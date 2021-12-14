GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover Central 64, Valley Center 27
Axtell 51, Wetmore 29
Baldwin 35, Louisburg 34
Beloit 57, Republic County 27
Bennington 63, Lakeside 52
Bluestem 33, Fredonia 25
Burlington 56, Iola 27
Cimarron 52, Scott City 40
Circle 50, Buhler 31
Colby 45, Holcomb 39
Ell-Saline 61, Ellinwood 43
Fairfield 44, Wichita Classical 29
Fort Scott 61, Chanute 29
Great Bend 43, Larned 24
Hays-TMP-Marian 48, Oakley 23
Hiawatha 46, Nemaha Central 38
Hutchinson Central Christian 54, Macksville 35
Independence 58, Pittsburg 38
Kingman 64, Medicine Lodge 47
Nickerson 52, Haven 31
Northern Heights 41, Chase County 22
Northern Valley 48, Logan/Palco 22
Olathe East 59, Gardner-Edgerton 33
Ottawa 46, Atchison 29
Phillipsburg 63, Ellis 36
Pittsburg Colgan 54, Baxter Springs 19
Pratt 56, Russell 53
Rawlins County 59, Dundy County-Stratton, Neb. 23
Riverton 47, Oswego 21
Shawnee Heights 64, Topeka West 55
Smoky Valley 47, Hesston 36
St. John 63, Rock Hills 34
Topeka 38, Emporia 36
Topeka Seaman 65, Highland Park 30
Trego 53, Stockton 42
Washburn Rural 56, Topeka Hayden 27
West Franklin 53, Lyndon 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lincoln vs. Sylvan-Lucas, ppd.
