BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Box Elder 72, Logan 63

Bryce Valley 65, Kanab 57

Cedar Valley 72, Tooele 39

Cottonwood 73, Uintah 62

Cyprus 65, Bingham 52

Davis 54, Layton 48

Diamond Ranch 50, Pinnacle 36

Farmington 62, Fremont 46

Freedom Prep 79, UMA-Camp Williams 75

Granger 58, West 55

Lehi 72, Jordan 43

Lone Peak 78, Bountiful 65

Olympus 82, Park City 40

Orem 52, Alta 49

Provo 38, Judge Memorial 35

Ridgeline 68, Springville 59

Taylorsville 61, Roy 45

Timpview 72, Mountain View 51

Union 58, Altamont 50

Weber 60, Clearfield 50

West Jordan 72, Murray 57

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

