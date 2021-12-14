GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Central 64, Valley Center 27

Axtell 51, Wetmore 29

Baldwin 35, Louisburg 34

Beloit 57, Republic County 27

Bennington 63, Lakeside 52

Bluestem 33, Fredonia 25

Burlington 56, Iola 27

Cimarron 52, Scott City 40

Circle 50, Buhler 31

Colby 45, Holcomb 39

Ell-Saline 61, Ellinwood 43

Fairfield 44, Wichita Classical 29

Fort Scott 61, Chanute 29

Great Bend 43, Larned 24

Hays-TMP-Marian 48, Oakley 23

Hiawatha 46, Nemaha Central 38

Hutchinson Central Christian 54, Macksville 35

Independence 58, Pittsburg 38

Kingman 64, Medicine Lodge 47

Nickerson 52, Haven 31

Northern Heights 41, Chase County 22

Northern Valley 48, Logan/Palco 22

Olathe East 59, Gardner-Edgerton 33

Ottawa 46, Atchison 29

Phillipsburg 63, Ellis 36

Pittsburg Colgan 54, Baxter Springs 19

Pratt 56, Russell 53

Rawlins County 59, Dundy County-Stratton, Neb. 23

Riverton 47, Oswego 21

Shawnee Heights 64, Topeka West 55

Smoky Valley 47, Hesston 36

St. John 63, Rock Hills 34

Topeka 38, Emporia 36

Topeka Seaman 65, Highland Park 30

Trego 53, Stockton 42

Washburn Rural 56, Topeka Hayden 27

West Franklin 53, Lyndon 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lincoln vs. Sylvan-Lucas, ppd.

