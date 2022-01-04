GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almont 43, Croswell-Lexington 28

Bark River-Harris 46, Manistique 35

Bedford 64, Flat Rock 26

Birmingham Seaholm 52, Ferndale 8

Bronson 50, Union City 33

Brown City 41, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 15

Buchanan 54, Three Rivers 31

Byron Center 61, Grand Rapids South Christian 33

Calhoun Christian 37, Jackson Christian 24

Calumet 71, L'Anse 21

Carney-Nadeau 64, Norway 38

Caro 55, Marlette 43

Center Line 53, Eastpointe East Detroit 45

Charlotte 74, Lansing Waverly 55

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 50, Waterford Our Lady 31

Coldwater 49, Okemos 35

Colon 41, Centreville 37

Corunna 55, Holly 15

DeWitt 24, Haslett 22

Dearborn 36, Belleville 35

Dearborn Divine Child 52, Bloomfield Hills Marian 47

Detroit Cesar Chavez 56, Detroit Jalen Rose 29

Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 62, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 37

Dollar Bay 51, Bessemer 42

Dowagiac Union 34, Coloma 28

Eben Junction Superior Central 57, Crystal Falls Forest Park 28

Edwardsburg 72, Mattawan 59

Engadine 58, Cedarville 38

Erie-Mason 50, Ida 30

Farmington Hills Mercy 59, Macomb Lutheran North 21

Flushing 51, Clio 26

GR Sacred Heart 41, Kent City Algoma Christian 26

Galesburg-Augusta 54, Battle Creek Academy 19

Gibraltar Carlson 47, New Boston Huron 32

Goodrich 62, Fenton 44

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 58, Howard City Tri-County 35

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 35, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 19

Harbor Springs 55, Cheboygan 40

Holland West Ottawa 55, Allendale 23

Hopkins 54, West Michigan Aviation 29

Houghton 67, Iron Mountain 50

Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 44, Ontonagon 37

Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 46, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 16

Kelloggsville 46, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 44

Kingsford 61, West Iron County 51

Lake Fenton 55, Linden 19

Livonia Clarenceville 43, Redford Thurston 19

Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 51, Port Huron 38

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 52, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 37

Madison Heights Lamphere 50, New Haven 27

Marshall 54, Richland Gull Lake 48

Mason 32, Adrian 18

Mount Clemens 42, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 29

Newaygo 61, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 54

Niles Brandywine 46, Gobles 30

North Dickinson 32, Niagara, Wis. 28

North Farmington 61, Bloomfield Hills 33

Ortonville Brandon 54, Flint Kearsley 33

Oscoda 31, Bay City John Glenn 28

Ovid-Elsie 60, Durand 17

Plainwell 41, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 30

Plymouth Christian 74, Burton Genesee Christian 43

Portland 51, St. Johns 25

Reading 44, Homer 28

Rochester 34, Rochester Adams 22

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 49, Royal Oak 18

Royal Oak Shrine 48, Ann Arbor Greenhills 23

Saginaw Arts and Science 50, Flint Southwestern 45

Sault Ste Marie 49, Petoskey 39

Springport 58, Concord 29

St. Catherine 61, Allen Park Cabrini 50

St. Clair Shores South Lake 73, Hazel Park 31

Stephenson 40, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 33

Stevensville Lakeshore 72, Niles 17

Tecumseh 66, Blissfield 21

Troy 55, Southfield A&T 34

Utica Eisenhower 54, Romeo 35

Waterford Mott 35, Walled Lake Northern 34, OT

Watervliet 58, South Haven 36

Westfield 58, Cornerstone Lincoln-King 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Battle Creek Lakeview vs. Chelsea, ccd.

Detroit University Science vs. Detroit Denby, ccd.

East Kentwood vs. Muskegon, ccd.

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills vs. Muskegon Heights, ccd.

Grosse Pointe North vs. Fair Haven-Anchor Bay, ccd.

Lansing Eastern vs. Lansing Everett, ccd.

Livonia Stevenson vs. Wayne Memorial, ccd.

Muskegon Catholic Central vs. Fruitport Calvary Christian, ccd.

St. Mary's Prep vs. Austin Catholic, ccd.

Summit Academy North vs. Southfield Bradford Academy, ccd.

Walled Lake Central vs. South Lyon East, ccd.

Warren Fitzgerald vs. Warren Cousino HS, ccd.

Warren Michigan Collegiate vs. Detroit Public Safety, ccd.

