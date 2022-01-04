GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almont 43, Croswell-Lexington 28
Bark River-Harris 46, Manistique 35
Bedford 64, Flat Rock 26
Birmingham Seaholm 52, Ferndale 8
Bronson 50, Union City 33
Brown City 41, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 15
Buchanan 54, Three Rivers 31
Byron Center 61, Grand Rapids South Christian 33
Calhoun Christian 37, Jackson Christian 24
Calumet 71, L'Anse 21
Carney-Nadeau 64, Norway 38
Caro 55, Marlette 43
Center Line 53, Eastpointe East Detroit 45
Charlotte 74, Lansing Waverly 55
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 50, Waterford Our Lady 31
Coldwater 49, Okemos 35
Colon 41, Centreville 37
Corunna 55, Holly 15
DeWitt 24, Haslett 22
Dearborn 36, Belleville 35
Dearborn Divine Child 52, Bloomfield Hills Marian 47
Detroit Cesar Chavez 56, Detroit Jalen Rose 29
Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 62, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 37
Dollar Bay 51, Bessemer 42
Dowagiac Union 34, Coloma 28
Eben Junction Superior Central 57, Crystal Falls Forest Park 28
Edwardsburg 72, Mattawan 59
Engadine 58, Cedarville 38
Erie-Mason 50, Ida 30
Farmington Hills Mercy 59, Macomb Lutheran North 21
Flushing 51, Clio 26
GR Sacred Heart 41, Kent City Algoma Christian 26
Galesburg-Augusta 54, Battle Creek Academy 19
Gibraltar Carlson 47, New Boston Huron 32
Goodrich 62, Fenton 44
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 58, Howard City Tri-County 35
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 35, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 19
Harbor Springs 55, Cheboygan 40
Holland West Ottawa 55, Allendale 23
Hopkins 54, West Michigan Aviation 29
Houghton 67, Iron Mountain 50
Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 44, Ontonagon 37
Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 46, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 16
Kelloggsville 46, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 44
Kingsford 61, West Iron County 51
Lake Fenton 55, Linden 19
Livonia Clarenceville 43, Redford Thurston 19
Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 51, Port Huron 38
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 52, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 37
Madison Heights Lamphere 50, New Haven 27
Marshall 54, Richland Gull Lake 48
Mason 32, Adrian 18
Mount Clemens 42, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 29
Newaygo 61, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 54
Niles Brandywine 46, Gobles 30
North Dickinson 32, Niagara, Wis. 28
North Farmington 61, Bloomfield Hills 33
Ortonville Brandon 54, Flint Kearsley 33
Oscoda 31, Bay City John Glenn 28
Ovid-Elsie 60, Durand 17
Plainwell 41, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 30
Plymouth Christian 74, Burton Genesee Christian 43
Portland 51, St. Johns 25
Reading 44, Homer 28
Rochester 34, Rochester Adams 22
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 49, Royal Oak 18
Royal Oak Shrine 48, Ann Arbor Greenhills 23
Saginaw Arts and Science 50, Flint Southwestern 45
Sault Ste Marie 49, Petoskey 39
Springport 58, Concord 29
St. Catherine 61, Allen Park Cabrini 50
St. Clair Shores South Lake 73, Hazel Park 31
Stephenson 40, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 33
Stevensville Lakeshore 72, Niles 17
Tecumseh 66, Blissfield 21
Troy 55, Southfield A&T 34
Utica Eisenhower 54, Romeo 35
Waterford Mott 35, Walled Lake Northern 34, OT
Watervliet 58, South Haven 36
Westfield 58, Cornerstone Lincoln-King 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Battle Creek Lakeview vs. Chelsea, ccd.
Detroit University Science vs. Detroit Denby, ccd.
East Kentwood vs. Muskegon, ccd.
Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills vs. Muskegon Heights, ccd.
Grosse Pointe North vs. Fair Haven-Anchor Bay, ccd.
Lansing Eastern vs. Lansing Everett, ccd.
Livonia Stevenson vs. Wayne Memorial, ccd.
Muskegon Catholic Central vs. Fruitport Calvary Christian, ccd.
St. Mary's Prep vs. Austin Catholic, ccd.
Summit Academy North vs. Southfield Bradford Academy, ccd.
Walled Lake Central vs. South Lyon East, ccd.
Warren Fitzgerald vs. Warren Cousino HS, ccd.
Warren Michigan Collegiate vs. Detroit Public Safety, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/