Altoona-Midway 37, Yates Center 32

Andale 38, Clearwater 22

Anderson County 49, Wellsville 24

Andover Central 59, Arkansas City 29

Baldwin 41, Prairie View 31

Blue Valley 46, BV Northwest 29

Bluestem 50, Humboldt 49

Bonner Springs 49, KC Piper 35

Burlingame 63, Mission Valley 62, OT

Burlington 78, Santa Fe Trail 69, OT

Central Plains 62, Ness City 34

Chanute 62, Coffeyville 37

Cheney 50, Kingman 22

Cherryvale 56, Fredonia 40

Clay Center 42, Wamego 36

Colby 53, Scott City 52

Columbus 55, Baxter Springs 26

Derby 67, Newton 14

Dodge City 64, Garden City 33

Eureka 61, Erie 26

Fairfield 44, South Barber 25

Frankfort 61, Onaga 34

Frontenac 47, Girard 28

Galena 44, Riverton 42

Garden Plain 41, Wichita Independent 32

Goessel 48, Wichita Classical 23

Golden Plains 47, Rawlins County 33

Haven 53, Pratt 35

Hays 41, Abilene 25

Hays-TMP-Marian 58, Great Bend 47

Herington 64, Solomon 17

Heritage Christian 49, KC Bishop Ward 27

Hesston 66, Halstead 47

Hillsboro 55, Larned 32

Hoisington 38, Smoky Valley 23

Holcomb 58, Cimarron 56

Holton 33, Riverside 30

Hugoton 67, Liberal 59

Hutchinson 38, Maize 36

Independence 49, Parsons 39

Junction City 81, Emporia 67

KC Sumner 57, KC Washington 17

KC Wyandotte 38, KC Harmon 28

Lakeside 46, Wilson 26

Linn 30, Wakefield 28

Little River 47, Spearville 39

Logan 46, Hill City 38

Macksville 48, Otis-Bison 39

Madison/Hamilton 43, Chase County 33

Manhattan 73, Highland Park 31

McPherson 57, Buhler 16

Meade 59, Minneola 40

Moundridge 49, Sedgwick 35

Mulvane 39, Wichita Collegiate 19

Nickerson 61, Lyons 33

Norwich 50, Pratt Skyline 25

Oakley 47, Quinter 37

Olathe North 49, Lawrence 35

Olathe South 39, SM West 34

Osawatomie 47, Iola 41

Osborne 53, Sylvan-Lucas 48

Oswego 40, Chetopa 30

Paola 52, Ottawa 43

Pawnee Heights 48, Fowler 27

Phillipsburg 57, Concordia 23

Pittsburg Colgan 46, St. Paul 13

Pleasant Ridge 44, Valley Falls 30

Remington 58, Inman 32

Riley County 34, Council Grove 30

Rock Hills 41, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 19

Rossville 59, Wabaunsee 49

Russell 47, La Crosse 37

SM Northwest 46, Mill Valley 35

SVHE 35, Reno County 12

Salina Central 55, Valley Center 44

Salina Sacred Heart 42, Beloit 37

Salina South 34, Wichita Campus 27

Shawnee Heights 56, Leavenworth 54

South Haven 54, Sedan 15

Southeast Saline 52, Ellsworth 22

St. Francis 57, Northern Valley 15

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 53, Pike Valley 32

St. Mary's 56, Osage City 38

Sterling 44, St. John 35

Sublette 52, Moscow 26

Syracuse 47, Wallace County 37

Topeka Hayden 53, Doniphan West 35

Topeka Seaman 50, Topeka 42

Troy 45, Axtell 29

Uniontown 55, Crest 20

Valley Heights 50, Clifton-Clyde 40

Veritas Christian 42, Flint Hills Christian 30

Victoria 42, Kinsley 23

Waverly 45, Lyndon 32

Wellington 60, Rose Hill 18

Weskan 54, Greeley County 47

West Elk 42, Flinthills 37, OT

Wichita Bishop Carroll 43, Kapaun Mount Carmel 28

Wichita East 52, Wichita Northwest 35

Wichita Heights 59, Wichita Southeast 34

Wichita South 50, Wichita North 42

Wichita Sunrise 55, Wichita Home School 18

Wichita Trinity 53, Medicine Lodge 34

Winfield 50, El Dorado 18

