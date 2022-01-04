BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Box Elder 72, Logan 63
Bryce Valley 65, Kanab 57
Cedar Valley 72, Tooele 39
Cottonwood 73, Uintah 62
Cyprus 65, Bingham 52
Davis 54, Layton 48
Diamond Ranch 50, Pinnacle 36
Farmington 62, Fremont 46
Freedom Prep 79, UMA-Camp Williams 75
Granger 58, West 55
Lehi 72, Jordan 43
Lone Peak 78, Bountiful 65
Olympus 82, Park City 40
Orem 52, Alta 49
Provo 38, Judge Memorial 35
Ridgeline 68, Springville 59
Taylorsville 61, Roy 45
Timpview 72, Mountain View 51
Union 58, Altamont 50
Weber 60, Clearfield 50
West Jordan 72, Murray 57
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/