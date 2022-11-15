GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Airline 64, Bossier 21

Avoyelles Charter 34, Jena 20

Bastrop 41, West Monroe 25

Bolton 57, Mamou 22

Calvary Baptist Academy 47, Green Oaks 2

Castor 72, Calvin 54

Cedar Creek 71, Glenbrook 16

Central Catholic 41, Patterson 40

Chapelle 58, Academy of Our Lady 6

Claiborne Christian 41, Georgetown 21

D'Arbonne Woods 42, Delhi Charter 40

David Thibodaux 56, Opelousas Catholic 19

DeQuincy 45, South Cameron 2

Doyle 50, Kentwood 15

Dunham 74, Central Private 15

East Beauregard 49, Lake Arthur 46

Elton 49, Westminster Christian 34

Evans 58, Elizabeth 51

Family Christian Academy 56, Slaughter 27

Hamilton Christian Academy 44, Lake Charles College Prep 35

Haughton 55, Homer 29

Iowa 59, Welsh 35

Kennedy 53, McDonogh #35 48

Kenner Discovery 45, Lutcher 24

LaGrange 55, North Vermilion 40

Lafayette Christian Academy 65, Midland 47

Lena Northwood 55, Montgomery 25

Many 48, DeRidder 34

Merryville 47, Marksville 32

Morris Jeff 22, Helen Cox 18

Northside 78, Hathaway 76

Northside Christian 45, Grace Christian 20

Oak Grove 44, Caldwell Parish 18

Parkway 57, Wossman 44

Plainview 61, Pineville 57

Plaquemine 45, University (Lab) 33

RHS 58, North Central 38

Ruston 56, Minden 32

Shreveport Northwood 46, Red River 22

St. Helena 53, Thrive 5

St. Thomas More 65, Highland Baptist 60

Sterlington 41, West Ouachita 37

Sulphur 51, Kinder 32

Teurlings Catholic 43, Vermilion Catholic 21

Tioga 56, Atlanta 20

Union Parish 48, Gibsland-Coleman 46

Ursuline 40, St. Katharine Drexel 14

Vandebilt Catholic 57, Destrehan 41

Weston 54, Family Community 33

White Castle 50, East Ascension 30

Zwolle 73, Simsboro 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

East Jefferson vs. Booker T. Washington, ccd.

Southside vs. Walker, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

