GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Fenwick, Ohio 67, Linsly 29
Bluefield 40, Graham, Va. 33
Cabell Midland 41, Bishop Hartley, Ohio 35
Lewis County 66, Herbert Hoover 58
Roane County 75, Poca 22
Spring Valley 60, Maryville, Tenn. 57
St. Marys 42, Gilmer County 34
Wheeling Park 78, Brooke 29
Wyoming East 53, Summers County 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Montcalm vs. Bath County, Va., ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.