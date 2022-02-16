GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altoona-Midway 37, Yates Center 32
Andale 38, Clearwater 22
Anderson County 49, Wellsville 24
Andover Central 59, Arkansas City 29
Baldwin 41, Prairie View 31
Blue Valley 46, BV Northwest 29
Bluestem 50, Humboldt 49
Bonner Springs 49, KC Piper 35
Burlingame 63, Mission Valley 62, OT
Burlington 78, Santa Fe Trail 69, OT
Central Plains 62, Ness City 34
Chanute 62, Coffeyville 37
Cheney 50, Kingman 22
Cherryvale 56, Fredonia 40
Clay Center 42, Wamego 36
Colby 53, Scott City 52
Columbus 55, Baxter Springs 26
Derby 67, Newton 14
Dodge City 64, Garden City 33
Eureka 61, Erie 26
Fairfield 44, South Barber 25
Frankfort 61, Onaga 34
Frontenac 47, Girard 28
Galena 44, Riverton 42
Garden Plain 41, Wichita Independent 32
Goessel 48, Wichita Classical 23
Golden Plains 47, Rawlins County 33
Haven 53, Pratt 35
Hays 41, Abilene 25
Hays-TMP-Marian 58, Great Bend 47
Herington 64, Solomon 17
Heritage Christian 49, KC Bishop Ward 27
Hesston 66, Halstead 47
Hillsboro 55, Larned 32
Hoisington 38, Smoky Valley 23
Holcomb 58, Cimarron 56
Holton 33, Riverside 30
Hugoton 67, Liberal 59
Hutchinson 38, Maize 36
Independence 49, Parsons 39
Junction City 81, Emporia 67
KC Sumner 57, KC Washington 17
KC Wyandotte 38, KC Harmon 28
Lakeside 46, Wilson 26
Linn 30, Wakefield 28
Little River 47, Spearville 39
Logan 46, Hill City 38
Macksville 48, Otis-Bison 39
Madison/Hamilton 43, Chase County 33
Manhattan 73, Highland Park 31
McPherson 57, Buhler 16
Meade 59, Minneola 40
Moundridge 49, Sedgwick 35
Mulvane 39, Wichita Collegiate 19
Nickerson 61, Lyons 33
Norwich 50, Pratt Skyline 25
Oakley 47, Quinter 37
Olathe North 49, Lawrence 35
Olathe South 39, SM West 34
Osawatomie 47, Iola 41
Osborne 53, Sylvan-Lucas 48
Oswego 40, Chetopa 30
Paola 52, Ottawa 43
Pawnee Heights 48, Fowler 27
Phillipsburg 57, Concordia 23
Pittsburg Colgan 46, St. Paul 13
Pleasant Ridge 44, Valley Falls 30
Remington 58, Inman 32
Riley County 34, Council Grove 30
Rock Hills 41, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 19
Rossville 59, Wabaunsee 49
Russell 47, La Crosse 37
SM Northwest 46, Mill Valley 35
SVHE 35, Reno County 12
Salina Central 55, Valley Center 44
Salina Sacred Heart 42, Beloit 37
Salina South 34, Wichita Campus 27
Shawnee Heights 56, Leavenworth 54
South Haven 54, Sedan 15
Southeast Saline 52, Ellsworth 22
St. Francis 57, Northern Valley 15
St. John's Beloit-Tipton 53, Pike Valley 32
St. Mary's 56, Osage City 38
Sterling 44, St. John 35
Sublette 52, Moscow 26
Syracuse 47, Wallace County 37
Topeka Hayden 53, Doniphan West 35
Topeka Seaman 50, Topeka 42
Troy 45, Axtell 29
Uniontown 55, Crest 20
Valley Heights 50, Clifton-Clyde 40
Veritas Christian 42, Flint Hills Christian 30
Victoria 42, Kinsley 23
Waverly 45, Lyndon 32
Wellington 60, Rose Hill 18
Weskan 54, Greeley County 47
West Elk 42, Flinthills 37, OT
Wichita Bishop Carroll 43, Kapaun Mount Carmel 28
Wichita East 52, Wichita Northwest 35
Wichita Heights 59, Wichita Southeast 34
Wichita South 50, Wichita North 42
Wichita Sunrise 55, Wichita Home School 18
Wichita Trinity 53, Medicine Lodge 34
Winfield 50, El Dorado 18
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/