Ft. Wayne South 52, Marion 41

Gibson Southern 60, Heritage Hills 34

Greenfield 56, Muncie Central 32

Hamilton Hts. 65, New Castle 11

Hamilton Southeastern 77, Lawrence North 62

Henryville 38, Christian Academy 28

Heritage 46, Lakewood Park 29

Highland 48, Griffith 21

Indiana Math and Science Academy 50, Traders Point Christian 27

Jac-Cen-Del 54, Switzerland Co. 39

Jennings Co. 70, Newport Central Catholic, Ky. 48

Jimtown 54, Goshen 51

Lafayette Catholic 64, Lebanon 35

Lakeland 62, Churubusco 57

Lakeland Christian 39, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 30

Lanesville 54, Orleans 10

Lawrence Central 58, Indpls N. Central 42

Madison 56, Scottsburg 47

Madison Shawe 62, New Washington 36

Mishawaka 55, S. Bend Adams 51

Mishawaka Marian 58, NorthWood 45

Morristown 47, Greenwood Christian 16

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 49, Richmond 17

N. Daviess 45, Clay City 39

N. Judson 59, Pioneer 52

N. Miami 72, Oak Hill 65, 2OT

N. Vermillion 46, S. Vermillion 17

Northwestern 57, Western 48

Owensboro Apollo, Ky. 65, Evansville Bosse 25

Paoli 45, Mitchell 41

Pendleton Hts. 60, Lapel 54

Plymouth 65, Winamac 31

Princeton 42, N. Posey 39

Randolph Southern 48, Blue River 44

Rensselaer 79, N. Newton 24

Rossville 50, Frontier 27

S. Adams 46, Ft. Recovery, Ohio 35

S. Bend Clay 44, S. Bend Career Academy 25

S. Decatur 56, Edinburgh 30

Seeger 51, N. Montgomery 28

Sheridan 32, Bethesda Christian 26

South Vigo 58, Charleston, Ill. 14

Southport 61, Speedway 52

Southridge 37, Wood Memorial 30

Southwestern (Shelby) 57, Indpls Herron 30

Southwood 57, Maconaquah 45

Tippecanoe Valley 62, Peru 42

Tipton 41, Kokomo 35

Tri 65, Oldenburg 30

Tri-County 57, Clinton Central 46

Triton Central 50, Covenant Christian 22

Vincennes Rivet 41, Tecumseh 38

W. Lafayette 64, Lafayette Jeff 27

Wawasee 54, Whitko 41

Western Boone 43, Attica 23

Bi-County Tournament=

First Round=

Argos 38, Culver 33

Bremen 57, Triton 44

LaVille 47, Oregon-Davis 28

New Prairie 47, Glenn 28

Porter County Tournament=

First Round=

Kouts 48, Morgan Twp. 43

Tri-Township 37, Westville 15

